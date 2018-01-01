La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Lorez Alexandria, Stephane Belmondo, Ahmad Jamal, The Blackbyrds and more

Qu'on swingue, qu'on prie, qu'on danse, tout se passera dans la fluidité ce soir. On se laissera porter sans heurts par ce vent lent et chaud, soufflé par Johnny Hartman, qui rend les notes brûlantes et langoureuses. "The Best Thing For You", comme le dit Ahmad Jamal... Rien que le meilleur.

Programmation musicale

Lorez Alexandria - I’m Wishin

Album Gilles Peterson - digs America 2

Luv N Haight LHCD 056

Paul Gayten, Annie Laurie - I’ll Never Be Free

Album New Orleans : blues soul and jazz gumbo

Metro Select METRSL033

Booker Ervin - Gichi

Album Back from the gig

Blue Note BNLA 488

Ahmad Jamal Trio - The Best Thing For You

Album Complete Alhambra and Blackhawk performances

Jazz Lips JL 759

Lionel Hampton and his Orchestra - For You My Love

Album With Lionel Hampton

Historic Records

Kristian Borring - Hipster

Album Urban Novel

Jellymould

Johnny Hartman - A Slow Hot Wind

Album The Voice That Is!

Impulse GRP 11442

Grant Green - Down Here On the Ground

Album Alive!

Blue Note 5256502

Penguin Cafe Orchestra - Silver Star of Bologna

Album Union Cafe

Zopf

Menahan Street Band - Home Again!

Album Make the Road By Walking

Dunham Records

Stephane Belmondo, Jacky Terrasson - Brother Hub

Album Ever After

Universal

The Blackbyrds - Do it, Fluid

Album The Blackbyrds

Fantasy