La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Melissa Laveaux, Eric Legnini, Billy Harper, Jowee Omicil and more

Ce soir, il y a la voix d'Eugene McDaniels qui musarde. Il y a les Caraïbes qui s'invitent. Il y a Billy Harper qui souffle et Eric Legnini qui groove dans un morceau qui porte le plus joli des noms : Joy. Soyons joyeux, donc ! C'est Banzzaï.

Programmation musicale

Grady Tate - I Can Deliver

Album After the Long Drive Home

Skye

Billy Harper - Sir Galahad

Album Capra Black

Strata East

Les McCann - Let It Lay

Album Talk to the People

Atlantic

Eric Legnini and the Afro Jazz Beat, Krystle Warren - Joy

Album The Vox

Discograph

Herbie Hancock - Maiden Voyage

Album Maiden Voyage

Blue Note

Monophonics - Like Yesterday

Single de 2011

Colemine

Ray Brown Trio - Oh, Lady Be Good

Album Live From New York To Tokyo

Universal

Eddie Harris, Gene McDaniels - Silent Majority

Album Live at Newport

Atlantic

Jowee Omicil - Wè wè wè wè (La grev Baré mwen)

Album Love Matters !

Jazz Village

Melissa Laveaux - Angeli-ko

Album Radyo Siwel

No Format