La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Hubert Laws, Roberto Fonseca, Kenny Burrell and more
All Right les guitares.
Ce soir, nos cordes sont pincées, notre manche est piqué de frettes, et nous sommes très amis avec Kenny Burrell, Herb Ellis ou encore Pierre Perchaud. Qui sommes-nous ?
Programmation musicale
Jimmy Lunceford and His Orchestra - Well All Right Then
Compilation Saga Jazz : Big Bands Live !
Saga
Sammy Price - It’s All Right, Jack
Compilation Sam Price in Chronology1942-1945
Complete Jazz Series
Hubert Laws - Feelin’ Alright ?
Album Crying Song
Epic EPC 4508992
Robert Fonseca and Fatoumata Diawara - Connection (Live)
Album At Home(live in Marciac)
Jazz Village JV570080
André Prévin (w/ Shelly Manne, Herb Ellis, R Brown) - Intersection
Album 4 to Go !
Columbia (réédition 2017 par Sony/Jazz Connoisseur)
Lou Rawls - In the Evening when the Sun Goes Down
Album Live !
Capitol 7912072
Pierre Perchaud (w/ Chris Cheek, Nicolas Moreaux) - No Moon at All
Album Waterfalls
Gemini Records
Kenny Burrell - The Blues is Awful mean
Album Weaver of Dreams
Columbia CS8503
Gene Ammons - Jug Eyes
Album The Black Cat !
Prestige 10 006
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration