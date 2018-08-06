La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Lorez Alexandria, Claude Nougaro, John Coltrane, Sonny Rollins and more

Ce soir, Kamasi Washington témoigne, Lorez Alexandria chante les voyageurs, Charlie Haden se colore en rouge... ce soir nous serons des cowboys, et les grandes notes de John Coltrane, perdues puis retrouvées, seront nos seules compagnes.

Programmation musicale

Lorez Alexandria - Nature Boy

Album Deep Roots

Argo

John Coltrane - Untitled Original 11386 - Take 1

Album Both Directions at Once : The Lost Album

Verve

Sonny Rollins - Strode Rode

Album Saxophone Colossus

Prestige

Kamasi Washington - Testify

Album Heaven and Earth

Young Turks

Charlie Haden, Gonzalo Rubalcaba - Sandino

Album Tokyo Adagio

Impulse!

Art Pepper - Mambo de la Pinta

Album The Return of Art Pepper

Blue Note

Keith Jarrett, Charlie Haden, Paul Motian - Take Me Back

Album Hamburg 72

ECM

Cowboys and Frenchmen - Wayfarer

Album Bluer Than You Think

Outside In Music

Claude Nougaro - Western

Album L'amour sorcier : Petit taureau (1967-1969) / CD 5

Mercury