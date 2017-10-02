Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 26 octobre 2017
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Nancy Wilson, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Ramsey Lewis, The Juju Orchestra and more

Welcome.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Nancy Wilson, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Ramsey Lewis, The Juju Orchestra and more
Nancy Wilson, © Getty / GAB Archive

Notre comptoir s'ouvre ce soir avec Buddy Johnson, un pianiste américain qui a eu le bon goût de laisser au monde du jazz quelques compositions délicieuses : Since I Fell For You, Please Mr Johnson ou Save Your Love For Me. Nous les écouterons, chantées par d'autres, parce que sa musique était chaleureuse, mélodique, et inspirante... Une musique ouverte à tous, qui disait "Welcome" à qui voulait bien la chanter ! Welcome, c'est Banzzaï.

La programmation musicale :
    19:00
    Buddy Johnson, Lee Thomas

    Baby hear my humble plea (Feat. Lee Thomas)

    Buddy JohnsonALBUM : Rock on - The 100th Anniversary Collection (Extrait)LABEL : JASMINE RECORDSANNÉE : 2015
    Baby hear my humble plea (Feat. Lee Thomas)
    19:04
    Ramsey Lewis Trio

    Since I fell for you (Live, The Bohemian Caverns, Washington, D.C.)

    Buddy JohnsonALBUM : The 'in' crowdLABEL : ARGOANNÉE : 2007
    Since I fell for you (Live, The Bohemian Caverns, Washington, D.C.)
    19:08
    Oliver Belz, Sammy, Ralf Zitzmann, Jan-heie Erchinger, Christian Winninghoff, George Bishop

    Funky nassau

    The Juju OrchestraALBUM : Bossa nova is not a crimeLABEL : AGOGO RECORDSANNÉE : 2007
    Funky nassau
    19:14
    The Three Sounds

    Azule serape

    Victor FeldmanALBUM : Black Orchid / Standards (Extrait)LABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 2012
    Azule serape
    19:18
    Dee Dee Bridgewater, Edsel Gomez, Christian Mc Bride, Lewis Nash, James Carter

    Lady sings the blues

    Billie Holiday, Herbie NicholsALBUM : Eleanora Fagan to Billie with love fromLABEL : DDB RECORDSANNÉE : 2010
    Lady sings the blues
    19:22
    Amos Milburn

    Please Mr. Johnson

    Buddy JohnsonALBUM : Blues Barrelhouse & Boogie Woogie : The best of Amos Milburn 1946-1955 (Extrait)LABEL : ALADINANNÉE : 1997
    Please Mr. Johnson
    19:23
    Amos Milburn

    Please Mr. Johnson

    Buddy JohnsonALBUM : Blues Barrelhouse & Boogie Woogie : The best of Amos Milburn 1946-1955 (Extrait)LABEL : ALADINANNÉE : 1997
    Please Mr. Johnson
    19:25
    Oded Tzur

    Welcome

    Oded TzurALBUM : Translator's noteLABEL : ENJAANNÉE : 2017
    Welcome
    19:34
    Rodolphe Lauretta, Charlotte Wassy, Damien Varaillon, Arnaud Dolmen

    Réminiscences (feat. Charlotte Wassy)

    Rodolphe LaurettaALBUM : RawLABEL : ONZE HEURES ONZEANNÉE : 2017
    Réminiscences (feat. Charlotte Wassy)
    19:39
    Matthew Halsall & The Gondwana Orchestra

    When the world was one

    Matthew HalsallALBUM : When the world was oneLABEL : GONDWANA RECORDSANNÉE : 2014
    When the world was one
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
mercredi 25 octobre 2017
1h
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Roberta Flack, McCoy Tyner, Charles Pasi, Archie Shepp and more
émission suivante
vendredi 27 octobre 2017
1h
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ella Fitzgerald, Patricia Barber, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Blossom Dearie and more