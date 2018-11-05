La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Melissa Laveaux, Eric Legnini, Billy Harper, Jowee Omicil and more

Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Vendredi 30 novembre 2018
59 min

Joy.

Melissa Laveaux, © Getty / David Wolff-Patrick

Ce soir, il y a la voix d'Eugene McDaniels qui musarde. Il y a les Caraïbes qui s'invitent. Il y a Billy Harper qui souffle et Eric Legnini qui groove dans un morceau qui porte le plus joli des noms : Joy. Soyons joyeux, donc ! C'est Banzzaï.

Programmation musicale

Grady Tate - I Can Deliver
Album After the Long Drive Home
Skye

After the Long Drive Home
After the Long Drive Home

Billy Harper - Sir Galahad
Album Capra Black
Strata East

Capra Black
Capra Black

Les McCann - Let It Lay
 Album Talk to the People
Atlantic

Talk to the People
Talk to the People

Eric Legnini and the Afro Jazz Beat, Krystle Warren - Joy
Album The Vox
Discograph

The Vox
The Vox

Herbie Hancock - Maiden Voyage
Album Maiden Voyage
Blue Note

Maiden Voyage
Maiden Voyage

Monophonics - Like Yesterday
Single de 2011
Colemine

Monophonics
Monophonics

Ray Brown Trio - Oh, Lady Be Good
Album Live From New York To Tokyo
Universal

Live From New York To Tokyo
Live From New York To Tokyo

Eddie Harris, Gene McDaniels - Silent Majority
Album Live at Newport
Atlantic

Live at Newport
Live at Newport

Jowee Omicil - Wè wè wè wè (La grev Baré mwen)
Album Love Matters !
Jazz Village

Love Matters !
Love Matters !

Melissa Laveaux - Angeli-ko
Album Radyo Siwel
No Format

Radyo Siwel
Radyo Siwel
L'équipe de l'émission :
