La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Louis Winsberg, Keith Jarrett, Susanne Abbuelh, Snarky Puppy and more
Tous Gypsy !
Vous êtes fantasque ? Vous aimez vous balader, jusqu'à vous perdre ? Les ailleurs vous appellent, et votre cœur a des ailes ? Vous avez peut-être un gitan caché dans votre âme... en tout cas c'est l'analyse de Joe Williams. Tous Gypsy, ce soir, dans Banzzaï !
Programmation musicale
Joe Williams - Gypsy in My Soul
Album The overwhelming Joe Williams
Blue Bird ND 86464
Freddie Hubbard - Gypsy Blue
Album Open Sesame
Blue Note 7840402
Keith Jarrett - Gypsy Moth
Album El Juicio (the Judgement)
Atlantic 7567-80783-2
Sam Cooke - The Gypsy
Album Encore
Keen A 2003
Louis Winsberg - Gypsy Eyes
Album Gypsy Eyes
Such 0057
Snarky Puppy - Soro (Afriki)
Album Family Dinner Volume two
Decca
Don Pullen - Indio Gitano
Album The best of Don Pullen : The Blue Note years
Blue Note
Stephan Oliva, Susanne Abbuehl, Oyvind Hegg-Lunde - _River Chant / Tree People
_Album Princess
Vision Fugitive VF313013
