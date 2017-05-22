La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Nancy Wilson, Thomas de Pourquery, Avishai Cohen, Logan Richardson and more

Le meilleur est à venir, nous promet Nancy Wilson. Un plongeon dans les mers chaudes avec Avishai Cohen, une virée hard bop avec le remarquable Carmell Jones... et une soirée de soutien au Secours Populaire, le Secours Pop Live, ce soir à la Petite Halle de la Villette à Paris avec, entre autres, Thomas de Pourquery et Logan Richardson.

Programmation musicale

Nancy Wilson - the Best is Yet to Come

Album Welcome

Capitol T 20 782

Avishai Cohen - Seven Seas

Album Seven Seas

Blue Note

Carmell Jones - Night Tide

Album The Harold Land Carmell Jones Quintets

Lonehill Jazz LHJ 10268

Gerald Wilson - Blues for Yna, Yna

Album You Better Believe It !

Pacific 688 101

Thomas de Pourquery - Love in Outer Space

Album Supersonic Play Sun Ra

Quark Records QR0201418

Logan Richardson - Slow

Album Shift

Blue Note 600406671585

Stephan Oliva, Susanne Abbuehl - The Listening

Album Princess

Vision Fugitive

Edmond Bilal Band - Shlib Ville

Album Starouarz

Jazz Family

Johnny Hartman - Help Me Make It Throught The Night

Album Boston Concert 1976

Gambit Records

Jacques Renault - Piano’s On the Beach

Album Favicon

Hole in the sky HITS005