La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Lil Hardin Armstrong, Adrien Chicot, Miles Davis, McCoy Tyner and more

Attention aux apparences ! Quand la pianiste Lil Hardin Armstrong chante Suzie Q, elle ne célèbre pas une femme, elle célèbre... un pas de danse. Avec un peu d'entrainement, on saura danser aussi bien qu'elle sait swinguer ! Et puis, après tout, la danse c'est une affaire de passion. N'est-ce pas McCoy Tyner ?

Programmation musicale

Lil Hardin Armstrong - Doin’ The Suzie-Q

Compilation Jazz Ladies

Frémeaux et Associés FA5663

McCoy Tyner - Passion Dance

Album The Real McCoy

Blue Note 7465122

Adrien Chicot - Blue Wall

Album Playing in the Dark

Gaya 034

Ahmed Malek - Autopsie d’un complot

Compilation Musique Originale de Films

Habibi Funk 003

Clifford Jordan (ft Sandra Douglas) - Take This Hammer

Album These are My Roots: Clifford Jordan Plays Leadbelly

Atlantic

Brad Mehldau - Paranoid Android

Album Largo

Warner 9362-48114-2

Thomas Dybdahl - One Day You’ll Dance For Me, New York City

Album One Day You’ll Dance For Me, New York City

CCAP 033

Masqualero - Not Yet

Album Masqualero

Odin CD9553

Miles Davis - Masqualero (alternate Take)

Album The Sorcerer

Columbia 88697524922-27