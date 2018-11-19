La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Lil Hardin Armstrong, Gilad Hekselman, Kenny Burrell and more

Ce soir, Lil Hardin Armstrong nous ouvre les portes d'un Night Club incandescent, où l'on croise des sourires enchanteurs et des danseurs qui font tourner les coeurs. Bienvenue au Clip Joint !

Lil Hardin Armstrong and Her Orchestra - Clip Joint

Album Chicago - The Living Legends

Riverside

Har-You Percussion Group - Welcome to the Party

Compil Soul of a Nation 2, Jazz is the Teacher, Funk is the Preacher

SoulJazz

Louis Hayes - Enchantment

Album Light and Lively

Steeplechase

Kenny Burrell - Out for Blood

Album K.B. Blues

Blue Note

David Crosby - Janet

Album Here If You Listen

BMG

Medeski Scofield Martin and Wood - Juicy Lucy

Album Juice

Okeh

Goran Kajfes Subtropic Arkestra - Le Monde avait 5 ans

Album The Reason Why Vol 3

Headspin

Blossom Dearie - Johnny One Note

Album Blossom Dearie

Verve

Gilad Hekselman - VBlues

Album Ask for Chaos

Motéma

Esperanza Spalding - Smile Like That

Album Radio Music Society

Heads Up