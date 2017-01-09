La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Joyce Williams, Max Roach, Sylvain Luc, Benny Goodman and more

Elle s'appelle comme ça la compilation qui nous permet ce soir de danser sur Joyce Williams. Rapprochez-vous, venez sentir les rythmes qui battent sous les notes. On y entend les guitares, les après-midi paresseux, et même l'Afrique.

Programmation musicale

Joyce Williams - The First Thing I Do in the Morning

Compilation Can You Feel That Beat

JandD Records JD002LP

Max Roach - As Long as You’re Living

Album Quiet as It's Kept

Verve 0602517995758

Oran Etkin (ft Charenee Wade) - Why Don’t You Do Right

Album What’s New, Reimagining Benny Goodman

Motéma 234100

Benny Goodman - After You’ve Gone (Take 2)

Compilation The Complete RCA Victor Small Group Recording

RCA

Oran Etkin - Yekeke

Album Kelenia

Motéma 233048

McCoy Tyner - African Village

Album Time For Tyner

Blue Note BST 84307

Eric Bibb and Habib Koité - We Don’t Care

Album Brothers in Bamako

Dixiefrog DFGCD 8730

Grant Green - Lazy Afternoon

Album Street of Dreams

Blue Note BST 2651422

Sylvain Luc - Gentil coquelicot

Album Ambre

Dreyfus Jazz FDM 36650-2