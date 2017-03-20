La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : The Jones Brothers, Elvin Jones, Clarence "Big" Miller and more

Le point commun entre tous les morceaux de ce soir ?? Ils contiennent tous des coups de baguette signés Elvin Jones. Gros plan sur quelques unes des aventures du batteur américain, à l'occasion de la sortie de l'album live "Elvin Jones at Onkel Pöe's Carnegie Hall", concert incendiaire donné à Hamburg, par Elvin Jones Jazz Machine, en 1981.

Programmation musicale

Clarence “Big” Miller - Good Old Guy

Album Did You Ever Hear the Blues ?

United Artists / Fresh Sound Records

Elvin Jones & Richard Davis - Raunchy Rita

Album Heavy Sounds

Impulse!

The Jones Brothers - Nice and Nasty

Album Keeping Up With The Joneses

Verve

Vintage Orchestra - Fine Brown Frame

Album Smack Dab in the Middle, The vocal side of Thad Jones

Gaya Music

Elvin Jones Jazz Machine - Antigua

Album At Onkel Pö’s Carnegie Hall, Hamburg 1981 (Réédition avril 2017)

Jazzline

Bill Henderson - My How the Time Goes By

Album His Complete Vee-Jay Recordings, Vol. 2 (rec en 1960 à Chicago)

Universal Music GMBH