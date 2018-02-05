La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Melody Gardot, Frank Woeste, Mel Tormé, Xavier Cugat and more
Frenesi.
A Mexico ou à Utrecht, à Nouméa ou à Belle-Ile en Mer, en français ou en espagnol, ce soir dans Banzzaï, on sera bercés par un vent fou, qui nous plongera dans la frénésie...
Programmation musicale
Mel Tormé - Frenesi
Album Ole Torme Mel Torme goes south of the border with Billy May
Verve MGVS-6058
Xavier Cugat - Perfidia
Album Bim bam bum (1935-1940)
Harlequin HQ CD 14
Benjamin de Roubaix - Nouméa
Album Chansons d’amour
Pucci Records PRB01
Pierre de Bethmann - Belle-Ile en mer, Marie Galante
Album Essais Vol 2
Alea ALEA009
Oliver Nelson - Patterns
Album Sound Pieces
Impulse
Horace Silver - Mexican Hip Dance
Album The Jody Grind
Blue Note
Sunny and the Sunliners - Should I Take You Home
Album Mr Brown Eyed Soul
Big Crown Records BC035CD
Tino Contreras - Malaguena
Album El jazz mexicano
Jazzman Records JMANCD 043
Frank Woeste - Moving Light
Album Pocket Rhapsody
ACT 95872
Melody Gardot - March For Mingus
Album Live in Europe
Decca
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration