Jeudi 7 décembre 2017
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Meshell Ndegeocello, Daniel Erdmann, Vincent Courtois, Grover Washington and more

Strange Vibes.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Meshell Ndegeocello, Daniel Erdmann, Vincent Courtois, Grover Washington and more
Meshell Ndegeocello, © Getty / Michel Linssen

Ce soir, nous sommes parcourus par d'étranges vibrations. Certaines sont portées par la soul et la funk, d'autres frémissent comme les cordes sous les doigts d'un musicien. De quoi nous rendre heureux...

La programmation musicale :
    19:01

    Sometimes I'm happy

    Billie HolidayALBUM : The complete Billie Holiday 1945-1959 cd8LABEL : VERVE
    Sometimes I'm happy
    19:05

    Feeling good

    Herbie MannALBUM : The roar of the greasepaint, the smell of the crowdLABEL : RHINO ATLANTICANNÉE : 2005
    Feeling good
    19:09

    I wanna do something freaky to you

    Leon HaywoodALBUM : Nothin' but a funk thangLABEL : V2 MUSICANNÉE : 2004
    I wanna do something freaky to you
    19:15

    Strange vibes

    Horace SilverALBUM : In pursuit of the 27th manLABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 2002
    Strange vibes
    19:20

    A pair of lost kites hurrying towards heaven

    Daniel Erdmann's Velvet RevolutionALBUM : A short moment of zero gLABEL : BUDAPEST MUSIC CENTER RECORDS
    A pair of lost kites hurrying towards heaven
    19:25

    Le ballon rouge

    Vincent Courtois, Daniel ErdmannALBUM : Bandes originalesLABEL : LA BUISSONNEANNÉE : 2017
    Le ballon rouge
    19:29

    New frankiphone blues

    Philip Cohran, The Artistic Heritage EnsembleALBUM : Philip cohran artistic heritage ensembleLABEL : ZULU RECORDS
    New frankiphone blues
