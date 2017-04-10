La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Lee Morgan, John Coltrane, Stéphane Huchard, Omer Klein and more

Nous sommes des noctambules, ce soir. Nous arpentons les sentiers nébuleux des rêves, nous marchons parmi les ombres, nous sommes des enfants de la nuit. Et notre vol de nuit, d'ailleurs, il commence par un "Bonsoir"... celui de Louis Prima. Buona sera, c'est Banzzaï !

Programmation musicale

Louis Prima - Buona Sera

Album Zooma zooma

Capitol

Lee Morgan - Nite-Flite

Album Delightfulee Morgan

Blue Note 7842432

Candace Mahogany Miller - Suddenly

Album Her Song Vol 1

JAZZ BECUZZ ARTS GROUP

John Coltrane and Red Garland Trio - Traneing In

Album John Coltrane with the Red Garland Trio

Prestige 7123

Omer Klein - Sleepwalkers

Album Sleepwalkers

Warner

Natalia Mateo - Eternity

Album De Profundis

ACT97342

Stéphane Huchard - Children of the Night

Album African tribute to Art Blakey

SUCH 20080002

Grant Green - Airegin

Album The Blue Note Years

Blue Note CJ 28-5169