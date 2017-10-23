La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Karin Krog, Macha Gharibian, Lee Morgan, Omer Klein and more

Banzzaï
Mardi 14 novembre 2017
On est d'humeur indigo, ce soir, dans Banzzaï. Et ce Mood Indigo, il déteindra partout: dans les envies d'aventures de Lee Morgan, dans les remises en question de Quincy Jones, dans les élans poétiques de Jan Lundgren... jusque dans nos amours bleutés.

    19:00
    Nina Simone

    Mood indigo

    Duke Ellington, I Mills, A BigardALBUM : The 60's vol. 2/Mood indigoLABEL : MERCURY
    Mood indigo
    19:03
    Toots Thielemans

    Flirt

    Toots ThielemansALBUM : Blues pour flirterLABEL : EMARCY RECORDSANNÉE : 2000
    Flirt
    19:06
    Omer Klein

    Netanya

    Omer KleinALBUM : Introducing (Extrait)LABEL : SMALL RECORDSANNÉE : 2007
    Netanya
    19:13
    Karin Krog

    Meaning of love

    Steve KuhnALBUM : Raindrops raindropsLABEL : CRIPPLED DICK HOT WAXANNÉE : 2002
    Meaning of love
    19:18
    Ahmed Abdul-malik

    African bossa nova

    Ahmed Abdul-malikALBUM : Jazz sounds of AfricaLABEL : PRESTIGEANNÉE : 2003
    African bossa nova
    19:26
    Lee Morgan

    Search for the new land

    Lee MorganALBUM : Search for the new landLABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 1988
    Search for the new land
