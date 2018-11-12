Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Jeudi 6 décembre 2018
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Jeanne Lee, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Lennie Tristano and more

Avec Jeanne Lee.

Jeanne Lee, © Getty / Frans Schellekens

On se balade dans la musique avec Jeanne Lee, ce soir. On serre la pince aux musiciens qu'elle a croisé, Mal Waldron, Enrico Rava, on écoute des collaborations inédites et européennes, et on écoute sa descendante directe, Cécile McLorin Salvant.

Programmation musicale

Jeanne Lee, Ran Blake - Summertime
Album The Newest Sound Around
RCA

Mal Waldron - If You Think I’m Licked
Album All Alone
GTA

ONJ, Didier Levallet, Jeanne Lee - A Part of Me Part 2
 Album Deep Feelings
Evidence

Gunter Hampel Group, Jeanne Lee - O Western Wind
Album Gunter Hampel Group + Jeanne Lee
Wergo

Walter Smith III, Matthew Stevens - ACE
Album In Common
Whirlwind

Bob Moses - Mozamba
Album Home in Motion
Ra Kalam

Enrico Rava, The PM Jazz Lab - They Don’t Care About Us
Album On the Dance Floor
ECM

Jeanne Lee - He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands
Album The Newest Sound Around
RCA

Lennie Tristano - Requiem
Album Lennie Tristano
Atlantic

Cécile McLorin Salvant - Visions
Album The Window
Mack Avenue

The Window
