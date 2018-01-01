La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Lia Pale, Yves Rousseau, Shai Maestro, Oscar Peterson and more

Et hop ! Ce soir nous nous entourerons de notes dynamiques. Le "Dynamic Duo" de Jimmy Smith et Wes Montgomery, la Dynamic Dakota Staton, et d'autres musiciens aux sons rebondissants et revigorants, pour nous assurer un bon début de semaine. Zou ! C'est Banzzaï.

Programmation musicale

Dakota Staton - Anything Goes

Album Dynamic!

Capitol 3698042

Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery - Night Train

Album Jimmy and Wes the Dynamic duo 1966

Verve 821 577-2

Georgie Fame and The Blue Flames - Eso Beso (live)

Album Rhythm and Blues at the Flamingo

Columbia

Mose Allison - Parchman Farm

Album Mose Allison sings and plays

Prestige CDJZD 007

Sam Rivers - Dance Of The Tripedal

Album Contours

Blue Note 8667442

Marius Neset, Lionel Loueke - A New Resolution

Album Circles of Chimes

ACT ACT90382

Lia Pale - You Will Not Hear Me Leaving

Album Gone too Far

Universal

Yves Rousseau - Wanderer I Pt 3

Album Wanderer Septet

Abalone AB020

Shai Maestro - Sleeping Giant

Album Shai maestro trio

Laborie Jazz LJ18

Oscar Peterson - Let’s Call The Whole Thing Off

Album Plays the George Gershwin Songbook

Verve 529698-2