La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Molly Johnson, Olivier Hutman, ONJ, Michel Petrucciani, Charles Lloyd and more

"Avez vous déjà entendu le blues ?" "Est-ce réel ?" "Est-ce vraiment la même chose?" Ils se posent beaucoup de questions, nos jazzmen, ce soir. A nous de leur trouver des réponses, ou, à défaut, de les accompagner dans leurs réflexions. Banzzaï, un point d'interrogation, c'est tout.

Programmation musicale

Hugh Masekela - Grazing in the Grass

Album The Promise of a Future

Uni Records

Bobby Darin - It Ain’t Necessarily So

Album That’s All

Atco

Michel Petrucciani, Eddy Louiss - Summertime (live)

Album Conférence de presse vol. 2

Dreyfus FDM 36573-2

Olivier Hutman, Alice Ricciardi, Gilad Hekselman - Strange Deal

Album Is It Real?

Cristal Records CE236

Charles Lloyd Quartet - Is It Really The Same (live)

Album Love in

Atlantic

Charlie Rouse - Joobobie

Album Moments Notice

StoryVille

Orchestre National de Jazz, Olivier Benoit - Révolution

Album Europa Berlin

ON Jazz Records 434444

Molly Johnson - Miss Celie’s Blues

Album Another Day

Emarcy Records 981228 4

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - I Shall Not Be Moved

Album Funeral For a Friend

Ropeadope Records RCD 16050

Big Miller, Chuck Wayne - Five O’clock Blues

Album Did You Ever Hear the Blues?

Fresh Sound Records FSRCD622

Laurent Mignard Duke Orch, Michel Pastre B Band - Battle Royal

Album Battle Royal

Jazz à Vienne