La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Indra Rios-Moore, Makaya McCraven, Fred Pallem, Billie Holiday and more
Avec le temps.
Le temps traverse nos musiciens ce soir. Billie le contemple, Fred Pallem le parcourt du début à la fin, Gary Bartz le chérit... Et nous on ne perd pas le nôtre, en les écoutant !
Programmation musicale
Lonnie Johnson, Otis Spann - Please Help Me
Compilation The Blues Box
Storyville
Makaya McCraven - Mantra
Album Universal Beings
International Anthem
Gary Bartz NTU Troops - I’ve Known Rivers
Album I've Known Rivers And Other Bodies
Prestige
Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers - The Hub
Album Soul Finger
Limelight
Billie Holiday - As Time Goes By
Compilation The Complete Commodore / Decca Masters
Verve
Chris Bowden - Telescopic Two
Album Time Capsule
Souljazz
James Moody - You Follow Me
Album Beyond this World
Vanguard
Lee Morgan - Sweet Honey Bee
Album Charisma
Blue Note
Indra Rios-Moore - Little Black Train
Album Heartland
Impulse
Fred Pallem, le Sacre du Tympan - Death and Life of a Suburban Guy
Album L’Odyssée
Train Fantôme
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration