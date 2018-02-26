La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Julia Biel, Stan Getz, Abdullah Ibrahim, Gael Horellou, Roy Nathanson and more
Whatever It Takes !.
Ce soir, coûte que coûte, quoi qu'il nous en coûte, nous voulons de la musique. Nous applaudirons Lou Rawls, Stan Getz, Oscar Peterson, et Abdullah Ibrahim, nous dessinerons des spirales avec Gael Horellou, et nous filerons en Angleterre où nous serons accueilli par Julia Biel et James Hunter.
Programmation musicale
Lou Rawls - St. James Infirmary - live
Album Live !
Capitol 7912072
Stan Getz, J.J. Johnson - Billie’s Bounce
Album Stan Getz and J.J. Johnson at the Opera House
Verve 831272-2
The James Hunter Six - Whatever It Takes
Album Whatever It Takes
Daptone
Kokoroko - Abusey Junction
Album We Out Here
Brownswood
Julia Biel - Wasting Breath
Album Julia Biel
Rokit RKT050 / KH013
Abdullah Ibrahim (Dollar Brand) - Ishmael
Album At Montreux
Enja 3 079-02
Gael Horellou Quintet , Jeremy Pelt - Spiral Dance
Album Coup de Vent
FreshSound FSNT540
Roy Nathanson, Sotto Voce - Do Your Thing
Album Complicated Day
Yellowbird EB-7441
Dizzy Gillespie, Stan Getz - Siboney, Part 2
Album Diz and Getz
Verve
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration