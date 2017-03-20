La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Joshua Redman, Curtis Fuller, Bennie Green and more

Ce soir, on mange à la maison ! Nous avons les bons ingrédients (des produits du sud et des voix parfumées), et nous avons la bonne musique. Celle qui nous fera manier nos couteaux avec entrain... pour nous régaler. Bon appétit !

Programmation musicale

Lambert, Hendricks and Ross - Home Cookin

Album Lambert, Hendricks and Ross ! : "The Hottest New Group In Jazz"

Columbia

Curtis Fuller - Quantrale

Album Volume 3

Blue Note

Bennie Green - We Wanna Cook

Album Soul Stirrin

Blue Note

Joshua Redman - Hide and Seek

Album Freedom in the Groove

Warner Bross

Jozef Dumoulin - Happy Song

Album Trees are always right

Bee Jazz

Nicolas Kummert Voices - Close To You

Album One

Prova Records

Andrew Hill - Siete Ocho

Album Judgment !

Blue Note

Renaud Garcia Fons Trio - Berimbass

Album Arcoluz

Enja

Sergio Mendes and Brasil 66 - Berimbau

Album Herb Alpert Presents Sergio Mendes and Brasil '66

Verve