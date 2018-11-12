La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Jeanne Lee, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Lennie Tristano and more

On se balade dans la musique avec Jeanne Lee, ce soir. On serre la pince aux musiciens qu'elle a croisé, Mal Waldron, Enrico Rava, on écoute des collaborations inédites et européennes, et on écoute sa descendante directe, Cécile McLorin Salvant.

Programmation musicale

Jeanne Lee, Ran Blake - Summertime

Album The Newest Sound Around

RCA

Mal Waldron - If You Think I’m Licked

Album All Alone

GTA

ONJ, Didier Levallet, Jeanne Lee - A Part of Me Part 2

Album Deep Feelings

Evidence

Gunter Hampel Group, Jeanne Lee - O Western Wind

Album Gunter Hampel Group + Jeanne Lee

Wergo

Walter Smith III, Matthew Stevens - ACE

Album In Common

Whirlwind

Bob Moses - Mozamba

Album Home in Motion

Ra Kalam

Enrico Rava, The PM Jazz Lab - They Don’t Care About Us

Album On the Dance Floor

ECM

Jeanne Lee - He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands

Album The Newest Sound Around

RCA

Lennie Tristano - Requiem

Album Lennie Tristano

Atlantic

Cécile McLorin Salvant - Visions

Album The Window

Mack Avenue