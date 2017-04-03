La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Jimmie Lunceford, Perrine Mansuy, Thelonious Monk, The Hot 8 Brass Band and more
Rythmes et Fanfares.
On ne plaisante pas avec le rythme, nous. On est comme Jimmie Lunceford : le rythme, c'est notre métier. On vous l'apporte sur un plateau. On vous le sert cuivré façon fanfare. Et si vous ne l'avez pas dans la peau, le rythme, on a tout de même quelques notes pour vous !
Programmation musicale
Jimmie Lunceford - Rhythm Is Our Business
Album BD Music et Cabu Present Jimmy Lunceford
BDMusic 73129
Dr Lonnie Smith - Play It Back
Album Live at Club Mozambique
Blue Note 8318802
Eric Legnini (ft Michelle Willis) - The Parkway
Album Waxx Up
Anteprima
Tina Brooks - Good Old Soul
Album True Blue
Blue Note 8289752
Thelonious Monk - Rhythm-A-Ning
Album Criss-Cross
Columbia
Perrine Mansuy - Listen to Monk (Rythm a Ning)
Album Vertigo Songs
Laborie Jazz LJ16
Teddy Wilson (ft B Holiday )- He Ain’t Got Rhythm
Album BD Music present Lester Young and Billie Holiday
BDMusic 73123
GoGo Penguin - Last Words
Album Fanfares
GONDWANA RECORDS
The Hot 8 Brass Band - On the Spot
Album On The Spot
Tru Thoughts
Lee Konitz, Jackie McLean, Gary Bartz , Charlie Mariano - Fanfare
Album Altissimo
West Wind WW2019
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration