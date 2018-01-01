Banzzaï
Mardi 23 janvier 2018
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Molly Johnson, Olivier Hutman, ONJ, Michel Petrucciani, Charles Lloyd and more

Points d’interrogation et hommage à Hugh Masekela.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Molly Johnson, Olivier Hutman, ONJ, Michel Petrucciani, Charles Lloyd and more
Molly Johnson, © Getty / Steve Russell

"Avez vous déjà entendu le blues ?" "Est-ce réel ?" "Est-ce vraiment la même chose?" Ils se posent beaucoup de questions, nos jazzmen, ce soir. A nous de leur trouver des réponses, ou, à défaut, de les accompagner dans leurs réflexions. Banzzaï, un point d'interrogation, c'est tout.

Programmation musicale

Hugh Masekela - Grazing in the Grass
Album The Promise of a Future
Uni Records

The Promise of a Future
The Promise of a Future

Bobby Darin - It Ain’t Necessarily So
Album That’s All
Atco

That’s All
That’s All

Michel Petrucciani, Eddy Louiss - Summertime (live)
Album Conférence de presse vol. 2
Dreyfus FDM 36573-2

Conférence de presse vol. 2
Conférence de presse vol. 2

Olivier Hutman, Alice Ricciardi, Gilad Hekselman - Strange Deal
Album Is It Real?
Cristal Records CE236

Is It Real?
Is It Real?

Charles Lloyd Quartet - Is It Really The Same (live)
Album Love in
Atlantic

Love in
Love in

Charlie Rouse - Joobobie
Album Moments Notice
StoryVille

Moments Notice
Moments Notice

Orchestre National de Jazz, Olivier Benoit - Révolution
Album Europa Berlin
ON Jazz Records 434444

Europa Berlin
Europa Berlin

Molly Johnson - Miss Celie’s Blues
Album Another Day
Emarcy Records 981228 4

Another Day
Another Day

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - I Shall Not Be Moved
Album Funeral For a Friend
Ropeadope Records RCD 16050

Funeral For a Friend
Funeral For a Friend

Big Miller, Chuck Wayne - Five O’clock Blues
Album Did You Ever Hear the Blues?
Fresh Sound Records FSRCD622

Did You Ever Hear the Blues?
Did You Ever Hear the Blues?

Laurent Mignard Duke Orch, Michel Pastre B Band - Battle Royal
Album Battle Royal
Jazz à Vienne

Battle Royal
Battle Royal
