La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Maxine Sullivan, Richard Raux, The Bad Plus, Dusko Gojkovic and more

D’ordinaire on se souhaite une bonne santé, à la nouvelle année. Mais nous, à cause de Frank Sinatra et de Celeste Holm, on vous souhaite ce soir des millions de dollars et du champagne qui coule à flot. On sait que l'argent ne fait pas le bonheur, mais quand les deux musiciens chantent "Voulez-vous devenir millionnaire?", nous, on dit oui!

Programmation musicale

Celeste Holm, Frank Sinatra - Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Album High Society

Capitol

Dusko Gojkovic - Got No Money

Album Slavic Mood

RCA

Ashley Henry, the Re:Ensemble - The World Is Yours

EP Easter

Sony

John Coltrane Quartet - Greensleeves

Album Africa / Brass

Impulse!

Richard Raux, Hamsa - A Coltrane

Album Richard Raux et Hamsa

Fiesta

Phil Woods - The Day When the World

Album Phil Woods And His European Rhythm Machine Inner City

Maxine Sullivan - Loch Lomond the Bonnie Banks o’Loch Lomond

Album Saga Jazz: Jazz and European Songs, Vol 2

Saga Jazz

Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra, Wynton Marsalis - God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Single

Blue Engine

The Bad Plus - Gold Prisms Incorporated

Album Inevitable Western

Sony

Shenley and Annette - Million Baby Dollar

Album Jamaica Rhythm and Blues 1956 - 1961,

Frémeaux et associés