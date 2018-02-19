Banzzaï
Mercredi 14 mars 2018
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Meshell Ndegeocello, Jack DeJohnette, Tarek Yamani, Marion Hayden and more

Voyages à l’horizon.

Où allons-nous ce soir ? Est-ce en Inde ? Est-ce en Afrique du nord ? En Afrique du Sud ? Aux Etats Unis ? A Detroit, à New York ? Peu importe. L'important, ce n'est pas la destination, c'est le voyage. Et notre voyage, il nous emmènera gravir des sommets, regarder le soleil se lever, rencontrer des sages, et entendre des histoires de rois sans couronnes...
 

Donald Byrd - See See Rider
Album Up With Donald Byrd
Verve

Clifford Jordan - The Highest Mountain
Album These are My Roots: Clifford Jordan Plays Leadbelly
Atlantic

Tarek Yamani - Hala Land
Album Peninsular
Edict Records

Nina Simone - The House of the rising Sun
Album Nina at the Village Gate
Roulette

Meshell Ndegeocello - Luqman
Album The Spirit Music Jamia: Dance of the Infidel
Emarcy 9827069

Jack DeJohnette - India
Album Special Edition
ECM ECM 2296-99

Orlando “Cachaito” Lopez, Hugh Masekela - Tumbanga
Album Cachaito
World Circuit WCD 061

Somi (feat Hugh Masekela) - Enganjyani
Album If the Rains Come First
ObliqSound OSD-CD-109

Marion Hayden - The Uncrowned King
Album Detroit Jazz City
Blue Note

Dodo Greene - Not One Tear
Album My Hour of Need
Blue Note

