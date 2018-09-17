La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Jose James, Itamar Borochov, Emmanuel Borghi, Omer Avital and more

Ce soir, Roland Kirk a appelé les esprits. Ils rôdent, bienveillants, au dessus de nos têtes. Et nous emmènent au soleil, loin dans les terres de l'enfance, entre les rues et les dunes...

Programmation musicale

Roland Kirk - Spirits Up Above

Album Volunteered Slavery

32Jazz

Jose James - Spirits Up Above

Album The Dreamer

Brownswood

Nathan Davis - Makatuka

Album Makatuka

Segué

Jef Gilson - Modalité pour Mimi

Album Jef Gilson à Gaveau

SFP

Omer Avital - Cool Song

Album Qantar

Zamzama

Itamar Borochov, Innov Gnawa - Motherlands

Album Blue Nights

Laborie Jazz

Innov Gnawa - Toura Toura

Album Innov Gnawa

Remix Culture

Jon Batiste - Sunny Side of the Street

Album Jazz is Now

Naht Jona LLC

Emmanuel Borghi, Jean-Philippe Viret, Philippe Soirat - Jour après jour

Album Secret Beauty

Assai

James Tatum - Lotta Chant

EP A Collection of Progressive & Independent Spiritual Jazz 45s, 1968-75

Jazzman