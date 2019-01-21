Lucia Cadotsch, Guillaume Perret, Cab Calloway, Gato Barbieri and more
Bang Bang : la playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, une grande explosion nous projettera dans le cosmos. Depuis le ciel, nous verrons l'Inde, l'Amérique Latine, et nous trouverons la paix...
Cab Calloway - I Beeped When I Shoulda Bopped
Album Saga Jazz : Zah Zuh Zaz
Saga Jazz
Dizzy Gillespie - Bang Bang
Album The Melody Lingers On
Limelight
Gato Barbieri - Encuentros
Album Chapter One : Latin America
Impulse !
James Clay - New Delhi
Album A Double Dose Of Soul
Riverside
Sarathy Korwar, Upaj Collective - Mind Ecology
Album My East is Your West, live
Gearbox
Kamasi Washington - Testify
Album Heaven and Earth
Young Turks
Guillaume Perret - Peace
Album 16 levers de soleil
La Vingt-Cinquième Heure
Lucia Cadotsch - Speak Low
Album Speak Low
Yellowbird
Kenny Dorham - Lotus Blossom
Album Quiet Kenny
New Jazz
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration