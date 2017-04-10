Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20h
Lundi 1 mai 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Karrin Allyson, Roy Eldridge, Aron Ottignon, Sixun and more

Sanza Flies.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Karrin Allyson, Roy Eldridge, Aron Ottignon, Sixun and more
Roy Eldridge

Nous sommes propres sur nous, ce soir. Nous avons de beaux souliers vernis et aucune mouche ne nous tourne autour (pour le plus grand plaisir de Roy Eldridge). Nous sommes chics, et fin prêts pour une petite virée au pays de la sanza...

Programmation musicale

Roy Eldridge - Ain’t No Flies on me
Album Nuts / Vol. 1
Vogue

Nuts / Vol. 1
Nuts / Vol. 1

Grant Green - My Little Suede Shoes
Album The Latin Bit
Blue Note 8376452

The Latin Bit
The Latin Bit

Maynard Ferguson - Cervezita
Album Birdland Dream Band
Fresh Sound FRSO FSR-CD 470

Birdland Dream Band
Birdland Dream Band

Karrin Allyson - O Morro Nao Tem Vez (Favela)
Album Imagina, Songs of Brasil
Concord 0888072304284

Imagina, Songs of Brasil
Imagina, Songs of Brasil

The Jack Wilson Quartet ft Roy Ayers - Harbor Freeway
Album The Jack Wilson Quartet ft Roy Ayers
Atlantic

The Jack Wilson Quartet ft Roy Ayers
The Jack Wilson Quartet ft Roy Ayers

Roy Ayers - Move to Groove (live)
Album Live At Montreux Jazz Festival
Verve

Live At Montreux Jazz Festival
Live At Montreux Jazz Festival

Aron Ottignon - The Nile
EP Nile
Blue Note

Nile
Nile

Benny Bailey - Sanza
Album Swiss Radio Day Jazz Live Concert Series
Montreux jazz Label

Swiss Radio Day Jazz Live Concert Series
Swiss Radio Day Jazz Live Concert Series

Babatunde Olatunji - Jin-Go-Lo-Ba
Album Drums of Passion
Columbia CK 66011

Drums of Passion
Drums of Passion

Sixun - Sanza Univers
Album Live in Marciac 2009
Futur Acoustic

Live in Marciac 2009
Live in Marciac 2009
