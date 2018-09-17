La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Keith Jarrett, George Benson, Ben Webster and more

Qui est cet ange sorti de nulle part ? Pourquoi débarque t-il entouré de guitares ? Les réponses se cachent dans les notes de ce soir...

Programmation musicale

Buddy Guy - What Kind a Woman Is This

Album Bring 'Em In

Silverstone

George Benson - Bluesadelic

Album I Got a Woman and Some Blues

CTI

Amir Bresler - Afro Golden Line

Album Afro Golden Line

Raw Tapes

Coleman Hawkins All Star Jam Band, Django Reinhardt - Out of Nowhere

Album The Hawk In Europe

ASV

Ben Webster, Harry Sweets Edison - Kitty

Album Ben and Sweets

CBS

Nes - You Made It Hard

Album Ahlam

ACT

Wynton Kelly - Dark Eyes

Album Piano

Riverside

Keith Jarrett Trio - Ecstacy - Live in Denver, CO, 1987

Album Changeless

ECM

Cozy Cole - Topsy Part 2

Single de 1958

Love Records

Hank Crawford - Four-Five-Six

Album More Soul

Atlantic