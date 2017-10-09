Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Lundi 30 octobre 2017
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Jazzmeia Horn, Rene Marie, Ramsey Lewis, Roy Hargrove and more

A boire.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Jazzmeia Horn, Rene Marie, Ramsey Lewis, Roy Hargrove and more
Jazzmeia Horn, © Getty / Jack Vartoogian

Une chanson à boire, carrément, pour commencer la semaine. L'histoire d'un homme dont la vie bascule, à cause d'un malheureux verre de trop. Oui, parfois, il ne faudrait boire que de l'eau. Quitte à se noyer dedans. Bienvenue, c'est lundi, c'est Banzzaï !

La programmation musicale :
    19:00
    The Clovers

    One mint julep

    Rudy ToombsALBUM : The history of rhythm and blues 1952-1957LABEL : RHYTHM AND BLUES RECORDS
    One mint julep
    19:07
    Eddie Harris

    Drunk man

    Eddie HarrisALBUM : ExcursionsLABEL : ATLANTIC
    Drunk man
    19:12
    Jazzmeia Horn

    East of the sun (and west of the moon)

    Brooks BowmanALBUM : A social callLABEL : PRESTIGEANNÉE : 2017
    East of the sun (and west of the moon)
