La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Indra Rios-Moore, Makaya McCraven, Fred Pallem, Billie Holiday and more

Le temps traverse nos musiciens ce soir. Billie le contemple, Fred Pallem le parcourt du début à la fin, Gary Bartz le chérit... Et nous on ne perd pas le nôtre, en les écoutant !

Programmation musicale

Lonnie Johnson, Otis Spann - Please Help Me

Compilation The Blues Box

Storyville

Makaya McCraven - Mantra

Album Universal Beings

International Anthem

Gary Bartz NTU Troops - I’ve Known Rivers

Album I've Known Rivers And Other Bodies

Prestige

Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers - The Hub

Album Soul Finger

Limelight

Billie Holiday - As Time Goes By

Compilation The Complete Commodore / Decca Masters

Verve

Chris Bowden - Telescopic Two

Album Time Capsule

Souljazz

James Moody - You Follow Me

Album Beyond this World

Vanguard

Lee Morgan - Sweet Honey Bee

Album Charisma

Blue Note

Indra Rios-Moore - Little Black Train

Album Heartland

Impulse

Fred Pallem, le Sacre du Tympan - Death and Life of a Suburban Guy

Album L’Odyssée

Train Fantôme