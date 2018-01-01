La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Molly Johnson, Olivier Hutman, ONJ, Michel Petrucciani, Charles Lloyd and more
Points d’interrogation et hommage à Hugh Masekela.
"Avez vous déjà entendu le blues ?" "Est-ce réel ?" "Est-ce vraiment la même chose?" Ils se posent beaucoup de questions, nos jazzmen, ce soir. A nous de leur trouver des réponses, ou, à défaut, de les accompagner dans leurs réflexions. Banzzaï, un point d'interrogation, c'est tout.
Programmation musicale
Hugh Masekela - Grazing in the Grass
Album The Promise of a Future
Uni Records
Bobby Darin - It Ain’t Necessarily So
Album That’s All
Atco
Michel Petrucciani, Eddy Louiss - Summertime (live)
Album Conférence de presse vol. 2
Dreyfus FDM 36573-2
Olivier Hutman, Alice Ricciardi, Gilad Hekselman - Strange Deal
Album Is It Real?
Cristal Records CE236
Charles Lloyd Quartet - Is It Really The Same (live)
Album Love in
Atlantic
Charlie Rouse - Joobobie
Album Moments Notice
StoryVille
Orchestre National de Jazz, Olivier Benoit - Révolution
Album Europa Berlin
ON Jazz Records 434444
Molly Johnson - Miss Celie’s Blues
Album Another Day
Emarcy Records 981228 4
The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - I Shall Not Be Moved
Album Funeral For a Friend
Ropeadope Records RCD 16050
Big Miller, Chuck Wayne - Five O’clock Blues
Album Did You Ever Hear the Blues?
Fresh Sound Records FSRCD622
Laurent Mignard Duke Orch, Michel Pastre B Band - Battle Royal
Album Battle Royal
Jazz à Vienne
