La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Meshell Ndegeocello, Billie Holiday, Sylvain Daniel and more

Ce soir, Ernie Andrews chante "pourquoi", et Rocky Boyd lui répond "pourquoi pas". Pourquoi pas une virée à Détroit ? Pourquoi pas les Caraïbes ? Pourquoi, dans les notes, un taureau qui groove, une lady qui chante le blues ? Tout est possible... c'est Banzzaï.

Programmation musicale

Ernie Andrews - Why

Album This Is Ernie Andrews

Dot Records

Rocky Boyd Quintet - Why Not

Album Ease It

Jazztime

Sylvain Daniel - Vanity Ballroom

Album Palimpseste

ONJ Record

Geri Allen - Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin

Album Grand River Crossing

Motéma

Herbie Nichols - The Third World

Album Complete Studio Master Takes

Lone Hill

Billie Holiday - Lady Sings the Blues

Album Lady Sings the Blues

Entertainers

Charles Kynard - El Toro Poo Poo

Album Charles Kynard

Mainstream

Dave McMurray - Freedom Ain’t Free

Album Music is Life

Blue Note

Julien Lourau Groove Gang - Priority

Album City Boom Boom

Warner

Guy Lafitte - Jamboree

Album Jambo

RCA

Meshell Ndegeocello - Make Me Wanna Holler

Album Peace Beyond Passion

Maverick