Mardi 14 novembre 2017
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Karin Krog, Macha Gharibian, Lee Morgan, Omer Klein and more
Mood Indigo.
On est d'humeur indigo, ce soir, dans Banzzaï. Et ce Mood Indigo, il déteindra partout: dans les envies d'aventures de Lee Morgan, dans les remises en question de Quincy Jones, dans les élans poétiques de Jan Lundgren... jusque dans nos amours bleutés.
La programmation musicale :
19:00
Nina Simone
Mood indigoDuke Ellington, I Mills, A BigardALBUM : The 60's vol. 2/Mood indigoLABEL : MERCURY
19:03
Toots Thielemans
FlirtToots ThielemansALBUM : Blues pour flirterLABEL : EMARCY RECORDSANNÉE : 2000
19:06
Omer Klein
NetanyaOmer KleinALBUM : Introducing (Extrait)LABEL : SMALL RECORDSANNÉE : 2007
19:13
Karin Krog
Meaning of loveSteve KuhnALBUM : Raindrops raindropsLABEL : CRIPPLED DICK HOT WAXANNÉE : 2002
19:18
Ahmed Abdul-malik
African bossa novaAhmed Abdul-malikALBUM : Jazz sounds of AfricaLABEL : PRESTIGEANNÉE : 2003
19:26
Lee Morgan
Search for the new landLee MorganALBUM : Search for the new landLABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 1988
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration