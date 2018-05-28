Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mercredi 20 juin 2018
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Macha Gharibian, Ilhan Ersahin, Ibrahim Maalouf, Coleman Hawkins and more

Adieu la Terre.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Macha Gharibian, Ilhan Ersahin, Ibrahim Maalouf, Coleman Hawkins and more
Macha Gharibian, © Richard Schroeder

On décolle, ce soir. On se projette dans le bleu de la nuit, on devient des nomades, on prend des trains, on voyage seul, on se perd, on se trouve... l'essentiel c'est d'être dans le ciel. 

Adieu la Terre
Adieu la Terre

Programmation musicale

Kevin Mahogany - All Blues
Album Double Rainbow
ENJA

Double Rainbow
Double Rainbow

Charles Tolliver - Paper Man
Album Charles Tolliver and His All Stars
Black Lion

Charles Tolliver and His All Stars
Charles Tolliver and His All Stars

Linda Lyndell - What A Man
Album The complete Stax / Volt Singles Vol. 2 : 1968-1971 Disc 1
Stax

The complete Stax / Volt Singles Vol. 2 : 1968-1971 Disc 1
The complete Stax / Volt Singles Vol. 2 : 1968-1971 Disc 1

Keyon Harrold, Charles Tolliver - TMF Nuttz
Album Introducing Keyon Harrold
CrissCross Jazz

Introducing Keyon Harrold
Introducing Keyon Harrold

Ilhan Ersahin - Farewell to Earth
Album Solar Plexus
Nublu Records

Solar Plexus
Solar Plexus

Ibrahim Maalouf - Nomade Slang
Album Illusions
M’ister Productions

Illusions
Illusions

Coleman Hawkins - Maria
Album Coleman Hawkins and Confrères
Verve

Coleman Hawkins and Confrères
Coleman Hawkins and Confrères

Lee Morgan - Avotcja One
Album Taru
Blue Note

Taru
Taru

Macha Gharibian - M Train
Album Trans Extended
Jazz Village

Trans Extended
Trans Extended

Earl Hines - Trav’lin All Alone
Album Fatha
Columbia 

Fatha
Fatha
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mardi 19 juin 2018
1h
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ella Fitzgerald, Patrice Caratini, Barney Wilen, Alain Jean-Marie and more
émission suivante
jeudi 21 juin 2018
1h
Spéciale Fête de la Musique avec Arat Kilo et Kami Octet en concert