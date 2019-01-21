Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20h
Lundi 21 janvier 2019
59 min

Lucia Cadotsch, Guillaume Perret, Cab Calloway, Gato Barbieri and more

Bang Bang : la playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Lucia Cadotsch, Guillaume Perret, Cab Calloway, Gato Barbieri and more
Lucia Cadotsch, © Getty / Isa Fottin

Ce soir, une grande explosion nous projettera dans le cosmos. Depuis le ciel, nous verrons l'Inde, l'Amérique Latine, et nous trouverons la paix...

Bang Bang
Bang Bang

Cab Calloway - I Beeped When I Shoulda Bopped
Album Saga Jazz : Zah Zuh Zaz
Saga Jazz

Saga Jazz : Zah Zuh Zaz
Saga Jazz : Zah Zuh Zaz

Dizzy Gillespie - Bang Bang
Album The Melody Lingers On
Limelight

The Melody Lingers On
The Melody Lingers On

Gato Barbieri - Encuentros
 Album Chapter One : Latin America
Impulse !

Chapter One : Latin America
Chapter One : Latin America

James Clay - New Delhi
Album A Double Dose Of Soul
Riverside

A Double Dose Of Soul
A Double Dose Of Soul

Sarathy Korwar,  Upaj Collective - Mind Ecology
Album My East is Your West, live
Gearbox

My East is Your West, live
My East is Your West, live

Kamasi Washington - Testify
Album Heaven and Earth
Young Turks

Heaven and Earth
Heaven and Earth

Guillaume Perret - Peace
Album 16 levers de soleil
La Vingt-Cinquième Heure

16 levers de soleil
16 levers de soleil

Lucia Cadotsch - Speak Low
Album Speak Low
Yellowbird

Speak Low
Speak Low

Kenny Dorham - Lotus Blossom
Album Quiet Kenny
New Jazz

Quiet Kenny
Quiet Kenny
