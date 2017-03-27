La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Hubert Laws, Roberto Fonseca, Kenny Burrell and more

Ce soir, nos cordes sont pincées, notre manche est piqué de frettes, et nous sommes très amis avec Kenny Burrell, Herb Ellis ou encore Pierre Perchaud. Qui sommes-nous ?

Programmation musicale

Jimmy Lunceford and His Orchestra - Well All Right Then

Compilation Saga Jazz : Big Bands Live !

Saga

Sammy Price - It’s All Right, Jack

Compilation Sam Price in Chronology1942-1945

Complete Jazz Series

Hubert Laws - Feelin’ Alright ?

Album Crying Song

Epic EPC 4508992

Robert Fonseca and Fatoumata Diawara - Connection (Live)

Album At Home(live in Marciac)

Jazz Village JV570080

André Prévin (w/ Shelly Manne, Herb Ellis, R Brown) - Intersection

Album 4 to Go !

Columbia (réédition 2017 par Sony/Jazz Connoisseur)

Lou Rawls - In the Evening when the Sun Goes Down

Album Live !

Capitol 7912072

Pierre Perchaud (w/ Chris Cheek, Nicolas Moreaux) - No Moon at All

Album Waterfalls

Gemini Records

Kenny Burrell - The Blues is Awful mean

Album Weaver of Dreams

Columbia CS8503

Gene Ammons - Jug Eyes

Album The Black Cat !

Prestige 10 006