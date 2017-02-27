Banzzaï
Jeudi 23 mars 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Herbie Mann, Sarah Vaughan, Quincy Jones, Michel Legrand and more

Herbie Mann le sideman.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Herbie Mann, Sarah Vaughan, Quincy Jones, Michel Legrand and more
Herbie Mann

Herbie Mann est fascinant. Sa carrière de sideman aussi. Pour ce flûtiste ouvert à tous les styles et à tous les vents, quel bonheur de partager les studios avec les plus grands noms du jazz : Art Blakey, Sarah Vaughan, Chet Baker, Paul Quinichette, et même le français Michel Legrand !

Programmation musicale

Sarah Vaughan - Lullaby of Birdland
Album Sarah Vaughan and Clifford Brown
Emarcy

Machito and His Afro Cuban Jazz Ensemble - Brazilian Soft Shoe
Album With Flute To Boot
Roulette SR-52026

Chris Connor - A Good Man is a Seldom Thing
Album Chris
Bethlehem Records

Paul Quinchette - Dilemna Diablo
Album Moods
Emarcy

Quincy Jones - Boo’s Bloos
Album This is how I feel about jazz
ABC PARAMOUNT

Art Blakey - Elephant Walk
Album Orgy in rhythm
Blue Note 8565862

Art Blakey - Come Out and Meet Me Tonight
Album Orgy in rhythm
Blue Note 8565862

Chet Baker and Johnny Pace - All or nothing at all
Album Chet Baker introduces Johnny Pace
Riverside 99 959

Michel Legrand - The Jitterbug Waltz
Album Legrand Jazz
Philips 83007402

The Atlantic Family - Jadoo (live)
Album The Atlantic Family Live at Montreux
Atlantic

