La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Lorez Alexandria, Claude Nougaro, John Coltrane, Sonny Rollins and more
Both Directions at Once.
Ce soir, Kamasi Washington témoigne, Lorez Alexandria chante les voyageurs, Charlie Haden se colore en rouge... ce soir nous serons des cowboys, et les grandes notes de John Coltrane, perdues puis retrouvées, seront nos seules compagnes.
Programmation musicale
Lorez Alexandria - Nature Boy
Album Deep Roots
Argo
John Coltrane - Untitled Original 11386 - Take 1
Album Both Directions at Once : The Lost Album
Verve
Sonny Rollins - Strode Rode
Album Saxophone Colossus
Prestige
Kamasi Washington - Testify
Album Heaven and Earth
Young Turks
Charlie Haden, Gonzalo Rubalcaba - Sandino
Album Tokyo Adagio
Impulse!
Art Pepper - Mambo de la Pinta
Album The Return of Art Pepper
Blue Note
Keith Jarrett, Charlie Haden, Paul Motian - Take Me Back
Album Hamburg 72
ECM
Cowboys and Frenchmen - Wayfarer
Album Bluer Than You Think
Outside In Music
Claude Nougaro - Western
Album L'amour sorcier : Petit taureau (1967-1969) / CD 5
Mercury
