La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Lil Hardin Armstrong, Gilad Hekselman, Kenny Burrell and more
Clip Joint.
Ce soir, Lil Hardin Armstrong nous ouvre les portes d'un Night Club incandescent, où l'on croise des sourires enchanteurs et des danseurs qui font tourner les coeurs. Bienvenue au Clip Joint !
Lil Hardin Armstrong and Her Orchestra - Clip Joint
Album Chicago - The Living Legends
Riverside
Har-You Percussion Group - Welcome to the Party
Compil Soul of a Nation 2, Jazz is the Teacher, Funk is the Preacher
SoulJazz
Louis Hayes - Enchantment
Album Light and Lively
Steeplechase
Kenny Burrell - Out for Blood
Album K.B. Blues
Blue Note
David Crosby - Janet
Album Here If You Listen
BMG
Medeski Scofield Martin and Wood - Juicy Lucy
Album Juice
Okeh
Goran Kajfes Subtropic Arkestra - Le Monde avait 5 ans
Album The Reason Why Vol 3
Headspin
Blossom Dearie - Johnny One Note
Album Blossom Dearie
Verve
Gilad Hekselman - VBlues
Album Ask for Chaos
Motéma
Esperanza Spalding - Smile Like That
Album Radio Music Society
Heads Up
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration