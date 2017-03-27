Banzzaï
Mercredi 19 avril 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Hubert Laws, Roberto Fonseca, Kenny Burrell and more

All Right les guitares.

Kenny Burrell, © Tom Marcello

Ce soir, nos cordes sont pincées, notre manche est piqué de frettes, et nous sommes très amis avec Kenny Burrell, Herb Ellis ou encore Pierre Perchaud. Qui sommes-nous ?

Programmation musicale

Jimmy Lunceford and His Orchestra - Well All Right Then
Compilation Saga Jazz : Big Bands Live !
Saga

Saga Jazz : Big Bands Live !
Saga Jazz : Big Bands Live !

Sammy Price - It’s All Right, Jack
Compilation Sam Price in Chronology1942-1945
Complete Jazz Series

Sam Price in Chronology
Sam Price in Chronology

Hubert Laws - Feelin’ Alright ?
Album Crying Song
Epic EPC 4508992

Crying Song
Crying Song

Robert Fonseca and Fatoumata Diawara - Connection (Live)
Album At Home(live in Marciac)
Jazz Village JV570080

At Home
At Home

André Prévin (w/ Shelly Manne, Herb Ellis, R Brown) - Intersection
Album 4 to Go !
Columbia (réédition 2017 par Sony/Jazz Connoisseur)

4 to Go !
4 to Go !

Lou Rawls - In the Evening when the Sun Goes Down
Album Live !
Capitol 7912072

Live !
Live !

Pierre Perchaud (w/ Chris Cheek, Nicolas Moreaux) - No Moon at All
Album Waterfalls
Gemini Records

Waterfalls
Waterfalls

Kenny Burrell - The Blues is Awful mean
Album Weaver of Dreams
Columbia CS8503

Weaver of Dreams
Weaver of Dreams

Gene Ammons - Jug Eyes
Album The Black Cat !
Prestige 10 006

The Black Cat !
The Black Cat !
