Jeudi 26 octobre 2017
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Nancy Wilson, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Ramsey Lewis, The Juju Orchestra and more
Welcome.
Notre comptoir s'ouvre ce soir avec Buddy Johnson, un pianiste américain qui a eu le bon goût de laisser au monde du jazz quelques compositions délicieuses : Since I Fell For You, Please Mr Johnson ou Save Your Love For Me. Nous les écouterons, chantées par d'autres, parce que sa musique était chaleureuse, mélodique, et inspirante... Une musique ouverte à tous, qui disait "Welcome" à qui voulait bien la chanter ! Welcome, c'est Banzzaï.
La programmation musicale :
19:00
Buddy Johnson, Lee Thomas
Baby hear my humble plea (Feat. Lee Thomas)Buddy JohnsonALBUM : Rock on - The 100th Anniversary Collection (Extrait)LABEL : JASMINE RECORDSANNÉE : 2015
19:04
Ramsey Lewis Trio
Since I fell for you (Live, The Bohemian Caverns, Washington, D.C.)Buddy JohnsonALBUM : The 'in' crowdLABEL : ARGOANNÉE : 2007
19:08
Oliver Belz, Sammy, Ralf Zitzmann, Jan-heie Erchinger, Christian Winninghoff, George Bishop
Funky nassauThe Juju OrchestraALBUM : Bossa nova is not a crimeLABEL : AGOGO RECORDSANNÉE : 2007
19:14
The Three Sounds
Azule serapeVictor FeldmanALBUM : Black Orchid / Standards (Extrait)LABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 2012
19:18
Dee Dee Bridgewater, Edsel Gomez, Christian Mc Bride, Lewis Nash, James Carter
Lady sings the bluesBillie Holiday, Herbie NicholsALBUM : Eleanora Fagan to Billie with love fromLABEL : DDB RECORDSANNÉE : 2010
19:22
Amos Milburn
Please Mr. JohnsonBuddy JohnsonALBUM : Blues Barrelhouse & Boogie Woogie : The best of Amos Milburn 1946-1955 (Extrait)LABEL : ALADINANNÉE : 1997
19:23
19:25
Oded Tzur
WelcomeOded TzurALBUM : Translator's noteLABEL : ENJAANNÉE : 2017
19:34
Rodolphe Lauretta, Charlotte Wassy, Damien Varaillon, Arnaud Dolmen
Réminiscences (feat. Charlotte Wassy)Rodolphe LaurettaALBUM : RawLABEL : ONZE HEURES ONZEANNÉE : 2017
19:39
Matthew Halsall & The Gondwana Orchestra
When the world was oneMatthew HalsallALBUM : When the world was oneLABEL : GONDWANA RECORDSANNÉE : 2014
