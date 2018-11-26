La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Mildred Bailey, Initiative H, Mark Murphy, Max Roach and more
Amour et liberté.
L'amour ou la liberté ? Mildred Bailey semble penser qu'il faut choisir. Mais nous, nous prenons tout : la liberté, avec Max Roach, Sahib Shihab et Chip Wickham... et l'amour, avec Rosemary Clooney, John Surman et Mark Murphy.
Programmation musicale
Mildred Bailey, The Dorsey Brothers Orchestra - Give Me Liberty or Give Me Love
Album The Complete Columbia Recordings Session Vol. 1 1929-1937
Columbia
Max Roach - Liberte
Album Parisian Sketches
Mercury
Chip Wickham - Barrio 71
Album Shamal Wind
LoveMonk
Sahib Shihab - Lillemor
Album Summer Dawn
Argo
Mark Murphy - Why and How
Album Midnight Mood
SABA
De Beren Gieren - De Belofte Treurwals
Album Dug Out Skyscrapers
SDBAN
John Surman - Portrait of a Romantic
Album Private City
ECM
Initiative H - Broken Land
Album Broken Land
Neuklang
Rosemary Clooney - How Long Has This Been Going On
Album Rosemary Clooney Sings The Lyrics Of Ira Gershwin
Concord
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration