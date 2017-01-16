Banzzaï
Jeudi 9 février 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Hugh Coltman, Keith Jarrett, Leila Martial, The Bad Plus, Anita O’Day and more

I Can’t Be Bothered.

Hugh Coltman, © Marc Obin

Ce soir, Hugh Coltman a pris une décision. Fini l'attente, fini la déception, fini les amours qui dérangent. Maintenant, il avance... et il sourit.

Hugh Coltman -I Can’t Be Bothered
Album Shadows, Songs of Nat King Cole
Okeh/Sony

Keith Jarrett - Southern Smiles
Album Shades
Impulse

Louis Armstrong and his All Stars (ft Jack Teagarden) - Someday (You’ll be sorry)
Album Louis Armstrong : greatest hits
BMG

Leïla Martial - Smile (ft Emile Parisien)
Album Baabel
Laborie 112484

Bobby Hutcherson - Montara
Album Montara
Blue Note

Charenee Wade - The Vulture (Your soul and Mine)(ft Stefon Harris)
Album Offering - The Music of GS Heron and B Jackson
Motema 234026

Benny Golson - Killer Joe
Album Terminal 1
Concorde

Anita O’Day and the Three Sounds - Whisper Not
Album Anita O’Day and the Three Sounds
Verve 00600753527047

Robert Mitchell - Alberto Balsam
Album The Embrace
3IO Records

The Bad Plus - Flim
Album These are the Vistas
Columbia

