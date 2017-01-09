La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Joyce Williams, Max Roach, Sylvain Luc, Benny Goodman and more
"Can you feel that Beat ?".
Elle s'appelle comme ça la compilation qui nous permet ce soir de danser sur Joyce Williams. Rapprochez-vous, venez sentir les rythmes qui battent sous les notes. On y entend les guitares, les après-midi paresseux, et même l'Afrique.
Programmation musicale
Joyce Williams - The First Thing I Do in the Morning
Compilation Can You Feel That Beat
JandD Records JD002LP
Max Roach - As Long as You’re Living
Album Quiet as It's Kept
Verve 0602517995758
Oran Etkin (ft Charenee Wade) - Why Don’t You Do Right
Album What’s New, Reimagining Benny Goodman
Motéma 234100
Benny Goodman - After You’ve Gone (Take 2)
Compilation The Complete RCA Victor Small Group Recording
RCA
Oran Etkin - Yekeke
Album Kelenia
Motéma 233048
McCoy Tyner - African Village
Album Time For Tyner
Blue Note BST 84307
Eric Bibb and Habib Koité - We Don’t Care
Album Brothers in Bamako
Dixiefrog DFGCD 8730
Grant Green - Lazy Afternoon
Album Street of Dreams
Blue Note BST 2651422
Sylvain Luc - Gentil coquelicot
Album Ambre
Dreyfus Jazz FDM 36650-2
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration