Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mardi 28 août 2018
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Lorez Alexandria, Claude Nougaro, John Coltrane, Sonny Rollins and more

Lorez Alexandria

Ce soir, Kamasi Washington témoigne, Lorez Alexandria chante les voyageurs, Charlie Haden se colore en rouge... ce soir nous serons des cowboys, et les grandes notes de John Coltrane, perdues puis retrouvées, seront nos seules compagnes. 

Programmation musicale

Lorez Alexandria - Nature Boy
Album Deep Roots
John Coltrane - Untitled Original 11386 - Take 1
Album Both Directions at Once : The Lost Album
Sonny Rollins - Strode Rode
 Album Saxophone Colossus
Kamasi Washington - Testify
Album Heaven and Earth
Charlie Haden, Gonzalo Rubalcaba - Sandino
Album Tokyo Adagio
Art Pepper - Mambo de la Pinta
Album The Return of Art Pepper
Keith Jarrett, Charlie Haden, Paul Motian - Take Me Back
Album Hamburg 72
Cowboys and Frenchmen - Wayfarer
Album Bluer Than You Think
Claude Nougaro - Western
Album L'amour sorcier : Petit taureau (1967-1969) / CD 5
L'équipe de l'émission :
