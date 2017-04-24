Banzzaï
Vendredi 19 mai 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Lil Hardin Armstrong, Adrien Chicot, Miles Davis, McCoy Tyner and more

Suzie Q.

Lil Hardin Armstrong

Attention aux apparences ! Quand la pianiste Lil Hardin Armstrong chante Suzie Q, elle ne célèbre pas une femme, elle célèbre... un pas de danse. Avec un peu d'entrainement, on saura danser aussi bien qu'elle sait swinguer ! Et puis, après tout, la danse c'est une affaire de passion. N'est-ce pas McCoy Tyner ?

Programmation musicale

Lil Hardin Armstrong - Doin’ The Suzie-Q
Compilation Jazz Ladies
Frémeaux et Associés FA5663

Jazz Ladies
Jazz Ladies

McCoy Tyner - Passion Dance
Album The Real McCoy
Blue Note 7465122

The Real McCoy
The Real McCoy

Adrien Chicot - Blue Wall
Album Playing in the Dark
Gaya 034

Playing in the Dark
Playing in the Dark

Ahmed Malek - Autopsie d’un complot
Compilation Musique Originale de Films
Habibi Funk 003

Musique Originale de Films
Musique Originale de Films

Clifford Jordan (ft Sandra Douglas) - Take This Hammer
Album These are My Roots: Clifford Jordan Plays Leadbelly
Atlantic

These are My Roots: Clifford Jordan Plays Leadbelly
These are My Roots: Clifford Jordan Plays Leadbelly

Brad Mehldau - Paranoid Android
Album Largo
Warner 9362-48114-2

Largo
Largo

Thomas Dybdahl - One Day You’ll Dance For Me, New York City
Album One Day You’ll Dance For Me, New York City
CCAP 033

One Day You’ll Dance For Me, New York City
One Day You’ll Dance For Me, New York City

Masqualero - Not Yet
Album Masqualero
Odin CD9553

Masqualero
Masqualero

Miles Davis - Masqualero (alternate Take)
Album The Sorcerer
Columbia 88697524922-27

The Sorcerer
The Sorcerer
