La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Lee Morgan, John Coltrane, Stéphane Huchard, Omer Klein and more
Intérieur Nuit.
Nous sommes des noctambules, ce soir. Nous arpentons les sentiers nébuleux des rêves, nous marchons parmi les ombres, nous sommes des enfants de la nuit. Et notre vol de nuit, d'ailleurs, il commence par un "Bonsoir"... celui de Louis Prima. Buona sera, c'est Banzzaï !
Programmation musicale
Louis Prima - Buona Sera
Album Zooma zooma
Capitol
Lee Morgan - Nite-Flite
Album Delightfulee Morgan
Blue Note 7842432
Candace Mahogany Miller - Suddenly
Album Her Song Vol 1
JAZZ BECUZZ ARTS GROUP
John Coltrane and Red Garland Trio - Traneing In
Album John Coltrane with the Red Garland Trio
Prestige 7123
Omer Klein - Sleepwalkers
Album Sleepwalkers
Warner
Natalia Mateo - Eternity
Album De Profundis
ACT97342
Stéphane Huchard - Children of the Night
Album African tribute to Art Blakey
SUCH 20080002
Grant Green - Airegin
Album The Blue Note Years
Blue Note CJ 28-5169
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration