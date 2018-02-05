La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Melody Gardot, Frank Woeste, Mel Tormé, Xavier Cugat and more

Banzzaï
Jeudi 1 mars 2018
1h

Frenesi.

Melody Gardot, © Getty / Franck Hoensch

A Mexico ou à Utrecht, à Nouméa ou à Belle-Ile en Mer, en français ou en espagnol, ce soir dans Banzzaï, on sera bercés par un vent fou, qui nous plongera dans la frénésie...

Frenesi
Frenesi

Mel Tormé - Frenesi
Album Ole Torme Mel Torme goes south of the border with Billy May
Verve MGVS-6058

Ole Torme Mel Torme goes south of the border with Billy May
Ole Torme Mel Torme goes south of the border with Billy May

Xavier Cugat - Perfidia
Album Bim bam bum (1935-1940)
Harlequin HQ CD 14

Bim bam bum (1935-1940)
Bim bam bum (1935-1940)

Benjamin de Roubaix - Nouméa
Album Chansons d’amour
Pucci Records PRB01

Chansons d’amour
Chansons d’amour

Pierre de Bethmann - Belle-Ile en mer, Marie Galante
Album Essais Vol 2
Alea ALEA009

Essais Vol 2
Essais Vol 2

Oliver Nelson - Patterns
Album Sound Pieces
Impulse

Sound Pieces
Sound Pieces

Horace Silver - Mexican Hip Dance
Album The Jody Grind
Blue Note

The Jody Grind
The Jody Grind

Sunny and the Sunliners - Should I Take You Home
Album Mr Brown Eyed Soul
Big Crown Records BC035CD

Mr Brown Eyed Soul
Mr Brown Eyed Soul

Tino Contreras - Malaguena
Album El jazz mexicano
Jazzman Records JMANCD 043

El jazz mexicano
El jazz mexicano

Frank Woeste - Moving Light
Album Pocket Rhapsody
ACT 95872

Pocket Rhapsody
Pocket Rhapsody

Melody Gardot - March For Mingus
Album Live in Europe
Decca

Live in Europe
Live in Europe
