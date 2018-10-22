La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Kellylee Evans, Stéphane Kerecki, Houston Person, Leroy Vinnegar and more

Dans notre vendredi soir, il y aura les chants de Curtis Mayfield, soufflés par d'autres. Il y aura aussi de la danse, des souvenirs et du mouvement.

Willie Wright - Right On for the Darkness

Album Telling the Truth

Numero group

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio - Move on Up - live

Album Live at KEXP !

Colemine

Jazz Soul Seven - It’s All Right

Album Impressions of Curtis Mayfield

Challenge

William Parker - This Is My Country (Paris)

Album I Plan to Stay a Believer : The Inside Songs of Curtis Mayfield

AUM fidelity

Leroy Vinnegar Quintet - Motherland

Album Leroy Walks Again !!

Contemporary

Stéphane Kerecki Quartet - All I Need

Album French Touch

Incises

Kellylee Evans - And So We Dance

Album I remember When

Universal

The Sure Fire Soul Ensemble - City Heights

Album The Sure Fire Soul Ensemble

Colemine

Bob James - Nautilus

Album One

CTI

Houston Person - The Son of Man

Album Person to Person !

Prestige