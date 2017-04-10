La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Louis Winsberg, Keith Jarrett, Susanne Abbuelh, Snarky Puppy and more

Vous êtes fantasque ? Vous aimez vous balader, jusqu'à vous perdre ? Les ailleurs vous appellent, et votre cœur a des ailes ? Vous avez peut-être un gitan caché dans votre âme... en tout cas c'est l'analyse de Joe Williams. Tous Gypsy, ce soir, dans Banzzaï !

Programmation musicale

Joe Williams - Gypsy in My Soul

Album The overwhelming Joe Williams

Blue Bird ND 86464

Freddie Hubbard - Gypsy Blue

Album Open Sesame

Blue Note 7840402

Keith Jarrett - Gypsy Moth

Album El Juicio (the Judgement)

Atlantic 7567-80783-2

Sam Cooke - The Gypsy

Album Encore

Keen A 2003

Louis Winsberg - Gypsy Eyes

Album Gypsy Eyes

Such 0057

Snarky Puppy - Soro (Afriki)

Album Family Dinner Volume two

Decca

Don Pullen - Indio Gitano

Album The best of Don Pullen : The Blue Note years

Blue Note

Stephan Oliva, Susanne Abbuehl, Oyvind Hegg-Lunde - _River Chant / Tree People

_Album Princess

Vision Fugitive VF313013