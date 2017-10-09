Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20h
Lundi 30 octobre 2017
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Jazzmeia Horn, Rene Marie, Ramsey Lewis, Roy Hargrove and more
A boire.
Une chanson à boire, carrément, pour commencer la semaine. L'histoire d'un homme dont la vie bascule, à cause d'un malheureux verre de trop. Oui, parfois, il ne faudrait boire que de l'eau. Quitte à se noyer dedans. Bienvenue, c'est lundi, c'est Banzzaï !
La programmation musicale :
19:00
The Clovers
One mint julepRudy ToombsALBUM : The history of rhythm and blues 1952-1957LABEL : RHYTHM AND BLUES RECORDS
19:04
Ramsey Lewis
Wade in the waterRamsey LewisALBUM : Wade in the waterLABEL : GARLANDANNÉE : 1966
19:07
Eddie Harris
Drunk manEddie HarrisALBUM : ExcursionsLABEL : ATLANTIC
19:12
Jazzmeia Horn
East of the sun (and west of the moon)Brooks BowmanALBUM : A social callLABEL : PRESTIGEANNÉE : 2017
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration
