La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Joshua Redman, Curtis Fuller, Bennie Green and more
Berimbau !.
Ce soir, on mange à la maison ! Nous avons les bons ingrédients (des produits du sud et des voix parfumées), et nous avons la bonne musique. Celle qui nous fera manier nos couteaux avec entrain... pour nous régaler. Bon appétit !
Programmation musicale
Lambert, Hendricks and Ross - Home Cookin
Album Lambert, Hendricks and Ross ! : "The Hottest New Group In Jazz"
Columbia
Curtis Fuller - Quantrale
Album Volume 3
Blue Note
Bennie Green - We Wanna Cook
Album Soul Stirrin
Blue Note
Joshua Redman - Hide and Seek
Album Freedom in the Groove
Warner Bross
Jozef Dumoulin - Happy Song
Album Trees are always right
Bee Jazz
Nicolas Kummert Voices - Close To You
Album One
Prova Records
Andrew Hill - Siete Ocho
Album Judgment !
Blue Note
Renaud Garcia Fons Trio - Berimbass
Album Arcoluz
Enja
Sergio Mendes and Brasil 66 - Berimbau
Album Herb Alpert Presents Sergio Mendes and Brasil '66
Verve
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration