La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Meshell Ndegeocello, Billie Holiday, Sylvain Daniel and more
Pourquoi pas.
Ce soir, Ernie Andrews chante "pourquoi", et Rocky Boyd lui répond "pourquoi pas". Pourquoi pas une virée à Détroit ? Pourquoi pas les Caraïbes ? Pourquoi, dans les notes, un taureau qui groove, une lady qui chante le blues ? Tout est possible... c'est Banzzaï.
Programmation musicale
Ernie Andrews - Why
Album This Is Ernie Andrews
Dot Records
Rocky Boyd Quintet - Why Not
Album Ease It
Jazztime
Sylvain Daniel - Vanity Ballroom
Album Palimpseste
ONJ Record
Geri Allen - Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin
Album Grand River Crossing
Motéma
Herbie Nichols - The Third World
Album Complete Studio Master Takes
Lone Hill
Billie Holiday - Lady Sings the Blues
Album Lady Sings the Blues
Entertainers
Charles Kynard - El Toro Poo Poo
Album Charles Kynard
Mainstream
Dave McMurray - Freedom Ain’t Free
Album Music is Life
Blue Note
Julien Lourau Groove Gang - Priority
Album City Boom Boom
Warner
Guy Lafitte - Jamboree
Album Jambo
RCA
Meshell Ndegeocello - Make Me Wanna Holler
Album Peace Beyond Passion
Maverick
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration