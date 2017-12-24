La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Nicole Willis, Count Basie, Eric Le Lann, Matteo Pastorino and more

Banzzaï
Lundi 8 janvier 2018
My baby + hommage à France Gall.

Joe Williams est possessif, ce soir. Cette femme, si élégante, c'est la sienne, et personne ne la lui enlèvera. Il l'appelle "My Baby", tout est dit.. sauf qu'il n'est pas le seul à parler d'amour. Etta Jones et Johnny Lytle le seconderont, Curtis Fuller, lui, se posera des questions, et Eric Le Lann et Nicole Willis donneront des réponses, peut être, en musique.

La programmation musicale :
    19:00

    Le coeur qui jazze

    France GallALBUM : Poupée de sonLABEL : POLYDORANNÉE : 1965
    Le coeur qui jazze
    19:04

    My baby just cares for me

    Buddy Bregman, Count Basie, Joe WilliamsALBUM : The greatest Count Basie plays... Joe Williams sings standardsLABEL : BARCLAY
    My baby just cares for me
    19:08

    Do I love you

    Curtis FullerALBUM : Boss of the soul stream trombone (Original album plus)LABEL : JAZZ CLASSICS
    Do I love you
    19:14

    Yes sir that my baby

    Etta JonesALBUM : The complete 1944-1960LABEL : CHANT DU MONDEANNÉE : 2011
    Yes sir that my baby
    19:19
    Matteo Pastorino

    Anima

    Matteo Pastorino, Gilad HekselmanALBUM : Suite for ModiglianiLABEL : CHALLENGE RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
    Anima
    19:26

    In walked bud

    Clarence Penn, Penn StationALBUM : Monk: The lost filesLABEL : ORIGIN RECORDSANNÉE : 2014
    In walked bud
    19:30

    Old west

    Joshua Redman, Brad MehldauALBUM : NearnessLABEL : NONESUCH
    Old west
    19:45

    Heart shaped box

    Yaron Herman TrioALBUM : Follow the white rabbitLABEL : THE ACT COMPANYANNÉE : 2010
    Heart shaped box
    19:50

    Still got a way to fall

    Nicole Willis & Umo Jazz OrchestraALBUM : My name is Nicole WillisLABEL : PERSEPHONE RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
    Still got a way to fall
    19:54

    Rêvent

    Eric Le LannALBUM : Mossy waysLABEL : MUSIQUE A BORDANNÉE : 2017
    Rêvent
