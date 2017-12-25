Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mardi 16 janvier 2018
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Jutta Hipp, Julien Lourau, Aki Rissanen, Hampton Hawes and more
Gimme a Pigfoot.
Des cochons qui dansent, des chapeaux qui soufflent, des porcs qui se mangent. Et de l'amour, partout, entre les notes. C'est mardi, c'est Banzzaï !
La programmation musicale :
19:00
Gimme a pigfoot (and a bottle of beer)LABEL : VIEWFINDER MUSIC
19:05
Wee DotLABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 1996
19:12
The Booglie Wooglie Piggly
19:16
I love youLABEL : CONTEMPORARY RECORDSANNÉE : 1961
19:21
You're the oneLABEL : FRESH SELECTSANNÉE : 2017
19:21
You're the oneLABEL : FRESH SELECTSANNÉE : 2017
19:26
Goodbye pork pie hatLABEL : RHINO WARNER BROSANNÉE : 2007
19:34
People make the world go roundLABEL : SMOKE SESSIONS RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
19:39
Dreams (feat. Robert Glasper)LABEL : CONCORD MUSIC GROUPANNÉE : 2013
19:45
SamuelLABEL : 2BIRDSISTONEANNÉE : 2017
19:54
John's sonsLABEL : EDITIONANNÉE : 2017
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration