La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Merry Clayton, Franck Tortiller, Ray Charles, Horace Tapscott and more
Tout roule.
Ce soir, en français comme en anglais, tout roule. Le bon temps roule avec Ray Charles, les pierres roulent avec Charlie Watts et Tim Ries, même le tempo roule, sous les doigts maraboutés d'Horace Tapscott. A vos marques, prêts... roulez !
Programmation musicale
Ray Charles - Let the Good Times Roll
Album The complete Swing Time & Atlantic recordings 1948-1959 / Vol. 7
Atlantic 5742226
Horace Tapscott - To the Great House
Album Aiee ! The Phantom
Arabesque
Curtis Amy - Liberia
Album Groovin blue / Way down / Tippin' on through
Fresh Sound
Merry Clayton - Nobody’s Fault But Mine
BO 20 Feet From Stardom
Cal Tjader - Gimme Shelter
Album Beatles vs. Stones
Universal
Orchestre Franck Tortiller - Chelsea Hotel
Album Janis the Pearl
MCO
Tim Ries - Street Fighting Man
Album The Rolling Stones Project
Concord CCD-2260-2
Foehn Trio - Pili-pili
Album Magnésie
Mad Chaman
Charlie Watts, DR Big Band - You Can’t Always Get What you Want
Album Charlie Watts meets the DR Big Band
Impulse !
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration