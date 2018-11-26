Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 20 décembre 2018
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Mildred Bailey, Initiative H, Mark Murphy, Max Roach and more

Amour et liberté.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Mildred Bailey, Initiative H, Mark Murphy, Max Roach and more
Mildred Bailey, © Getty / Donaldson Collection

L'amour ou la liberté ? Mildred Bailey semble penser qu'il faut choisir. Mais nous, nous prenons tout : la liberté, avec Max Roach, Sahib Shihab et Chip Wickham... et l'amour, avec Rosemary Clooney, John Surman et Mark Murphy.

Amour et liberté.
Amour et liberté.

Programmation musicale

Mildred Bailey, The Dorsey Brothers Orchestra - Give Me Liberty or Give Me Love
Album The Complete Columbia Recordings Session Vol. 1 1929-1937
Columbia

The Complete Columbia Recordings Session Vol. 1 1929-1937
The Complete Columbia Recordings Session Vol. 1 1929-1937

Max Roach - Liberte
Album Parisian Sketches
Mercury

Parisian Sketches
Parisian Sketches

Chip Wickham - Barrio 71
 Album Shamal Wind
LoveMonk

Shamal Wind
Shamal Wind

Sahib Shihab - Lillemor
Album Summer Dawn
Argo

Summer Dawn
Summer Dawn

Mark Murphy - Why and How
Album Midnight Mood
SABA

Midnight Mood
Midnight Mood

De Beren Gieren - De Belofte Treurwals
Album Dug Out Skyscrapers
SDBAN

Dug Out Skyscrapers
Dug Out Skyscrapers

John Surman - Portrait of a Romantic
Album Private City
ECM

Private City
Private City

Initiative H - Broken Land
Album Broken Land
Neuklang

Broken Land
Broken Land

Rosemary Clooney - How Long Has This Been Going On
Album Rosemary Clooney Sings The Lyrics Of Ira Gershwin
Concord

Rosemary Clooney Sings The Lyrics Of Ira Gershwin
Rosemary Clooney Sings The Lyrics Of Ira Gershwin
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mardi 18 décembre 2018
59 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Becca Stevens, Chet Baker, Roberto Negro, Brad Mehldau and more
émission suivante
vendredi 21 décembre 2018
59 min
Banzzaï du vendredi 21 décembre 2018