La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Keith Jarrett, George Benson, Ben Webster and more
Out Of Nowhere.
Qui est cet ange sorti de nulle part ? Pourquoi débarque t-il entouré de guitares ? Les réponses se cachent dans les notes de ce soir...
Programmation musicale
Buddy Guy - What Kind a Woman Is This
Album Bring 'Em In
Silverstone
George Benson - Bluesadelic
Album I Got a Woman and Some Blues
CTI
Amir Bresler - Afro Golden Line
Album Afro Golden Line
Raw Tapes
Coleman Hawkins All Star Jam Band, Django Reinhardt - Out of Nowhere
Album The Hawk In Europe
ASV
Ben Webster, Harry Sweets Edison - Kitty
Album Ben and Sweets
CBS
Nes - You Made It Hard
Album Ahlam
ACT
Wynton Kelly - Dark Eyes
Album Piano
Riverside
Keith Jarrett Trio - Ecstacy - Live in Denver, CO, 1987
Album Changeless
ECM
Cozy Cole - Topsy Part 2
Single de 1958
Love Records
Hank Crawford - Four-Five-Six
Album More Soul
Atlantic
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration