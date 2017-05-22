La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Nancy Wilson, Thomas de Pourquery, Avishai Cohen, Logan Richardson and more
Le meilleur à venir.
Le meilleur est à venir, nous promet Nancy Wilson. Un plongeon dans les mers chaudes avec Avishai Cohen, une virée hard bop avec le remarquable Carmell Jones... et une soirée de soutien au Secours Populaire, le Secours Pop Live, ce soir à la Petite Halle de la Villette à Paris avec, entre autres, Thomas de Pourquery et Logan Richardson.
Programmation musicale
Nancy Wilson - the Best is Yet to Come
Album Welcome
Capitol T 20 782
Avishai Cohen - Seven Seas
Album Seven Seas
Blue Note
Carmell Jones - Night Tide
Album The Harold Land Carmell Jones Quintets
Lonehill Jazz LHJ 10268
Gerald Wilson - Blues for Yna, Yna
Album You Better Believe It !
Pacific 688 101
Thomas de Pourquery - Love in Outer Space
Album Supersonic Play Sun Ra
Quark Records QR0201418
Logan Richardson - Slow
Album Shift
Blue Note 600406671585
Stephan Oliva, Susanne Abbuehl - The Listening
Album Princess
Vision Fugitive
Edmond Bilal Band - Shlib Ville
Album Starouarz
Jazz Family
Johnny Hartman - Help Me Make It Throught The Night
Album Boston Concert 1976
Gambit Records
Jacques Renault - Piano’s On the Beach
Album Favicon
Hole in the sky HITS005
