Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mercredi 3 octobre 2018
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Keith Jarrett, George Benson, Ben Webster and more

Out Of Nowhere.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Keith Jarrett, George Benson, Ben Webster and more
Nes, © Nerea Coll/ACT

Qui est cet ange sorti de nulle part ? Pourquoi débarque t-il entouré de guitares ? Les réponses se cachent dans les notes de ce soir...

Out Of Nowhere
Out Of Nowhere

Programmation  musicale

Buddy Guy - What Kind a Woman Is This
Album Bring 'Em In
Silverstone 

Bring 'Em In
Bring 'Em In

George Benson - Bluesadelic
Album I Got a Woman and Some Blues
CTI

I Got a Woman and Some Blues
I Got a Woman and Some Blues

Amir Bresler - Afro Golden Line
Album Afro Golden Line
Raw Tapes 

Afro Golden Line
Afro Golden Line

Coleman Hawkins All Star Jam Band, Django Reinhardt - Out of Nowhere
Album The Hawk In Europe
ASV

The Hawk In Europe
The Hawk In Europe

Ben Webster, Harry Sweets Edison - Kitty
Album Ben and Sweets
CBS

Ben and Sweets
Ben and Sweets

Nes - You Made It Hard
Album Ahlam
ACT 

Ahlam
Ahlam

Wynton Kelly - Dark Eyes
Album Piano
Riverside 

Piano
Piano

Keith Jarrett Trio - Ecstacy - Live in Denver, CO, 1987
Album Changeless
ECM 

Changeless
Changeless

Cozy Cole - Topsy Part 2
Single de 1958
Love Records 

Single de 1958
Single de 1958

Hank Crawford - Four-Five-Six
Album More Soul
Atlantic 

More Soul
More Soul
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mardi 2 octobre 2018
59 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Mahalia Jackson, Gregory Porter, John Coltrane, Freddie Hubbard and more
émission suivante
jeudi 4 octobre 2018
59 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Line Kruse, Charles Bradley, Duke Ellington, Fadoul and more