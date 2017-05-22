Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Lundi 12 juin 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Nancy Wilson, Thomas de Pourquery, Avishai Cohen, Logan Richardson and more

Le meilleur à venir.

Afiiche Secours Pop Live 3ème édition

Le meilleur est à venir, nous promet Nancy Wilson. Un plongeon dans les mers chaudes avec Avishai Cohen, une virée hard bop avec le remarquable Carmell Jones... et une soirée de soutien au Secours Populaire, le Secours Pop Live, ce soir à la Petite Halle de la Villette à Paris avec, entre autres, Thomas de Pourquery et Logan Richardson.

Programmation musicale

Nancy Wilson - the Best is Yet to Come
Album Welcome
Capitol T 20 782

Welcome
Welcome

Avishai Cohen - Seven Seas
Album Seven Seas
Blue Note

Seven Seas
Seven Seas

Carmell Jones - Night Tide
Album The Harold Land Carmell Jones Quintets
Lonehill Jazz LHJ 10268

The Harold Land Carmell Jones Quintets
The Harold Land Carmell Jones Quintets

Gerald Wilson - Blues for Yna, Yna
Album You Better Believe It !
Pacific 688 101

You Better Believe It !
You Better Believe It !

Thomas de Pourquery - Love in Outer Space
Album Supersonic Play Sun Ra
Quark Records QR0201418

Supersonic Play Sun Ra
Supersonic Play Sun Ra

Logan Richardson - Slow
Album Shift
Blue Note 600406671585

Shift
Shift

Stephan Oliva, Susanne Abbuehl - The Listening
Album Princess
Vision Fugitive

Princess
Princess

Edmond Bilal Band - Shlib Ville
Album Starouarz
Jazz Family

Starouarz
Starouarz

Johnny Hartman - Help Me Make It Throught The Night
Album Boston Concert 1976
Gambit Records

Boston Concert 1976
Boston Concert 1976

Jacques Renault - Piano’s On the Beach
Album Favicon
Hole in the sky HITS005

Favicon
Favicon
