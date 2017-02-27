La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Herbie Mann, Sarah Vaughan, Quincy Jones, Michel Legrand and more

Herbie Mann est fascinant. Sa carrière de sideman aussi. Pour ce flûtiste ouvert à tous les styles et à tous les vents, quel bonheur de partager les studios avec les plus grands noms du jazz : Art Blakey, Sarah Vaughan, Chet Baker, Paul Quinichette, et même le français Michel Legrand !

Sarah Vaughan - Lullaby of Birdland

Album Sarah Vaughan and Clifford Brown

Emarcy

Machito and His Afro Cuban Jazz Ensemble - Brazilian Soft Shoe

Album With Flute To Boot

Roulette SR-52026

Chris Connor - A Good Man is a Seldom Thing

Album Chris

Bethlehem Records

Paul Quinchette - Dilemna Diablo

Album Moods

Emarcy

Quincy Jones - Boo’s Bloos

Album This is how I feel about jazz

ABC PARAMOUNT

Art Blakey - Elephant Walk

Album Orgy in rhythm

Blue Note 8565862

Art Blakey - Come Out and Meet Me Tonight

Album Orgy in rhythm

Blue Note 8565862

Chet Baker and Johnny Pace - All or nothing at all

Album Chet Baker introduces Johnny Pace

Riverside 99 959

Michel Legrand - The Jitterbug Waltz

Album Legrand Jazz

Philips 83007402

The Atlantic Family - Jadoo (live)

Album The Atlantic Family Live at Montreux

Atlantic