La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Nancy Sinatra, Charlie Haden, Wynton Marsalis and more
My Guy.
Sarah Vaughan a un amoureux... On ne connait pas son identité, mais on a des pistes: King Oliver ? Charlie Haden ? Otis Rush ? Et pourquoi pas Clifford Brown, juste à côté d'elle ?
Programmation musicale
Sarah Vaughan, Clifford Brown - He’s My Guy
Album Sarah Vaughan with Clifford Brown
Emarcy
Art Blakey Quintet, Clifford Brown - Split Kick - Live at Birdland, NY, 1954
Album A night at Birdland, vol. 1
Blue Note
Wynton Marsalis - In the Court of King Oliver
Album Standards Time Vol. 3 - The Resolution Of Romance
CBS
Frankie Laine - West End Blues
Album Rockin'
Columbia
King Oliver - Canal Street Blues
Compilation The Quintessence, Richmond, Chicago, NYC, 1923-1928
Frémeaux et associés
Ray Bryant - Little Susie
Album Little Susie
Columbia
Charlie Haden, Hank Jones - Spiritual
Album Steal Away
Verve
Arthur Prysock - I’ll Drown In my Tears
Album Where the Soul Trees Grow
King
Otis Rush - She’s a Good ‘Un
Album The Essential Otis Rush
Varese Sarabande
Medeski Scofield Martin and Wood - North London
Album Juice
Indirecto
Nancy Sinatra - These Boots Are Made For Walking
Album S. Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Warner
Oscar Peterson - I Got It Bad (and That Ain’t Good)
Album Eyes Wide Shut (Music From the Motion Picture)
Reprise
