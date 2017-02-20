La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Herbie Mann en leader
Herbie Mann le leader.
Herbie Mann est fascinant. Pour vous le prouver, plongée ce soir dans son oeuvre discographique en leader. Une oeuvre que le flûtiste choisira d'emmener vers tous les continents (de l'Inde au Brésil, de l'Europe de l'Est au Japon) et vers tous les styles! Avec le jazz, bien sûr, en filigrane...
Programmation musicale
Carmen McRae - Tip Toe Gently
Album Carmen McRae
Bethlehem
Herbie Mann’s Afro Jazz Sextet - St. Thomas
Album African Suite
United Artist
Herbie Mann Afro Jazz Sextet - Sawa Sawa De
Album The Common Ground
Atlantic SD 1343
Herbie Mann - Right Now
Album Right Now
Atlantic SD 1384
Herbie Mann (and J. Gilberto and A. C. Jobim) - One Note Samba
Album Do the Bossa Nova with Herbie Mann
Atlantic SD 1397
Herbie Mann - Kurodabushi (Sake Drinking Song)
Album Gagaru and Beyond
Finnadar SR 9 014
Herbie Mann and Tamiko Jones - 1-2-3
Album A Mann and a Woman
Atlantic
Herbie Mann - The Night Before
Album Today !
Atlantic
Herbie Mann - Memphis Underground
Album Memphis Underground
Atlantic 781364 2
Herbgie Mann - Bang Bang
Album Waterbed
Atlantic 50 174
Herbie Mann - Pick Up the Pieces
album Discotheque
Atlantic 50 128
