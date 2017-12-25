Banzzaï
Mardi 16 janvier 2018
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Jutta Hipp, Julien Lourau, Aki Rissanen, Hampton Hawes and more

Gimme a Pigfoot.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Jutta Hipp, Julien Lourau, Aki Rissanen, Hampton Hawes and more
Jutta Hipp, © Getty / ullstein bild Dtl.

Des cochons qui dansent, des chapeaux qui soufflent, des porcs qui se mangent. Et de l'amour, partout, entre les notes. C'est mardi, c'est Banzzaï !

La programmation musicale :
    19:00

    Gimme a pigfoot (and a bottle of beer)

    LABEL : VIEWFINDER MUSIC
    19:05

    Wee Dot

    LABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 1996
    19:12

    The Booglie Wooglie Piggly

    19:16

    I love you

    LABEL : CONTEMPORARY RECORDSANNÉE : 1961
    19:21

    You're the one

    LABEL : FRESH SELECTSANNÉE : 2017
    19:21

    You're the one

    LABEL : FRESH SELECTSANNÉE : 2017
    19:26

    Goodbye pork pie hat

    LABEL : RHINO WARNER BROSANNÉE : 2007
    19:34

    People make the world go round

    LABEL : SMOKE SESSIONS RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
    19:39

    Dreams (feat. Robert Glasper)

    LABEL : CONCORD MUSIC GROUPANNÉE : 2013
    19:45

    Samuel

    LABEL : 2BIRDSISTONEANNÉE : 2017
    19:54

    John's sons

    LABEL : EDITIONANNÉE : 2017
