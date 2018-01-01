La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Lorez Alexandria, Stephane Belmondo, Ahmad Jamal, The Blackbyrds and more
Do It, Fluid.
Qu'on swingue, qu'on prie, qu'on danse, tout se passera dans la fluidité ce soir. On se laissera porter sans heurts par ce vent lent et chaud, soufflé par Johnny Hartman, qui rend les notes brûlantes et langoureuses. "The Best Thing For You", comme le dit Ahmad Jamal... Rien que le meilleur.
Programmation musicale
Lorez Alexandria - I’m Wishin
Album Gilles Peterson - digs America 2
Luv N Haight LHCD 056
Paul Gayten, Annie Laurie - I’ll Never Be Free
Album New Orleans : blues soul and jazz gumbo
Metro Select METRSL033
Booker Ervin - Gichi
Album Back from the gig
Blue Note BNLA 488
Ahmad Jamal Trio - The Best Thing For You
Album Complete Alhambra and Blackhawk performances
Jazz Lips JL 759
Lionel Hampton and his Orchestra - For You My Love
Album With Lionel Hampton
Historic Records
Kristian Borring - Hipster
Album Urban Novel
Jellymould
Johnny Hartman - A Slow Hot Wind
Album The Voice That Is!
Impulse GRP 11442
Grant Green - Down Here On the Ground
Album Alive!
Blue Note 5256502
Penguin Cafe Orchestra - Silver Star of Bologna
Album Union Cafe
Zopf
Menahan Street Band - Home Again!
Album Make the Road By Walking
Dunham Records
Stephane Belmondo, Jacky Terrasson - Brother Hub
Album Ever After
Universal
The Blackbyrds - Do it, Fluid
Album The Blackbyrds
Fantasy
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration