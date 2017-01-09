Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mercredi 1 février 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Joyce Williams, Max Roach, Sylvain Luc, Benny Goodman and more

"Can you feel that Beat ?".

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Joyce Williams, Max Roach, Sylvain Luc, Benny Goodman and more
Can You Feel That Beat

Elle s'appelle comme ça la compilation qui nous permet ce soir de danser sur Joyce Williams. Rapprochez-vous, venez sentir les rythmes qui battent sous les notes. On y entend les guitares, les après-midi paresseux, et même l'Afrique.

Programmation musicale

Joyce Williams - The First Thing I Do in the Morning
Compilation Can You Feel That Beat
JandD Records JD002LP

Can You Feel That Beat
Can You Feel That Beat

Max Roach - As Long as You’re Living
Album Quiet as It's Kept
Verve 0602517995758

Quiet as It's Kept
Quiet as It's Kept

Oran Etkin (ft Charenee Wade) - Why Don’t You Do Right
Album What’s New, Reimagining Benny Goodman
Motéma 234100

What’s New, Reimagining Benny Goodman
What’s New, Reimagining Benny Goodman

Benny Goodman - After You’ve Gone (Take 2)
Compilation The Complete RCA Victor Small Group Recording
RCA

The Complete RCA Victor Small Group Recording
The Complete RCA Victor Small Group Recording

Oran Etkin - Yekeke
Album Kelenia
Motéma 233048

Kelenia
Kelenia

McCoy Tyner - African Village
Album Time For Tyner
Blue Note BST 84307

Time For Tyner
Time For Tyner

Eric Bibb and Habib Koité - We Don’t Care
Album Brothers in Bamako
Dixiefrog DFGCD 8730

Brothers in Bamako
Brothers in Bamako

Grant Green - Lazy Afternoon
Album Street of Dreams
Blue Note BST 2651422

Street of Dreams
Street of Dreams

Sylvain Luc - Gentil coquelicot
Album Ambre
Dreyfus Jazz FDM 36650-2

Ambre
Ambre
