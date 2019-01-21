Lucia Cadotsch, Guillaume Perret, Cab Calloway, Gato Barbieri and more

Ce soir, une grande explosion nous projettera dans le cosmos. Depuis le ciel, nous verrons l'Inde, l'Amérique Latine, et nous trouverons la paix...

Cab Calloway - I Beeped When I Shoulda Bopped

Album Saga Jazz : Zah Zuh Zaz

Saga Jazz

Dizzy Gillespie - Bang Bang

Album The Melody Lingers On

Limelight

Gato Barbieri - Encuentros

Album Chapter One : Latin America

Impulse !

James Clay - New Delhi

Album A Double Dose Of Soul

Riverside

Sarathy Korwar, Upaj Collective - Mind Ecology

Album My East is Your West, live

Gearbox

Kamasi Washington - Testify

Album Heaven and Earth

Young Turks

Guillaume Perret - Peace

Album 16 levers de soleil

La Vingt-Cinquième Heure

Lucia Cadotsch - Speak Low

Album Speak Low

Yellowbird

Kenny Dorham - Lotus Blossom

Album Quiet Kenny

New Jazz