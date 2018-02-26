La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Julia Biel, Stan Getz, Abdullah Ibrahim, Gael Horellou, Roy Nathanson and more

Ce soir, coûte que coûte, quoi qu'il nous en coûte, nous voulons de la musique. Nous applaudirons Lou Rawls, Stan Getz, Oscar Peterson, et Abdullah Ibrahim, nous dessinerons des spirales avec Gael Horellou, et nous filerons en Angleterre où nous serons accueilli par Julia Biel et James Hunter.

Programmation musicale

Lou Rawls - St. James Infirmary - live

Album Live !

Capitol 7912072

Stan Getz, J.J. Johnson - Billie’s Bounce

Album Stan Getz and J.J. Johnson at the Opera House

Verve 831272-2

The James Hunter Six - Whatever It Takes

Album Whatever It Takes

Daptone

Kokoroko - Abusey Junction

Album We Out Here

Brownswood

Julia Biel - Wasting Breath

Album Julia Biel

Rokit RKT050 / KH013

Abdullah Ibrahim (Dollar Brand) - Ishmael

Album At Montreux

Enja 3 079-02

Gael Horellou Quintet , Jeremy Pelt - Spiral Dance

Album Coup de Vent

FreshSound FSNT540

Roy Nathanson, Sotto Voce - Do Your Thing

Album Complicated Day

Yellowbird EB-7441

Dizzy Gillespie, Stan Getz - Siboney, Part 2

Album Diz and Getz

Verve