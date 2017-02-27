La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Herbie Mann, Sarah Vaughan, Quincy Jones, Michel Legrand and more
Herbie Mann le sideman.
Herbie Mann est fascinant. Sa carrière de sideman aussi. Pour ce flûtiste ouvert à tous les styles et à tous les vents, quel bonheur de partager les studios avec les plus grands noms du jazz : Art Blakey, Sarah Vaughan, Chet Baker, Paul Quinichette, et même le français Michel Legrand !
Programmation musicale
Sarah Vaughan - Lullaby of Birdland
Album Sarah Vaughan and Clifford Brown
Emarcy
Machito and His Afro Cuban Jazz Ensemble - Brazilian Soft Shoe
Album With Flute To Boot
Roulette SR-52026
Chris Connor - A Good Man is a Seldom Thing
Album Chris
Bethlehem Records
Paul Quinchette - Dilemna Diablo
Album Moods
Emarcy
Quincy Jones - Boo’s Bloos
Album This is how I feel about jazz
ABC PARAMOUNT
Art Blakey - Elephant Walk
Album Orgy in rhythm
Blue Note 8565862
Art Blakey - Come Out and Meet Me Tonight
Album Orgy in rhythm
Blue Note 8565862
Chet Baker and Johnny Pace - All or nothing at all
Album Chet Baker introduces Johnny Pace
Riverside 99 959
Michel Legrand - The Jitterbug Waltz
Album Legrand Jazz
Philips 83007402
The Atlantic Family - Jadoo (live)
Album The Atlantic Family Live at Montreux
Atlantic
