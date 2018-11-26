La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : spéciale Nancy Wilson
Hommage à Nancy Wilson.
Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on rend hommage à Nancy Wilson, disparue le 13 décembre dernier.
Cannonball Adderley, Nancy Wilson - Never Will I Marry
Album Nancy Wilson / Cannonball Adderley
Capitol
Cannonball Adderley - Big City (live)
Album Live Session !
Capitol
Nancy Wilson - Guess Who I Saw Today
Single de 1960
Capitol
Nancy Wilson - Sometimes I’m Happy
Album Like In Love
Capitol
Hank Mobley - This I Dig of You
Album Soul Station
Blue Note
George Shearing Quintet, Nancy Wilson - On Green Dolphin Street
Album The Swingin’s Mutual
Capitol
Nancy Wilson - (You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am
Single de 1964
Capitol
Cannonball Adderley, Nancy Wilson - Save your love for me - live
Album In Person
Capitol
Nancy Wilson - Face it Girl, It’s Over
Single de 1968
Capitol
Blue Mitchell - March On Selma
Album Down with It !
Blue Note
Nancy Wilson - And I Love him
Album A Touch of Today
Capitol
Ramsey Lewis Trio - Uptight (Everything’s Alright)
Album Wade in the Water
Cadet
Ramsey Lewis, Nancy Wilson - Peel Me A Grape
Album Meant to Be
Narada Jazz
Nancy Wilson - Sunshine
Album Life, Love and Harmony
Capitol
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration