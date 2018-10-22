Banzzaï
Vendredi 9 novembre 2018
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Kellylee Evans, Stéphane Kerecki, Houston Person, Leroy Vinnegar and more

And so we dance.

Dans  notre vendredi soir, il y aura les chants de Curtis Mayfield, soufflés par d'autres. Il y aura aussi de la danse, des souvenirs et du mouvement.

And so we dance
And so we dance

Willie Wright - Right On for the Darkness
Album Telling the Truth
Numero group

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio - Move on Up - live
Album Live at KEXP !
Colemine

Jazz Soul Seven - It’s All Right
 Album Impressions of Curtis Mayfield
Challenge

William Parker - This Is My Country (Paris)
Album I Plan to Stay a Believer : The Inside Songs of Curtis Mayfield
AUM fidelity

Leroy Vinnegar Quintet - Motherland
Album Leroy Walks Again !!
Contemporary

Stéphane Kerecki Quartet - All I Need
Album French Touch
Incises

Kellylee Evans - And So We Dance
Album I remember When
Universal

The Sure Fire Soul Ensemble - City Heights
Album The Sure Fire Soul Ensemble
Colemine

Bob James - Nautilus
Album One
CTI

Houston Person - The Son of Man
Album Person to Person !
Prestige

