Mercredi 17 octobre 2018
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Nancy Sinatra, Charlie Haden, Wynton Marsalis and more

My Guy.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Nancy Sinatra, Charlie Haden, Wynton Marsalis and more
Sarah Vaughan, © Getty / David Redfern

Sarah Vaughan a un amoureux... On ne connait pas son identité, mais on a des pistes: King Oliver ? Charlie Haden ? Otis Rush ? Et pourquoi pas Clifford Brown, juste à côté d'elle ?

Programmation musicale

Sarah Vaughan, Clifford Brown - He’s My Guy
Album Sarah Vaughan with Clifford Brown
Emarcy

Art Blakey Quintet, Clifford Brown - Split Kick - Live at Birdland, NY, 1954
Album A night at Birdland, vol. 1
Blue Note

Wynton Marsalis - In the Court of King Oliver
Album Standards Time Vol. 3 - The Resolution Of Romance
CBS

Frankie Laine - West End Blues
Album Rockin'
Columbia

King Oliver - Canal Street Blues
Compilation The Quintessence, Richmond, Chicago, NYC, 1923-1928
Frémeaux et associés

Ray Bryant - Little Susie
Album Little Susie
Columbia

Charlie Haden, Hank Jones - Spiritual
Album Steal Away
Verve

Arthur Prysock - I’ll Drown In my Tears
Album Where the Soul Trees Grow
King

Otis Rush - She’s a Good ‘Un
Album The Essential Otis Rush
Varese Sarabande

Medeski Scofield Martin and Wood - North London
Album  Juice
Indirecto

Nancy Sinatra - These Boots Are Made For Walking
 Album S. Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Warner

Oscar Peterson - I Got It Bad (and That Ain’t Good)
Album Eyes Wide Shut (Music From the Motion Picture)
Reprise

