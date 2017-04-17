La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Naïssam Jalal, Sun Ra, Ella Fitzgerald, Portico Quartet and more

On commence à Rome, ce soir, avec une Ella Fitzgerald tellement heureuse de chanter qu'elle en rit aux éclats. On y retrouve ensuite Sun Ra, un beau soir de 1977. Les Romains, lui, il les a tous envoyé dans l'espace !

Programmation musicale

Ella Fitzgerald - Stompin’ At The Savoy

Album Ella in Rome: The Birthday Concert

Verve 835454-2

Sun Ra - Love In outer Space (live in Rome 77)

Album In Some Far Place : Roma 77

STRUT122LP

Matthew Halsall and Gondwana Orchestra - Badder Weather

Album Into Forever

Gondwana GONDCD013

Philip Cohran and The Artistic Heritage Ensemble - The Minstrel

Album Philip Cohran Artistic Heritage Ensemble

Zulu Records

Portico Quartet - Prickly Pear

Album Knee-deep in the North Sea

Real World 8 84108 00010

Naïssam Jalal and Rhythms of Resistance - Dar Beida

Album Almot Wala Almazala

Les Couleurs du Son CDS238925

The Kenny Clarke - Francy Boland Sextet (ft J Woode Jr) - Lilemor

Compilation Calypso Blues

Rearward RW 101

Cedar Walton - Jacob’s Ladder

Album The Trio, Vol 2

Red Records VPA 193