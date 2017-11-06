La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Lorez Alexandria, James Moody, The Amazing Keystone Big Band, Erik Truffaz and more

Ce soir, on fait comme "Nature Boy", ce garçon aux yeux tristes chanté par Lorez Alexandria. Ce soir, on voyage. On file en Californie, avec Vulfpeck et Howard McGhee. On file en France, avec Django et l'Amazing Keystone Big Band, puis en Arménie, avec Onefoot. On traverse les époques et les styles, pour se rendre compte, nous aussi, que le plus important dans la musique... c'est l'amour!