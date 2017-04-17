La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Naïssam Jalal, Sun Ra, Ella Fitzgerald, Portico Quartet and more
Rome concert.
On commence à Rome, ce soir, avec une Ella Fitzgerald tellement heureuse de chanter qu'elle en rit aux éclats. On y retrouve ensuite Sun Ra, un beau soir de 1977. Les Romains, lui, il les a tous envoyé dans l'espace !
Programmation musicale
Ella Fitzgerald - Stompin’ At The Savoy
Album Ella in Rome: The Birthday Concert
Verve 835454-2
Sun Ra - Love In outer Space (live in Rome 77)
Album In Some Far Place : Roma 77
STRUT122LP
Matthew Halsall and Gondwana Orchestra - Badder Weather
Album Into Forever
Gondwana GONDCD013
Philip Cohran and The Artistic Heritage Ensemble - The Minstrel
Album Philip Cohran Artistic Heritage Ensemble
Zulu Records
Portico Quartet - Prickly Pear
Album Knee-deep in the North Sea
Real World 8 84108 00010
Naïssam Jalal and Rhythms of Resistance - Dar Beida
Album Almot Wala Almazala
Les Couleurs du Son CDS238925
The Kenny Clarke - Francy Boland Sextet (ft J Woode Jr) - Lilemor
Compilation Calypso Blues
Rearward RW 101
Cedar Walton - Jacob’s Ladder
Album The Trio, Vol 2
Red Records VPA 193
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Jean-Pierre CollardRéalisation
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration