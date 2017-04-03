La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Jimmie Lunceford, Perrine Mansuy, Thelonious Monk, The Hot 8 Brass Band and more

On ne plaisante pas avec le rythme, nous. On est comme Jimmie Lunceford : le rythme, c'est notre métier. On vous l'apporte sur un plateau. On vous le sert cuivré façon fanfare. Et si vous ne l'avez pas dans la peau, le rythme, on a tout de même quelques notes pour vous !

Programmation musicale

Jimmie Lunceford - Rhythm Is Our Business

Album BD Music et Cabu Present Jimmy Lunceford

BDMusic 73129

Dr Lonnie Smith - Play It Back

Album Live at Club Mozambique

Blue Note 8318802

Eric Legnini (ft Michelle Willis) - The Parkway

Album Waxx Up

Anteprima

Tina Brooks - Good Old Soul

Album True Blue

Blue Note 8289752

Thelonious Monk - Rhythm-A-Ning

Album Criss-Cross

Columbia

Perrine Mansuy - Listen to Monk (Rythm a Ning)

Album Vertigo Songs

Laborie Jazz LJ16

Teddy Wilson (ft B Holiday )- He Ain’t Got Rhythm

Album BD Music present Lester Young and Billie Holiday

BDMusic 73123

GoGo Penguin - Last Words

Album Fanfares

GONDWANA RECORDS

The Hot 8 Brass Band - On the Spot

Album On The Spot

Tru Thoughts

Lee Konitz, Jackie McLean, Gary Bartz , Charlie Mariano - Fanfare

Album Altissimo

West Wind WW2019