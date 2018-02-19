La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Meshell Ndegeocello, Jack DeJohnette, Tarek Yamani, Marion Hayden and more

Où allons-nous ce soir ? Est-ce en Inde ? Est-ce en Afrique du nord ? En Afrique du Sud ? Aux Etats Unis ? A Detroit, à New York ? Peu importe. L'important, ce n'est pas la destination, c'est le voyage. Et notre voyage, il nous emmènera gravir des sommets, regarder le soleil se lever, rencontrer des sages, et entendre des histoires de rois sans couronnes...



Programmation musicale

Donald Byrd - See See Rider

Album Up With Donald Byrd

Verve

Clifford Jordan - The Highest Mountain

Album These are My Roots: Clifford Jordan Plays Leadbelly

Atlantic

Tarek Yamani - Hala Land

Album Peninsular

Edict Records

Nina Simone - The House of the rising Sun

Album Nina at the Village Gate

Roulette

Meshell Ndegeocello - Luqman

Album The Spirit Music Jamia: Dance of the Infidel

Emarcy 9827069

Jack DeJohnette - India

Album Special Edition

ECM ECM 2296-99

Orlando “Cachaito” Lopez, Hugh Masekela - Tumbanga

Album Cachaito

World Circuit WCD 061

Somi (feat Hugh Masekela) - Enganjyani

Album If the Rains Come First

ObliqSound OSD-CD-109

Marion Hayden - The Uncrowned King

Album Detroit Jazz City

Blue Note

Dodo Greene - Not One Tear

Album My Hour of Need

Blue Note