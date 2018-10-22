Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 13 novembre 2018
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Indra Rios-Moore, Makaya McCraven, Fred Pallem, Billie Holiday and more

Avec le temps.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Indra Rios-Moore, Makaya McCraven, Fred Pallem, Billie Holiday and more
Indra Rios-Moore, © www.sonicbids.com

Le temps traverse nos musiciens ce soir. Billie le contemple, Fred Pallem le parcourt du début à la fin, Gary Bartz le chérit... Et nous on ne perd pas le nôtre, en les écoutant !

Avec le temps
Avec le temps

Programmation musicale

Lonnie Johnson, Otis Spann - Please Help Me
Compilation The Blues Box
Storyville

The Blues Box
The Blues Box

Makaya McCraven - Mantra
Album Universal Beings
International Anthem

Universal Beings
Universal Beings

Gary Bartz NTU Troops - I’ve Known Rivers
 Album I've Known Rivers And Other Bodies
Prestige

I've Known Rivers And Other Bodies
I've Known Rivers And Other Bodies

Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers - The Hub
Album Soul Finger
Limelight

Soul Finger
Soul Finger

Billie Holiday - As Time Goes By
Compilation The Complete Commodore / Decca Masters
Verve

The Complete Commodore / Decca Masters
The Complete Commodore / Decca Masters

Chris Bowden - Telescopic Two
Album Time Capsule
Souljazz

Time Capsule
Time Capsule

James Moody - You Follow Me
Album Beyond this World
Vanguard

Beyond this World
Beyond this World

Lee Morgan - Sweet Honey Bee
Album Charisma
Blue Note

Charisma
Charisma

Indra Rios-Moore - Little Black Train
Album Heartland
Impulse

Heartland
Heartland

Fred Pallem, le Sacre du Tympan - Death and Life of a Suburban Guy
Album L’Odyssée
Train Fantôme

L’Odyssée
L’Odyssée
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
lundi 12 novembre 2018
59 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Natacha Atlas, Serge Gainsbourg, Stéphane Galland, Sons of Kemet and more
émission suivante
mercredi 14 novembre 2018
59 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Cleo Laine, Flash Pig, John Coltrane, Dave Brubeck and more