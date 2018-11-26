Banzzaï
Lundi 17 décembre 2018
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : spéciale Nancy Wilson

Hommage à Nancy Wilson.

Nancy Wilson, © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on rend hommage à Nancy Wilson, disparue le 13 décembre dernier.

Cannonball Adderley, Nancy Wilson - Never Will I Marry
Album Nancy Wilson / Cannonball Adderley
Capitol

Cannonball Adderley - Big City (live)
Album Live Session !
Capitol

Nancy Wilson - Guess Who I Saw Today
Single de 1960
Capitol

Nancy Wilson - Sometimes I’m Happy
Album Like In Love
Capitol

Hank Mobley - This I Dig of You
Album Soul Station
Blue Note

George Shearing Quintet, Nancy Wilson - On Green Dolphin Street
Album The Swingin’s Mutual
Capitol

Nancy Wilson - (You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am
Single de 1964
Capitol

Cannonball Adderley, Nancy Wilson - Save your love for me - live
Album In Person
Capitol

Nancy Wilson - Face it Girl, It’s Over
Single de 1968
Capitol

Blue Mitchell - March On Selma
Album Down with It !
Blue Note

Nancy Wilson - And I Love him
 Album A Touch of Today
Capitol

Ramsey Lewis Trio - Uptight (Everything’s Alright)
Album Wade in the Water
Cadet

Ramsey Lewis, Nancy Wilson - Peel Me A Grape
Album Meant to Be
Narada Jazz

Nancy Wilson - Sunshine
Album Life, Love and Harmony
Capitol

