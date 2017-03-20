La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : The Jones Brothers, Elvin Jones, Clarence "Big" Miller and more
Hello Elvin Jones.
Le point commun entre tous les morceaux de ce soir ?? Ils contiennent tous des coups de baguette signés Elvin Jones. Gros plan sur quelques unes des aventures du batteur américain, à l'occasion de la sortie de l'album live "Elvin Jones at Onkel Pöe's Carnegie Hall", concert incendiaire donné à Hamburg, par Elvin Jones Jazz Machine, en 1981.
Programmation musicale
Clarence “Big” Miller - Good Old Guy
Album Did You Ever Hear the Blues ?
United Artists / Fresh Sound Records
Elvin Jones & Richard Davis - Raunchy Rita
Album Heavy Sounds
Impulse!
The Jones Brothers - Nice and Nasty
Album Keeping Up With The Joneses
Verve
Vintage Orchestra - Fine Brown Frame
Album Smack Dab in the Middle, The vocal side of Thad Jones
Gaya Music
Elvin Jones Jazz Machine - Antigua
Album At Onkel Pö’s Carnegie Hall, Hamburg 1981 (Réédition avril 2017)
Jazzline
Bill Henderson - My How the Time Goes By
Album His Complete Vee-Jay Recordings, Vol. 2 (rec en 1960 à Chicago)
Universal Music GMBH
