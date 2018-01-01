La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Lia Pale, Yves Rousseau, Shai Maestro, Oscar Peterson and more
Dynamic !.
Et hop ! Ce soir nous nous entourerons de notes dynamiques. Le "Dynamic Duo" de Jimmy Smith et Wes Montgomery, la Dynamic Dakota Staton, et d'autres musiciens aux sons rebondissants et revigorants, pour nous assurer un bon début de semaine. Zou ! C'est Banzzaï.
Programmation musicale
Dakota Staton - Anything Goes
Album Dynamic!
Capitol 3698042
Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery - Night Train
Album Jimmy and Wes the Dynamic duo 1966
Verve 821 577-2
Georgie Fame and The Blue Flames - Eso Beso (live)
Album Rhythm and Blues at the Flamingo
Columbia
Mose Allison - Parchman Farm
Album Mose Allison sings and plays
Prestige CDJZD 007
Sam Rivers - Dance Of The Tripedal
Album Contours
Blue Note 8667442
Marius Neset, Lionel Loueke - A New Resolution
Album Circles of Chimes
ACT ACT90382
Lia Pale - You Will Not Hear Me Leaving
Album Gone too Far
Universal
Yves Rousseau - Wanderer I Pt 3
Album Wanderer Septet
Abalone AB020
Shai Maestro - Sleeping Giant
Album Shai maestro trio
Laborie Jazz LJ18
Oscar Peterson - Let’s Call The Whole Thing Off
Album Plays the George Gershwin Songbook
Verve 529698-2
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration