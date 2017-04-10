Banzzaï
Jeudi 4 mai 2017
55 min

Tous Gypsy !

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Louis Winsberg, Keith Jarrett, Susanne Abbuelh, Snarky Puppy and more
Joe Williams

Vous êtes fantasque ? Vous aimez vous balader, jusqu'à vous perdre ? Les ailleurs vous appellent, et votre cœur a des ailes ? Vous avez peut-être un gitan caché dans votre âme... en tout cas c'est l'analyse de Joe Williams. Tous Gypsy, ce soir, dans Banzzaï !

Joe Williams - Gypsy in My Soul
Album The overwhelming Joe Williams
Blue Bird ND 86464

The overwhelming Joe Williams
The overwhelming Joe Williams

Freddie Hubbard - Gypsy Blue
Album Open Sesame
Blue Note 7840402

Open Sesame
Open Sesame

Keith Jarrett - Gypsy Moth
Album El Juicio (the Judgement)
Atlantic 7567-80783-2

El Juicio (the Judgement)
El Juicio (the Judgement)

Sam Cooke - The Gypsy
Album Encore
Keen A 2003

Encore
Encore

Louis Winsberg - Gypsy Eyes
Album Gypsy Eyes
Such 0057

Gypsy Eyes
Gypsy Eyes

Snarky Puppy - Soro (Afriki)
Album Family Dinner Volume two
Decca

Family Dinner Volume two
Family Dinner Volume two

Don Pullen - Indio Gitano
Album The best of Don Pullen : The Blue Note years
Blue Note

The best of Don Pullen : The Blue Note years
The best of Don Pullen : The Blue Note years

Stephan Oliva, Susanne Abbuehl, Oyvind Hegg-Lunde - _River Chant / Tree People
_Album Princess
Vision Fugitive VF313013

Princess
Princess
