La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Maxine Sullivan, Richard Raux, The Bad Plus, Dusko Gojkovic and more
Qui veut devenir millionnaire ?
D’ordinaire on se souhaite une bonne santé, à la nouvelle année. Mais nous, à cause de Frank Sinatra et de Celeste Holm, on vous souhaite ce soir des millions de dollars et du champagne qui coule à flot. On sait que l'argent ne fait pas le bonheur, mais quand les deux musiciens chantent "Voulez-vous devenir millionnaire?", nous, on dit oui!
Programmation musicale
Celeste Holm, Frank Sinatra - Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Album High Society
Capitol
Dusko Gojkovic - Got No Money
Album Slavic Mood
RCA
Ashley Henry, the Re:Ensemble - The World Is Yours
EP Easter
Sony
John Coltrane Quartet - Greensleeves
Album Africa / Brass
Impulse!
Richard Raux, Hamsa - A Coltrane
Album Richard Raux et Hamsa
Fiesta
Phil Woods - The Day When the World
Album Phil Woods And His European Rhythm Machine Inner City
Maxine Sullivan - Loch Lomond the Bonnie Banks o’Loch Lomond
Album Saga Jazz: Jazz and European Songs, Vol 2
Saga Jazz
Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra, Wynton Marsalis - God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Single
Blue Engine
The Bad Plus - Gold Prisms Incorporated
Album Inevitable Western
Sony
Shenley and Annette - Million Baby Dollar
Album Jamaica Rhythm and Blues 1956 - 1961,
Frémeaux et associés
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration