La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Maxine Sullivan, Richard Raux, The Bad Plus, Dusko Gojkovic and more

Lundi 31 décembre 2018
59 min

Qui veut devenir millionnaire ?

Maxine Sullivan au Onyx Club de New-York, © Getty / Bettmann

D’ordinaire on se souhaite une bonne santé, à la nouvelle année. Mais nous, à cause de Frank Sinatra et de Celeste Holm, on vous souhaite ce soir des millions de dollars et du champagne qui coule à flot. On sait que l'argent ne fait pas le bonheur, mais quand les deux musiciens chantent "Voulez-vous devenir millionnaire?", nous, on dit oui!

Programmation musicale

Celeste Holm, Frank Sinatra - Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Album High Society
Capitol

High Society
High Society

Dusko Gojkovic - Got No Money
Album Slavic Mood
RCA

Slavic Mood
Slavic Mood

Ashley Henry, the Re:Ensemble - The World Is Yours
EP Easter
Sony

Easter
Easter

John Coltrane Quartet - Greensleeves
Album Africa / Brass
Impulse!

Africa / Brass
Africa / Brass

Richard Raux, Hamsa - A Coltrane
Album Richard Raux et Hamsa
Fiesta 

Richard Raux et Hamsa
Richard Raux et Hamsa

Phil Woods - The Day When the World
Album Phil Woods And His European Rhythm Machine Inner City

Phil Woods And His European Rhythm Machine
Phil Woods And His European Rhythm Machine

Maxine Sullivan - Loch Lomond the Bonnie Banks o’Loch Lomond
Album Saga Jazz: Jazz and European Songs, Vol 2
Saga Jazz

Saga Jazz: Jazz and European Songs, Vol 2
Saga Jazz: Jazz and European Songs, Vol 2

Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra, Wynton Marsalis - God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Single
Blue Engine

God rest ye merry gentlemen
God rest ye merry gentlemen

The Bad Plus - Gold Prisms Incorporated
Album Inevitable Western
Sony

Inevitable Western
Inevitable Western

Shenley and Annette - Million Baby Dollar
Album Jamaica Rhythm and Blues 1956 - 1961,
Frémeaux et associés

Jamaica Rhythm and Blues 1956 - 1961,
Jamaica Rhythm and Blues 1956 - 1961,
