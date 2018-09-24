La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Nancy Sinatra, Charlie Haden, Wynton Marsalis and more

Sarah Vaughan a un amoureux... On ne connait pas son identité, mais on a des pistes: King Oliver ? Charlie Haden ? Otis Rush ? Et pourquoi pas Clifford Brown, juste à côté d'elle ?

Programmation musicale

Sarah Vaughan, Clifford Brown - He’s My Guy

Album Sarah Vaughan with Clifford Brown

Emarcy

Art Blakey Quintet, Clifford Brown - Split Kick - Live at Birdland, NY, 1954

Album A night at Birdland, vol. 1

Blue Note

Wynton Marsalis - In the Court of King Oliver

Album Standards Time Vol. 3 - The Resolution Of Romance

CBS

Frankie Laine - West End Blues

Album Rockin'

Columbia

King Oliver - Canal Street Blues

Compilation The Quintessence, Richmond, Chicago, NYC, 1923-1928

Frémeaux et associés

Ray Bryant - Little Susie

Album Little Susie

Columbia

Charlie Haden, Hank Jones - Spiritual

Album Steal Away

Verve

Arthur Prysock - I’ll Drown In my Tears

Album Where the Soul Trees Grow

King

Otis Rush - She’s a Good ‘Un

Album The Essential Otis Rush

Varese Sarabande

Medeski Scofield Martin and Wood - North London

Album Juice

Indirecto

Nancy Sinatra - These Boots Are Made For Walking

Album S. Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Warner

Oscar Peterson - I Got It Bad (and That Ain’t Good)

Album Eyes Wide Shut (Music From the Motion Picture)

Reprise