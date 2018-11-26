La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : spéciale Nancy Wilson

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on rend hommage à Nancy Wilson, disparue le 13 décembre dernier.

Cannonball Adderley, Nancy Wilson - Never Will I Marry

Album Nancy Wilson / Cannonball Adderley

Capitol

Cannonball Adderley - Big City (live)

Album Live Session !

Capitol

Nancy Wilson - Guess Who I Saw Today

Single de 1960

Capitol

Nancy Wilson - Sometimes I’m Happy

Album Like In Love

Capitol

Hank Mobley - This I Dig of You

Album Soul Station

Blue Note

George Shearing Quintet, Nancy Wilson - On Green Dolphin Street

Album The Swingin’s Mutual

Capitol

Nancy Wilson - (You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am

Single de 1964

Capitol

Cannonball Adderley, Nancy Wilson - Save your love for me - live

Album In Person

Capitol

Nancy Wilson - Face it Girl, It’s Over

Single de 1968

Capitol

Blue Mitchell - March On Selma

Album Down with It !

Blue Note

Nancy Wilson - And I Love him

Album A Touch of Today

Capitol

Ramsey Lewis Trio - Uptight (Everything’s Alright)

Album Wade in the Water

Cadet

Ramsey Lewis, Nancy Wilson - Peel Me A Grape

Album Meant to Be

Narada Jazz

Nancy Wilson - Sunshine

Album Life, Love and Harmony

Capitol