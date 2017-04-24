La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Lil Hardin Armstrong, Adrien Chicot, Miles Davis, McCoy Tyner and more
Suzie Q.
Attention aux apparences ! Quand la pianiste Lil Hardin Armstrong chante Suzie Q, elle ne célèbre pas une femme, elle célèbre... un pas de danse. Avec un peu d'entrainement, on saura danser aussi bien qu'elle sait swinguer ! Et puis, après tout, la danse c'est une affaire de passion. N'est-ce pas McCoy Tyner ?
Programmation musicale
Lil Hardin Armstrong - Doin’ The Suzie-Q
Compilation Jazz Ladies
Frémeaux et Associés FA5663
McCoy Tyner - Passion Dance
Album The Real McCoy
Blue Note 7465122
Adrien Chicot - Blue Wall
Album Playing in the Dark
Gaya 034
Ahmed Malek - Autopsie d’un complot
Compilation Musique Originale de Films
Habibi Funk 003
Clifford Jordan (ft Sandra Douglas) - Take This Hammer
Album These are My Roots: Clifford Jordan Plays Leadbelly
Atlantic
Brad Mehldau - Paranoid Android
Album Largo
Warner 9362-48114-2
Thomas Dybdahl - One Day You’ll Dance For Me, New York City
Album One Day You’ll Dance For Me, New York City
CCAP 033
Masqualero - Not Yet
Album Masqualero
Odin CD9553
Miles Davis - Masqualero (alternate Take)
Album The Sorcerer
Columbia 88697524922-27
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration