La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Mildred Bailey, Initiative H, Mark Murphy, Max Roach and more

L'amour ou la liberté ? Mildred Bailey semble penser qu'il faut choisir. Mais nous, nous prenons tout : la liberté, avec Max Roach, Sahib Shihab et Chip Wickham... et l'amour, avec Rosemary Clooney, John Surman et Mark Murphy.

Programmation musicale

Mildred Bailey, The Dorsey Brothers Orchestra - Give Me Liberty or Give Me Love

Album The Complete Columbia Recordings Session Vol. 1 1929-1937

Columbia

Max Roach - Liberte

Album Parisian Sketches

Mercury

Chip Wickham - Barrio 71

Album Shamal Wind

LoveMonk

Sahib Shihab - Lillemor

Album Summer Dawn

Argo

Mark Murphy - Why and How

Album Midnight Mood

SABA

De Beren Gieren - De Belofte Treurwals

Album Dug Out Skyscrapers

SDBAN

John Surman - Portrait of a Romantic

Album Private City

ECM

Initiative H - Broken Land

Album Broken Land

Neuklang

Rosemary Clooney - How Long Has This Been Going On

Album Rosemary Clooney Sings The Lyrics Of Ira Gershwin

Concord