Mercredi 29 novembre 2017
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Lorez Alexandria, James Moody, The Amazing Keystone Big Band, Erik Truffaz and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Lorez Alexandria, James Moody, The Amazing Keystone Big Band, Erik Truffaz and more
Sophie Hunger, © Getty / Harold Cunningham

Ce soir, on fait comme "Nature Boy", ce garçon aux yeux tristes chanté par Lorez Alexandria. Ce soir, on voyage. On file en Californie, avec Vulfpeck et Howard McGhee. On file en France, avec Django et l'Amazing Keystone Big Band, puis en Arménie, avec Onefoot. On traverse les époques et les styles, pour se rendre compte, nous aussi, que le plus important dans la musique... c'est l'amour!

La programmation musicale :
    19:00

    Nature boy

    Lorez AlexandriaALBUM : Deep rootsLABEL : POPPYDISCANNÉE : 1962
    19:04

    Home fries

    James MoodyALBUM : James Moody: Cookin' in the blues / Another bagLABEL : BLUE VELVETANNÉE : 2016
    19:10

    Hero town (feat. Michael Bland)

    Vulfpeck, Michael BlandALBUM : Mr Finish LineANNÉE : 2017
    19:16

    Maggie's back in town

    Howard McgheeALBUM : Maggie's Back in Town!! / Together again!!! / Dusty blueLABEL : FRESH SOUND RECORDSANNÉE : 2012
    19:27

    LET ME GO

    Erik Truffaz/sophie HungerALBUM : IN BETWEENLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 2010
    19:30

    Mektonized

    OnefootALBUM : MektonizedLABEL : MADCHAMANANNÉE : 2017
    19:38

    Very light blue (feat. Elran Dekel)

    Sefi Zisling, Elran DekelALBUM : Beyond the things I knowLABEL : RAW TAPESANNÉE : 2017
    19:41

    Boléro

    Trio X Of SwedenALBUM : TraumereiLABEL : PROPHONEANNÉE : 2013
    19:49

    Troublant boléro

    The Amazing Keystone Big BandALBUM : Monsieur Django & Lady SwingLABEL : NOMEANNÉE : 2017
    19:52

    Cubop city

    Howard Mcghee And His Afro CuboppersALBUM : Coconuts groove : Viva latin jazzLABEL : CRISTAL
    19:56

    Blue skies

    The Bethlehem Orchestra, Johnny HartmanALBUM : All of me - The debonair Mr. HartmanLABEL : BETHLEHEM RECORDSANNÉE : 2014
