La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Karrin Allyson, Roy Eldridge, Aron Ottignon, Sixun and more
Sanza Flies.
Nous sommes propres sur nous, ce soir. Nous avons de beaux souliers vernis et aucune mouche ne nous tourne autour (pour le plus grand plaisir de Roy Eldridge). Nous sommes chics, et fin prêts pour une petite virée au pays de la sanza...
Programmation musicale
Roy Eldridge - Ain’t No Flies on me
Album Nuts / Vol. 1
Vogue
Grant Green - My Little Suede Shoes
Album The Latin Bit
Blue Note 8376452
Maynard Ferguson - Cervezita
Album Birdland Dream Band
Fresh Sound FRSO FSR-CD 470
Karrin Allyson - O Morro Nao Tem Vez (Favela)
Album Imagina, Songs of Brasil
Concord 0888072304284
The Jack Wilson Quartet ft Roy Ayers - Harbor Freeway
Album The Jack Wilson Quartet ft Roy Ayers
Atlantic
Roy Ayers - Move to Groove (live)
Album Live At Montreux Jazz Festival
Verve
Aron Ottignon - The Nile
EP Nile
Blue Note
Benny Bailey - Sanza
Album Swiss Radio Day Jazz Live Concert Series
Montreux jazz Label
Babatunde Olatunji - Jin-Go-Lo-Ba
Album Drums of Passion
Columbia CK 66011
Sixun - Sanza Univers
Album Live in Marciac 2009
Futur Acoustic
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration