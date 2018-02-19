Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 19 mars 2018
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Irma Thomas, Bud Powell, Guilhem Flouzat, Elvin Jones and more

Smiling Faces.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Irma Thomas, Bud Powell, Guilhem Flouzat, Elvin Jones and more
Caecilie Norby, © ACT / Stephen Freiheit

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, nous avons toutes les raisons de sourire. Elvin Jones valse, Caecilie Norby honore la Motown, et Oscar Pettiford chauffe tellement la scène qu'il la transforme en fumée. Qui sait... ces "Smiling Faces", chantées par Bobbi Humphrey, ce sont peut être les nôtres ?
 

Smiling Faces
Smiling Faces

Programmation musicale

Irma Thomas - I Did My Part
Album New Orleans roots of soul 1941-1962
Frémeaux FA5633

New Orleans roots of soul 1941-1962
New Orleans roots of soul 1941-1962

Elvin Jones - Half And Half
Album Illumination !
Impulse ! MP-12502

Illumination !
Illumination !

Bobbi Humphrey - Smiling Faces Sometimes
Album Capitol Rare
Blue Note 5211472

Capitol Rare
Capitol Rare

Caecilie Norby - Papa was a Rolling Stone
Album Silent Ways
ACT 9725-2

Silent Ways
Silent Ways

Ben Williams - Black Villain Music
Album Coming of Age
Concord

Coming of Age
Coming of Age

Oscar Pettiford - Smoke Signal
Album Complete studio big band recordings
Lone Hill Jazz LHJ10168

Complete studio big band recordings
Complete studio big band recordings

Bud Powell - Collard Greens and Black-Eye Peas
Album The Amazing Bud Powell, Volume 2
Blue Note 7815042

The Amazing Bud Powell, Volume 2
The Amazing Bud Powell, Volume 2

Bobo Stenson Trio - Oktoberhavet
Album Contra la Indecision
ECM

Contra la Indecision
Contra la Indecision

Guilhem Flouzat, Becca Stevens - Where We Should Go
Album Portraits
Sunnyside SSC1398

Portraits
Portraits

Michael Naura Quartet - Soledad De Murcia
Album Call
MPS

Call
Call

Laurel Aitken - Jeannie Is Back
Album Aitken Laurel/Boogie in my bones /The early years (1957 to 1960)
Pressure Drop

Aitken Laurel/Boogie in my bones /The early years (1957 to 1960)
Aitken Laurel/Boogie in my bones /The early years (1957 to 1960)
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 16 mars 2018
1h
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Jazz à lire
émission suivante
mardi 20 mars 2018
1h
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Julia Biel, Stan Getz, Abdullah Ibrahim, Gael Horellou, Roy Nathanson and more