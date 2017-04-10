Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mercredi 3 mai 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Lee Morgan, John Coltrane, Stéphane Huchard, Omer Klein and more

Intérieur Nuit.

Louis Prima

Nous sommes des noctambules, ce soir. Nous arpentons les sentiers nébuleux des rêves, nous marchons parmi les ombres, nous sommes des enfants de la nuit. Et notre vol de nuit, d'ailleurs, il commence par un "Bonsoir"... celui de Louis Prima. Buona sera, c'est Banzzaï !

Louis Prima - Buona Sera
Album Zooma zooma
Capitol

Lee Morgan - Nite-Flite
Album Delightfulee Morgan
Blue Note 7842432

Candace Mahogany Miller - Suddenly
Album Her Song Vol 1
JAZZ BECUZZ ARTS GROUP

John Coltrane and Red Garland Trio - Traneing In
Album John Coltrane with the Red Garland Trio
Prestige 7123

Omer Klein - Sleepwalkers
Album Sleepwalkers
Warner

Natalia Mateo - Eternity
Album De Profundis
ACT97342

Stéphane Huchard - Children of the Night
Album African tribute to Art Blakey
SUCH 20080002

Grant Green - Airegin
Album The Blue Note Years
Blue Note CJ 28-5169

