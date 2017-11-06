Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mercredi 29 novembre 2017
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Lorez Alexandria, James Moody, The Amazing Keystone Big Band, Erik Truffaz and more
Nature Boy.
Ce soir, on fait comme "Nature Boy", ce garçon aux yeux tristes chanté par Lorez Alexandria. Ce soir, on voyage. On file en Californie, avec Vulfpeck et Howard McGhee. On file en France, avec Django et l'Amazing Keystone Big Band, puis en Arménie, avec Onefoot. On traverse les époques et les styles, pour se rendre compte, nous aussi, que le plus important dans la musique... c'est l'amour!
La programmation musicale :
19:00
Nature boyLorez AlexandriaALBUM : Deep rootsLABEL : POPPYDISCANNÉE : 1962
19:04
Home friesJames MoodyALBUM : James Moody: Cookin' in the blues / Another bagLABEL : BLUE VELVETANNÉE : 2016
19:10
Hero town (feat. Michael Bland)Vulfpeck, Michael BlandALBUM : Mr Finish LineANNÉE : 2017
19:16
Maggie's back in townHoward McgheeALBUM : Maggie's Back in Town!! / Together again!!! / Dusty blueLABEL : FRESH SOUND RECORDSANNÉE : 2012
19:27
LET ME GOErik Truffaz/sophie HungerALBUM : IN BETWEENLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 2010
19:30
MektonizedOnefootALBUM : MektonizedLABEL : MADCHAMANANNÉE : 2017
19:38
Very light blue (feat. Elran Dekel)Sefi Zisling, Elran DekelALBUM : Beyond the things I knowLABEL : RAW TAPESANNÉE : 2017
19:41
BoléroTrio X Of SwedenALBUM : TraumereiLABEL : PROPHONEANNÉE : 2013
19:49
Troublant boléroThe Amazing Keystone Big BandALBUM : Monsieur Django & Lady SwingLABEL : NOMEANNÉE : 2017
19:52
Cubop cityHoward Mcghee And His Afro CuboppersALBUM : Coconuts groove : Viva latin jazzLABEL : CRISTAL
19:56
Blue skiesThe Bethlehem Orchestra, Johnny HartmanALBUM : All of me - The debonair Mr. HartmanLABEL : BETHLEHEM RECORDSANNÉE : 2014
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration
