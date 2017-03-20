Banzzaï
Vendredi 14 avril 2017
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : The Jones Brothers, Elvin Jones, Clarence "Big" Miller and more

Hello Elvin Jones.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : The Jones Brothers, Elvin Jones, Clarence "Big" Miller and more
Elvin Jones, © DR

Le point commun entre tous les morceaux de ce soir ?? Ils contiennent tous des coups de baguette signés Elvin Jones. Gros plan sur quelques unes des aventures du batteur américain, à l'occasion de la sortie de l'album live "Elvin Jones at Onkel Pöe's Carnegie Hall", concert incendiaire donné à Hamburg, par Elvin Jones Jazz Machine, en 1981.

Clarence “Big” Miller - Good Old Guy
Album Did You Ever Hear the Blues ?
United Artists / Fresh Sound Records

Elvin Jones & Richard Davis - Raunchy Rita
Album Heavy Sounds
Impulse!

The Jones Brothers - Nice and Nasty
Album Keeping Up With The Joneses
Verve

Vintage Orchestra - Fine Brown Frame
Album Smack Dab in the Middle, The vocal side of Thad Jones
Gaya Music

Elvin Jones Jazz Machine - Antigua
Album At Onkel Pö’s Carnegie Hall, Hamburg 1981 (Réédition avril 2017)
Jazzline

Bill Henderson - My How the Time Goes By
Album His Complete Vee-Jay Recordings, Vol. 2 (rec en 1960 à Chicago)
Universal Music GMBH

