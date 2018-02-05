La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Melody Gardot, Frank Woeste, Mel Tormé, Xavier Cugat and more

A Mexico ou à Utrecht, à Nouméa ou à Belle-Ile en Mer, en français ou en espagnol, ce soir dans Banzzaï, on sera bercés par un vent fou, qui nous plongera dans la frénésie...

Programmation musicale

Mel Tormé - Frenesi

Album Ole Torme Mel Torme goes south of the border with Billy May

Verve MGVS-6058

Xavier Cugat - Perfidia

Album Bim bam bum (1935-1940)

Harlequin HQ CD 14

Benjamin de Roubaix - Nouméa

Album Chansons d’amour

Pucci Records PRB01

Pierre de Bethmann - Belle-Ile en mer, Marie Galante

Album Essais Vol 2

Alea ALEA009

Oliver Nelson - Patterns

Album Sound Pieces

Impulse

Horace Silver - Mexican Hip Dance

Album The Jody Grind

Blue Note

Sunny and the Sunliners - Should I Take You Home

Album Mr Brown Eyed Soul

Big Crown Records BC035CD

Tino Contreras - Malaguena

Album El jazz mexicano

Jazzman Records JMANCD 043

Frank Woeste - Moving Light

Album Pocket Rhapsody

ACT 95872

Melody Gardot - March For Mingus

Album Live in Europe

Decca