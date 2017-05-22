Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 13 juin 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Merry Clayton, Franck Tortiller, Ray Charles, Horace Tapscott and more

Tout roule.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Merry Clayton, Franck Tortiller, Ray Charles, Horace Tapscott and more
Ray Charles, © Getty / David Redfern

Ce soir, en français comme en anglais, tout roule. Le bon temps roule avec Ray Charles, les pierres roulent avec Charlie Watts et Tim Ries, même le tempo roule, sous les doigts maraboutés d'Horace Tapscott. A vos marques, prêts... roulez !

Programmation musicale

Ray Charles - Let the Good Times Roll
Album The complete Swing Time & Atlantic recordings 1948-1959 / Vol. 7
Atlantic 5742226

The complete Swing Time & Atlantic recordings 1948-1959 / Vol. 7
The complete Swing Time & Atlantic recordings 1948-1959 / Vol. 7

Horace Tapscott - To the Great House
Album Aiee ! The Phantom
Arabesque

Aiee ! The Phantom
Aiee ! The Phantom

Curtis Amy - Liberia
Album Groovin blue / Way down / Tippin' on through
Fresh Sound

Groovin blue / Way down / Tippin' on through
Groovin blue / Way down / Tippin' on through

Merry Clayton - Nobody’s Fault But Mine
BO 20 Feet From Stardom

20 Feet From Stardom
20 Feet From Stardom

Cal Tjader - Gimme Shelter
Album Beatles vs. Stones
Universal

Beatles vs. Stones
Beatles vs. Stones

Orchestre Franck Tortiller - Chelsea Hotel
Album Janis the Pearl
MCO

Janis the Pearl
Janis the Pearl

Tim Ries - Street Fighting Man
Album The Rolling Stones Project
Concord CCD-2260-2

The Rolling Stones Project
The Rolling Stones Project

Foehn Trio - Pili-pili
Album Magnésie
Mad Chaman

Magnésie
Magnésie

Charlie Watts, DR Big Band - You Can’t Always Get What you Want
Album Charlie Watts meets the DR Big Band
Impulse !

Charlie Watts meets the DR Big Band
Charlie Watts meets the DR Big Band
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
lundi 12 juin 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Nancy Wilson, Thomas de Pourquery, Avishai Cohen, Logan Richardson and more
émission suivante
mercredi 14 juin 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Doris Day, Xavier Roumagnac, André Prévin, Sonny Rollins and more