La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Line Kruse, Charles Bradley, Duke Ellington, Fadoul and more
JB’s in the air.
Quel est le point commun entre Charles Bradley, Dave Pike, Monty Alexander et Mongo Santamaria ? Un certain James Brown...
Programmation musicale
Charles Bradley - I Feel a change
Single de 2018
Daptone
Duke Ellington - Happy Go Lucky Local
Album Piano In the Background
Columbia
Mongo Santamaria - Cold Sweat
Album Sous les pavés le jazz
Sony
Line Kruse - Bearded
Album Hidden Stone
Continuo Jazz
The Dave Pike Set - Got the Feelin’
Album Got The Feelin’
Relax Records
Grant Green - Ain’t it Funky Now
Album Blue Break Beats
Blue Note
Bobby McFerrin - I Feel Good
Album The Voice
Elektra
Clifford Jordan - I Got You
Album Soul Fountain
Wounded Bird Records
Monty Alexander - Sex Machine (Soul/Yard Meeting)
Album My America
Telarc
Fadoul - Sid Redad
Album Al Zman Saib
Habibi Funk Records
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration