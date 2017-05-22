La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Merry Clayton, Franck Tortiller, Ray Charles, Horace Tapscott and more

Ce soir, en français comme en anglais, tout roule. Le bon temps roule avec Ray Charles, les pierres roulent avec Charlie Watts et Tim Ries, même le tempo roule, sous les doigts maraboutés d'Horace Tapscott. A vos marques, prêts... roulez !

Programmation musicale

Ray Charles - Let the Good Times Roll

Album The complete Swing Time & Atlantic recordings 1948-1959 / Vol. 7

Atlantic 5742226

Horace Tapscott - To the Great House

Album Aiee ! The Phantom

Arabesque

Curtis Amy - Liberia

Album Groovin blue / Way down / Tippin' on through

Fresh Sound

Merry Clayton - Nobody’s Fault But Mine

BO 20 Feet From Stardom

Cal Tjader - Gimme Shelter

Album Beatles vs. Stones

Universal

Orchestre Franck Tortiller - Chelsea Hotel

Album Janis the Pearl

MCO

Tim Ries - Street Fighting Man

Album The Rolling Stones Project

Concord CCD-2260-2

Foehn Trio - Pili-pili

Album Magnésie

Mad Chaman

Charlie Watts, DR Big Band - You Can’t Always Get What you Want

Album Charlie Watts meets the DR Big Band

Impulse !