Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mercredi 13 juin 2018
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Melanie de Biasio, Thomas Bramerie, Miles Davis, Surnatural Orchestra and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Melanie de Biasio, Thomas Bramerie, Miles Davis, Surnatural Orchestra and more
Melanie de Biasio, © Getty / Andy Sheppard

La solitude, on peut la subir... Mais on peut la choisir, aussi. Comme l'énergique Joe Williams qui hurle "sors de ma vie" à son amante. On fait quoi, quand on est seuls? On regarde la neige tomber, on fait sonner les contrebasses, on voyage, et on se refait une santé. En toute liberté.

Seuls

Thad Jones, Mel Lewis, Joe Williams - Get Out of My Life Woman
Album Blue Break Beats / Volume 3
Blue  Note

Blue Break Beats / Volume 3

Arnett Cobb - The Shy One
Album Cobb's Idea
Ocium

Cobb's Idea

Gene Harris - Funky Business
Album Nexus
Blue Note

Nexus

Johnny Adams - You Make a New Man Out of Me
Compil New Orleans Funk Vol 4
Soul Jazz Records

New Orleans Funk Vol 4

Thomas Bramerie Trio, Eric Legnini - All Alone
Album Side Stories
Jazz Eleven

Side Stories

Eric Legnini, The Afro jazz Beat, Hugh Coltman - Snow Falls
Album Sing Twice !
Discograph

Sing Twice !

Dominique Fillon - Haritzaldea
Album Detours
Label Ames

Detours

Miles Davis -Black Comedy
Album Miles in the Sky
Columbia

Miles in the Sky

Melanie de Biasio - Your Freedom is the End of Me
Album Lilies
Pias

Lilies

Vijay Iyer, Wadada Leo Smith - Passage
Album A Cosmic Rhythm With Each Stroke
ECM

A Cosmic Rhythm With Each Stroke

Surnatural Orchestra - Pauvre Paris
Album Ronde
Nomad Music

Ronde
Ronde
