La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Melissa Laveaux, Eric Legnini, Billy Harper, Jowee Omicil and more
Joy.
Ce soir, il y a la voix d'Eugene McDaniels qui musarde. Il y a les Caraïbes qui s'invitent. Il y a Billy Harper qui souffle et Eric Legnini qui groove dans un morceau qui porte le plus joli des noms : Joy. Soyons joyeux, donc ! C'est Banzzaï.
Programmation musicale
Grady Tate - I Can Deliver
Album After the Long Drive Home
Skye
Billy Harper - Sir Galahad
Album Capra Black
Strata East
Les McCann - Let It Lay
Album Talk to the People
Atlantic
Eric Legnini and the Afro Jazz Beat, Krystle Warren - Joy
Album The Vox
Discograph
Herbie Hancock - Maiden Voyage
Album Maiden Voyage
Blue Note
Monophonics - Like Yesterday
Single de 2011
Colemine
Ray Brown Trio - Oh, Lady Be Good
Album Live From New York To Tokyo
Universal
Eddie Harris, Gene McDaniels - Silent Majority
Album Live at Newport
Atlantic
Jowee Omicil - Wè wè wè wè (La grev Baré mwen)
Album Love Matters !
Jazz Village
Melissa Laveaux - Angeli-ko
Album Radyo Siwel
No Format
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration