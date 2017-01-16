La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Hugh Coltman, Keith Jarrett, Leila Martial, The Bad Plus, Anita O’Day and more

Ce soir, Hugh Coltman a pris une décision. Fini l'attente, fini la déception, fini les amours qui dérangent. Maintenant, il avance... et il sourit.

Programmation musicale

Hugh Coltman -I Can’t Be Bothered

Album Shadows, Songs of Nat King Cole

Okeh/Sony

Keith Jarrett - Southern Smiles

Album Shades

Impulse

Louis Armstrong and his All Stars (ft Jack Teagarden) - Someday (You’ll be sorry)

Album Louis Armstrong : greatest hits

BMG

Leïla Martial - Smile (ft Emile Parisien)

Album Baabel

Laborie 112484

Bobby Hutcherson - Montara

Album Montara

Blue Note

Charenee Wade - The Vulture (Your soul and Mine)(ft Stefon Harris)

Album Offering - The Music of GS Heron and B Jackson

Motema 234026

Benny Golson - Killer Joe

Album Terminal 1

Concorde

Anita O’Day and the Three Sounds - Whisper Not

Album Anita O’Day and the Three Sounds

Verve 00600753527047

Robert Mitchell - Alberto Balsam

Album The Embrace

3IO Records

The Bad Plus - Flim

Album These are the Vistas

Columbia