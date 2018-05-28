La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Macha Gharibian, Ilhan Ersahin, Ibrahim Maalouf, Coleman Hawkins and more

On décolle, ce soir. On se projette dans le bleu de la nuit, on devient des nomades, on prend des trains, on voyage seul, on se perd, on se trouve... l'essentiel c'est d'être dans le ciel.

Programmation musicale

Kevin Mahogany - All Blues

Album Double Rainbow

ENJA

Charles Tolliver - Paper Man

Album Charles Tolliver and His All Stars

Black Lion

Linda Lyndell - What A Man

Album The complete Stax / Volt Singles Vol. 2 : 1968-1971 Disc 1

Stax

Keyon Harrold, Charles Tolliver - TMF Nuttz

Album Introducing Keyon Harrold

CrissCross Jazz

Ilhan Ersahin - Farewell to Earth

Album Solar Plexus

Nublu Records

Ibrahim Maalouf - Nomade Slang

Album Illusions

M’ister Productions

Coleman Hawkins - Maria

Album Coleman Hawkins and Confrères

Verve

Lee Morgan - Avotcja One

Album Taru

Blue Note

Macha Gharibian - M Train

Album Trans Extended

Jazz Village

Earl Hines - Trav’lin All Alone

Album Fatha

Columbia