Programmation musicale
Jeudi 4 octobre 2018
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Line Kruse, Charles Bradley, Duke Ellington, Fadoul and more

JB’s in the air.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Line Kruse, Charles Bradley, Duke Ellington, Fadoul and more
James Brown, © Getty / Paul Natkin

Quel est le point commun entre Charles Bradley, Dave Pike, Monty Alexander et Mongo Santamaria ? Un certain James Brown...

JB’s in the air
JB’s in the air

Programmation musicale

Charles Bradley - I Feel a change
Single de 2018
Daptone 

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley

Duke Ellington - Happy Go Lucky Local
Album Piano In the Background
Columbia 

Piano In the Background
Piano In the Background

Mongo Santamaria - Cold Sweat
Album Sous les pavés le jazz
Sony

Sous les pavés le jazz
Sous les pavés le jazz

Line Kruse - Bearded
Album Hidden Stone
Continuo Jazz

Hidden Stone
Hidden Stone

The Dave Pike Set - Got the Feelin’
Album Got The Feelin’
Relax Records

Got The Feelin’
Got The Feelin’

Grant Green - Ain’t it Funky Now
Album Blue Break Beats
Blue Note 

Ain’t It Funky Now
Ain’t It Funky Now

Bobby McFerrin - I Feel Good
Album The Voice
Elektra

The Voice
The Voice

Clifford Jordan - I Got You
Album Soul Fountain
Wounded Bird Records

Soul Fountain
Soul Fountain

Monty Alexander - Sex Machine (Soul/Yard Meeting)
Album My America
Telarc 

My America
My America

Fadoul - Sid Redad
Album Al Zman Saib
Habibi Funk Records 

Al Zman Saib
Al Zman Saib
