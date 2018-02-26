Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mardi 20 mars 2018
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Julia Biel, Stan Getz, Abdullah Ibrahim, Gael Horellou, Roy Nathanson and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Julia Biel, Stan Getz, Abdullah Ibrahim, Gael Horellou, Roy Nathanson and more
Julia Biel, © Marc Cant

Ce soir, coûte que coûte, quoi qu'il nous en coûte, nous voulons de la musique. Nous applaudirons Lou Rawls, Stan Getz, Oscar Peterson, et Abdullah Ibrahim, nous dessinerons des spirales avec Gael Horellou, et nous filerons en Angleterre où nous serons accueilli par Julia Biel et James Hunter. 

Programmation musicale

Lou Rawls - St. James Infirmary - live
Album Live !
Capitol 7912072

Stan Getz, J.J. Johnson - Billie’s Bounce
Album Stan Getz and J.J. Johnson at the Opera House
Verve 831272-2

The James Hunter Six - Whatever It Takes
Album Whatever It Takes
Daptone

Kokoroko - Abusey Junction
Album We Out Here
Brownswood

Julia Biel - Wasting Breath
Album Julia Biel
Rokit RKT050 / KH013

Abdullah Ibrahim (Dollar Brand) - Ishmael
Album At Montreux
Enja 3 079-02

Gael Horellou Quintet , Jeremy Pelt - Spiral Dance
Album Coup de Vent
FreshSound FSNT540

Roy Nathanson, Sotto Voce - Do Your Thing
Album Complicated Day
Yellowbird EB-7441

Dizzy Gillespie, Stan Getz - Siboney, Part 2
Album Diz and Getz
Verve

