Mardi 9 octobre 2018
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Jose James, Itamar Borochov, Emmanuel Borghi, Omer Avital and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Jose James, Itamar Borochov, Emmanuel Borghi, Omer Avital and more
Itamar Borochov, © Philippe Marchin

Ce soir, Roland Kirk a appelé les esprits. Ils rôdent, bienveillants, au dessus de nos têtes. Et nous emmènent au soleil, loin dans les terres de l'enfance, entre les rues et les dunes...

Spirits Up Above

Programmation musicale

Roland Kirk - Spirits Up Above
Album Volunteered Slavery
32Jazz

Volunteered Slavery
Volunteered Slavery

Jose James - Spirits Up Above
Album The Dreamer
Brownswood

The Dreamer
The Dreamer

Nathan Davis - Makatuka
Album Makatuka
Segué

Makatuka
Makatuka

Jef Gilson - Modalité pour Mimi
Album Jef Gilson à Gaveau
SFP

Jef Gilson à Gaveau
Jef Gilson à Gaveau

Omer Avital - Cool Song
Album Qantar
Zamzama

Qantar
Qantar

Itamar Borochov, Innov Gnawa - Motherlands
Album Blue Nights
Laborie Jazz

Blue Nights
Blue Nights

Innov Gnawa - Toura Toura
Album Innov Gnawa
Remix Culture

Innov Gnawa
Innov Gnawa

Jon Batiste - Sunny Side of the Street
Album Jazz is Now
Naht Jona LLC

Jazz is Now
Jazz is Now

Emmanuel Borghi, Jean-Philippe Viret, Philippe Soirat - Jour après jour
Album Secret Beauty
Assai

Secret Beauty
Secret Beauty

James Tatum - Lotta Chant
EP A Collection of Progressive & Independent Spiritual Jazz 45s, 1968-75
Jazzman

A Collection of Progressive & Independent Spiritual Jazz 45s, 1968-75
A Collection of Progressive & Independent Spiritual Jazz 45s, 1968-75
