La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Macha Gharibian, Ilhan Ersahin, Ibrahim Maalouf, Coleman Hawkins and more
Adieu la Terre.
On décolle, ce soir. On se projette dans le bleu de la nuit, on devient des nomades, on prend des trains, on voyage seul, on se perd, on se trouve... l'essentiel c'est d'être dans le ciel.
Programmation musicale
Kevin Mahogany - All Blues
Album Double Rainbow
ENJA
Charles Tolliver - Paper Man
Album Charles Tolliver and His All Stars
Black Lion
Linda Lyndell - What A Man
Album The complete Stax / Volt Singles Vol. 2 : 1968-1971 Disc 1
Stax
Keyon Harrold, Charles Tolliver - TMF Nuttz
Album Introducing Keyon Harrold
CrissCross Jazz
Ilhan Ersahin - Farewell to Earth
Album Solar Plexus
Nublu Records
Ibrahim Maalouf - Nomade Slang
Album Illusions
M’ister Productions
Coleman Hawkins - Maria
Album Coleman Hawkins and Confrères
Verve
Lee Morgan - Avotcja One
Album Taru
Blue Note
Macha Gharibian - M Train
Album Trans Extended
Jazz Village
Earl Hines - Trav’lin All Alone
Album Fatha
Columbia
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration