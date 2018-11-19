Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mercredi 12 décembre 2018
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Lil Hardin Armstrong, Gilad Hekselman, Kenny Burrell and more

Clip Joint.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Lil Hardin Armstrong, Gilad Hekselman, Kenny Burrell and more
Lil Hardin Armstrong, © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives

Ce soir, Lil Hardin Armstrong nous ouvre les portes d'un Night Club incandescent, où l'on croise des sourires enchanteurs et des danseurs qui font tourner les coeurs. Bienvenue au Clip Joint !

Clip Joint
Clip Joint

Lil Hardin Armstrong and Her Orchestra - Clip Joint
Album Chicago - The Living Legends
Riverside

Chicago - The Living Legends
Chicago - The Living Legends

Har-You Percussion Group - Welcome to the Party
Compil Soul of a Nation 2, Jazz is the Teacher, Funk is the Preacher
SoulJazz

Soul of a Nation 2, Jazz is the Teacher, Funk is the Preacher
Soul of a Nation 2, Jazz is the Teacher, Funk is the Preacher

Louis Hayes - Enchantment
 Album Light and Lively
Steeplechase

Light and Lively
Light and Lively

Kenny Burrell - Out for Blood
Album K.B. Blues
Blue Note

K.B. Blues
K.B. Blues

David Crosby - Janet
Album Here If You Listen
BMG

Here If You Listen
Here If You Listen

Medeski Scofield Martin and Wood - Juicy Lucy
Album Juice
Okeh

Juice
Juice

Goran Kajfes Subtropic Arkestra - Le Monde avait 5 ans
Album The Reason Why Vol 3
Headspin

The Reason Why Vol 3
The Reason Why Vol 3

Blossom Dearie - Johnny One Note
Album Blossom Dearie
Verve

Blossom Dearie
Blossom Dearie

Gilad Hekselman - VBlues
Album Ask for Chaos
Motéma

Ask for Chaos
Ask for Chaos

Esperanza Spalding - Smile Like That
Album Radio Music Society
Heads Up

Radio Music Society
Radio Music Society
