La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Line Kruse, Charles Bradley, Duke Ellington, Fadoul and more

Quel est le point commun entre Charles Bradley, Dave Pike, Monty Alexander et Mongo Santamaria ? Un certain James Brown...

Programmation musicale

Charles Bradley - I Feel a change

Single de 2018

Daptone

Duke Ellington - Happy Go Lucky Local

Album Piano In the Background

Columbia

Mongo Santamaria - Cold Sweat

Album Sous les pavés le jazz

Sony

Line Kruse - Bearded

Album Hidden Stone

Continuo Jazz

The Dave Pike Set - Got the Feelin’

Album Got The Feelin’

Relax Records

Grant Green - Ain’t it Funky Now

Album Blue Break Beats

Blue Note

Bobby McFerrin - I Feel Good

Album The Voice

Elektra

Clifford Jordan - I Got You

Album Soul Fountain

Wounded Bird Records

Monty Alexander - Sex Machine (Soul/Yard Meeting)

Album My America

Telarc

Fadoul - Sid Redad

Album Al Zman Saib

Habibi Funk Records