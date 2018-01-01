Banzzaï
Jeudi 25 janvier 2018
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Lorez Alexandria, Stephane Belmondo, Ahmad Jamal, The Blackbyrds and more

Do It, Fluid.

Lorez Alexandria

Qu'on swingue, qu'on prie, qu'on danse, tout se passera dans la fluidité ce soir. On se laissera porter sans heurts par ce vent lent et chaud, soufflé par Johnny Hartman, qui rend les notes brûlantes et langoureuses. "The Best Thing For You", comme le dit Ahmad Jamal... Rien que le meilleur.

Programmation musicale

Lorez Alexandria - I’m Wishin
Album Gilles Peterson - digs America 2
Luv N Haight LHCD 056

Gilles Peterson - digs America 2
Gilles Peterson - digs America 2

Paul Gayten, Annie Laurie - I’ll Never Be Free
Album New Orleans : blues soul and jazz gumbo
Metro Select METRSL033

New Orleans : blues soul & jazz gumbo
New Orleans : blues soul & jazz gumbo

Booker Ervin - Gichi
Album Back from the gig
Blue Note BNLA 488

Back from the gig
Back from the gig

Ahmad Jamal Trio - The Best Thing For You
Album Complete Alhambra and Blackhawk performances
Jazz Lips JL 759

Complete Alhambra and Blackhawk performances
Complete Alhambra and Blackhawk performances

Lionel Hampton and his Orchestra - For You My Love
Album With Lionel Hampton
Historic Records

With Lionel Hampton
With Lionel Hampton

Kristian Borring - Hipster
Album Urban Novel
Jellymould

Urban Novel
Urban Novel

Johnny Hartman - A Slow Hot Wind
Album The Voice That Is!
Impulse GRP 11442

The Voice That Is!
The Voice That Is!

Grant Green - Down Here On the Ground
Album Alive!
Blue Note 5256502

Alive!
Alive!

Penguin Cafe Orchestra - Silver Star of Bologna
Album Union Cafe
Zopf

Union Cafe
Union Cafe

Menahan Street Band - Home Again!
Album Make the Road By Walking
Dunham Records

Make the Road By Walking
Make the Road By Walking

Stephane Belmondo, Jacky Terrasson - Brother Hub
Album Ever After
Universal

Ever After
Ever After

The Blackbyrds - Do it, Fluid
Album The Blackbyrds
Fantasy

The Blackbyrds
The Blackbyrds
