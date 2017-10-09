La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Michel Graillier, Magma, Chet Baker, Francois Jeanneau and more

A l'occasion de la journée spéciale au Louvre-Lens, autour de l'exposition "Musique! Echos de l'Antiquité", plein feu sur un Lensois au toucher délicat, qui a marqué le jazz français et international: le pianiste Michel Graillier.

Programmation musicale

Michel Graillier - L'ile aux cygnes

Album Fairly

Quantum QM 6920

Barney Wilen - Zombizar

Album Moshi

Mantra Records 035

Michel Graillier - Ankh

Album Agartha

Saravah 591041

Open Sky Unit - Sunshine star

Album Funky chicken

sdban SDBANCD001

Magma - Üdü Wüdü

Album Üdü Wüdü

Seventh Records SEVR 574 1706

Christian Vander, Alby Cullaz, Michel Graillier - Dear mac

Album AlienSeventh Records akt16

Francois Jeanneau -O'kunide

Album Techniques douces

Owl Records OWL 004

Chet Baker Trio - Just friends

Album A trumpet for the sky

Philology W 55.2

Michel Graillier - Memories of tomorrow

Album Live au petit opportun

Exte EX12