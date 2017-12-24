Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Lundi 8 janvier 2018
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Nicole Willis, Count Basie, Eric Le Lann, Matteo Pastorino and more
My baby + hommage à France Gall.
Joe Williams est possessif, ce soir. Cette femme, si élégante, c'est la sienne, et personne ne la lui enlèvera. Il l'appelle "My Baby", tout est dit.. sauf qu'il n'est pas le seul à parler d'amour. Etta Jones et Johnny Lytle le seconderont, Curtis Fuller, lui, se posera des questions, et Eric Le Lann et Nicole Willis donneront des réponses, peut être, en musique.
La programmation musicale :
19:00
Le coeur qui jazzeFrance GallALBUM : Poupée de sonLABEL : POLYDORANNÉE : 1965
19:04
My baby just cares for meBuddy Bregman, Count Basie, Joe WilliamsALBUM : The greatest Count Basie plays... Joe Williams sings standardsLABEL : BARCLAY
19:08
Do I love youCurtis FullerALBUM : Boss of the soul stream trombone (Original album plus)LABEL : JAZZ CLASSICS
19:14
Yes sir that my babyEtta JonesALBUM : The complete 1944-1960LABEL : CHANT DU MONDEANNÉE : 2011
19:19
Matteo Pastorino
AnimaMatteo Pastorino, Gilad HekselmanALBUM : Suite for ModiglianiLABEL : CHALLENGE RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
19:26
In walked budClarence Penn, Penn StationALBUM : Monk: The lost filesLABEL : ORIGIN RECORDSANNÉE : 2014
19:30
Old westJoshua Redman, Brad MehldauALBUM : NearnessLABEL : NONESUCH
19:45
Heart shaped boxYaron Herman TrioALBUM : Follow the white rabbitLABEL : THE ACT COMPANYANNÉE : 2010
19:50
Still got a way to fallNicole Willis & Umo Jazz OrchestraALBUM : My name is Nicole WillisLABEL : PERSEPHONE RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
19:54
RêventEric Le LannALBUM : Mossy waysLABEL : MUSIQUE A BORDANNÉE : 2017
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration