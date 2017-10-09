La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Michel Graillier, Magma, Chet Baker, Francois Jeanneau and more
Michel Graillier.
A l'occasion de la journée spéciale au Louvre-Lens, autour de l'exposition "Musique! Echos de l'Antiquité", plein feu sur un Lensois au toucher délicat, qui a marqué le jazz français et international: le pianiste Michel Graillier.
Programmation musicale
Michel Graillier - L'ile aux cygnes
Album Fairly
Quantum QM 6920
Barney Wilen - Zombizar
Album Moshi
Mantra Records 035
Michel Graillier - Ankh
Album Agartha
Saravah 591041
Open Sky Unit - Sunshine star
Album Funky chicken
sdban SDBANCD001
Magma - Üdü Wüdü
Album Üdü Wüdü
Seventh Records SEVR 574 1706
Christian Vander, Alby Cullaz, Michel Graillier - Dear mac
Album AlienSeventh Records akt16
Francois Jeanneau -O'kunide
Album Techniques douces
Owl Records OWL 004
Chet Baker Trio - Just friends
Album A trumpet for the sky
Philology W 55.2
Michel Graillier - Memories of tomorrow
Album Live au petit opportun
Exte EX12
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration