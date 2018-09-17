La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Jose James, Itamar Borochov, Emmanuel Borghi, Omer Avital and more
Spirits Up Above.
Ce soir, Roland Kirk a appelé les esprits. Ils rôdent, bienveillants, au dessus de nos têtes. Et nous emmènent au soleil, loin dans les terres de l'enfance, entre les rues et les dunes...
Programmation musicale
Roland Kirk - Spirits Up Above
Album Volunteered Slavery
32Jazz
Jose James - Spirits Up Above
Album The Dreamer
Brownswood
Nathan Davis - Makatuka
Album Makatuka
Segué
Jef Gilson - Modalité pour Mimi
Album Jef Gilson à Gaveau
SFP
Omer Avital - Cool Song
Album Qantar
Zamzama
Itamar Borochov, Innov Gnawa - Motherlands
Album Blue Nights
Laborie Jazz
Innov Gnawa - Toura Toura
Album Innov Gnawa
Remix Culture
Jon Batiste - Sunny Side of the Street
Album Jazz is Now
Naht Jona LLC
Emmanuel Borghi, Jean-Philippe Viret, Philippe Soirat - Jour après jour
Album Secret Beauty
Assai
James Tatum - Lotta Chant
EP A Collection of Progressive & Independent Spiritual Jazz 45s, 1968-75
Jazzman
