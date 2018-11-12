La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Jeanne Lee, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Lennie Tristano and more
Avec Jeanne Lee.
On se balade dans la musique avec Jeanne Lee, ce soir. On serre la pince aux musiciens qu'elle a croisé, Mal Waldron, Enrico Rava, on écoute des collaborations inédites et européennes, et on écoute sa descendante directe, Cécile McLorin Salvant.
Programmation musicale
Jeanne Lee, Ran Blake - Summertime
Album The Newest Sound Around
RCA
Mal Waldron - If You Think I’m Licked
Album All Alone
GTA
ONJ, Didier Levallet, Jeanne Lee - A Part of Me Part 2
Album Deep Feelings
Evidence
Gunter Hampel Group, Jeanne Lee - O Western Wind
Album Gunter Hampel Group + Jeanne Lee
Wergo
Walter Smith III, Matthew Stevens - ACE
Album In Common
Whirlwind
Bob Moses - Mozamba
Album Home in Motion
Ra Kalam
Enrico Rava, The PM Jazz Lab - They Don’t Care About Us
Album On the Dance Floor
ECM
Jeanne Lee - He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands
Album The Newest Sound Around
RCA
Lennie Tristano - Requiem
Album Lennie Tristano
Atlantic
Cécile McLorin Salvant - Visions
Album The Window
Mack Avenue
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration