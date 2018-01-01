Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20h
Lundi 22 janvier 2018
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Lia Pale, Yves Rousseau, Shai Maestro, Oscar Peterson and more

Dynamic !.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé
Lia Pale, © Pawel Karnowski

Et hop ! Ce soir nous nous entourerons de notes dynamiques. Le "Dynamic Duo" de Jimmy Smith et Wes Montgomery, la Dynamic Dakota Staton, et d'autres musiciens aux sons rebondissants et revigorants, pour nous assurer un bon début de semaine. Zou ! C'est Banzzaï.

Dakota Staton - Anything Goes
Album Dynamic!
Capitol 3698042

Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery - Night Train
Album Jimmy and Wes the Dynamic duo 1966
Verve 821 577-2

Georgie Fame and The Blue Flames - Eso Beso (live)
Album Rhythm and Blues at the Flamingo
Columbia

Mose Allison - Parchman Farm
Album Mose Allison sings and plays
Prestige CDJZD 007

Sam Rivers - Dance Of The Tripedal
Album Contours
Blue Note 8667442

Marius Neset, Lionel Loueke - A New Resolution
Album Circles of Chimes
ACT ACT90382

Lia Pale - You Will Not Hear Me Leaving
Album Gone too Far
Universal

Yves Rousseau - Wanderer I Pt 3
Album Wanderer Septet
Abalone AB020

Shai Maestro - Sleeping Giant
Album Shai maestro trio
Laborie Jazz LJ18

Oscar Peterson - Let’s Call The Whole Thing Off
Album Plays the George Gershwin Songbook
Verve 529698-2

