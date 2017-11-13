Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Jeudi 7 décembre 2017
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Meshell Ndegeocello, Daniel Erdmann, Vincent Courtois, Grover Washington and more
Strange Vibes.
Ce soir, nous sommes parcourus par d'étranges vibrations. Certaines sont portées par la soul et la funk, d'autres frémissent comme les cordes sous les doigts d'un musicien. De quoi nous rendre heureux...
La programmation musicale :
19:01
Sometimes I'm happyBillie HolidayALBUM : The complete Billie Holiday 1945-1959 cd8LABEL : VERVE
19:05
Feeling goodHerbie MannALBUM : The roar of the greasepaint, the smell of the crowdLABEL : RHINO ATLANTICANNÉE : 2005
19:09
I wanna do something freaky to youLeon HaywoodALBUM : Nothin' but a funk thangLABEL : V2 MUSICANNÉE : 2004
19:15
Strange vibesHorace SilverALBUM : In pursuit of the 27th manLABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 2002
19:20
A pair of lost kites hurrying towards heavenDaniel Erdmann's Velvet RevolutionALBUM : A short moment of zero gLABEL : BUDAPEST MUSIC CENTER RECORDS
19:25
Le ballon rougeVincent Courtois, Daniel ErdmannALBUM : Bandes originalesLABEL : LA BUISSONNEANNÉE : 2017
19:29
New frankiphone bluesPhilip Cohran, The Artistic Heritage EnsembleALBUM : Philip cohran artistic heritage ensembleLABEL : ZULU RECORDS
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration