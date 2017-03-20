Banzzaï
Mardi 11 avril 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Joshua Redman, Curtis Fuller, Bennie Green and more

Joshua Redman

Ce soir, on mange à la maison ! Nous avons les bons ingrédients (des produits du sud et des voix parfumées), et nous avons la bonne musique. Celle qui nous fera manier nos couteaux avec entrain... pour nous régaler. Bon appétit !

Programmation musicale

Lambert, Hendricks and Ross - Home Cookin
Album Lambert, Hendricks and Ross ! : "The Hottest New Group In Jazz"
Columbia

Curtis Fuller - Quantrale
Album Volume 3
Blue Note

Bennie Green - We Wanna Cook
Album Soul Stirrin
Blue Note

Joshua Redman - Hide and Seek
Album Freedom in the Groove
Warner Bross

Jozef Dumoulin - Happy Song
Album Trees are always right
Bee Jazz

Nicolas Kummert Voices - Close To You
Album One
Prova Records

Andrew Hill - Siete Ocho
Album Judgment !
Blue Note

Renaud Garcia Fons Trio - Berimbass
Album Arcoluz
Enja

Sergio Mendes and Brasil 66 - Berimbau
Album Herb Alpert Presents Sergio Mendes and Brasil '66
Verve

