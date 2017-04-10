La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Karrin Allyson, Roy Eldridge, Aron Ottignon, Sixun and more

Nous sommes propres sur nous, ce soir. Nous avons de beaux souliers vernis et aucune mouche ne nous tourne autour (pour le plus grand plaisir de Roy Eldridge). Nous sommes chics, et fin prêts pour une petite virée au pays de la sanza...

Programmation musicale

Roy Eldridge - Ain’t No Flies on me

Album Nuts / Vol. 1

Vogue

Grant Green - My Little Suede Shoes

Album The Latin Bit

Blue Note 8376452

Maynard Ferguson - Cervezita

Album Birdland Dream Band

Fresh Sound FRSO FSR-CD 470

Karrin Allyson - O Morro Nao Tem Vez (Favela)

Album Imagina, Songs of Brasil

Concord 0888072304284

The Jack Wilson Quartet ft Roy Ayers - Harbor Freeway

Album The Jack Wilson Quartet ft Roy Ayers

Atlantic

Roy Ayers - Move to Groove (live)

Album Live At Montreux Jazz Festival

Verve

Aron Ottignon - The Nile

EP Nile

Blue Note

Benny Bailey - Sanza

Album Swiss Radio Day Jazz Live Concert Series

Montreux jazz Label

Babatunde Olatunji - Jin-Go-Lo-Ba

Album Drums of Passion

Columbia CK 66011

Sixun - Sanza Univers

Album Live in Marciac 2009

Futur Acoustic