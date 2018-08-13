Banzzaï
Vendredi 7 septembre 2018
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Meshell Ndegeocello, Billie Holiday, Sylvain Daniel and more

Pourquoi pas.

Meshell Ndegeocello, © Getty / Theo Wargo

Ce soir, Ernie Andrews chante "pourquoi", et Rocky Boyd lui répond "pourquoi pas". Pourquoi pas une virée à Détroit ? Pourquoi pas les Caraïbes ? Pourquoi, dans les notes, un taureau qui groove, une lady qui chante le blues ? Tout est possible... c'est Banzzaï.

Programmation musicale

Ernie Andrews - Why
Album This Is Ernie Andrews
Dot Records

This Is Ernie Andrews
This Is Ernie Andrews

Rocky Boyd Quintet - Why Not
Album Ease It
Jazztime

Ease It
Ease It

Sylvain Daniel - Vanity Ballroom
 Album Palimpseste
ONJ Record

Palimpseste
Palimpseste

Geri Allen - Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin
Album Grand River Crossing
Motéma

Grand River Crossing
Grand River Crossing

Herbie Nichols - The Third World
Album Complete Studio Master Takes
Lone Hill

Complete Studio Master Takes
Complete Studio Master Takes

Billie Holiday - Lady Sings the Blues
Album Lady Sings the Blues
Entertainers

Lady Sings the Blues
Lady Sings the Blues

Charles Kynard - El Toro Poo Poo
Album Charles Kynard
Mainstream

Charles Kynard
Charles Kynard

Dave McMurray - Freedom Ain’t Free
Album Music is Life
Blue Note

Music is Life
Music is Life

Julien Lourau Groove Gang - Priority
Album City Boom Boom
Warner

City Boom Boom
City Boom Boom

Guy Lafitte - Jamboree
Album Jambo
RCA

Jambo
Jambo

Meshell Ndegeocello - Make Me Wanna Holler
 Album Peace Beyond Passion
Maverick

Peace Beyond Passion
Peace Beyond Passion
