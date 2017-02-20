Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mercredi 22 mars 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Herbie Mann en leader

Herbie Mann le leader.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Herbie Mann en leader
Herbie Mann

Herbie Mann est fascinant. Pour vous le prouver, plongée ce soir dans son oeuvre discographique en leader. Une oeuvre que le flûtiste choisira d'emmener vers tous les continents (de l'Inde au Brésil, de l'Europe de l'Est au Japon) et vers tous les styles! Avec le jazz, bien sûr, en filigrane...

Programmation musicale

Carmen McRae - Tip Toe Gently
Album Carmen McRae
Bethlehem

Carmen McRae
Carmen McRae

Herbie Mann’s Afro Jazz Sextet - St. Thomas
Album African Suite
United Artist

African Suite
African Suite

Herbie Mann Afro Jazz Sextet - Sawa Sawa De
Album The Common Ground
Atlantic SD 1343

The Common Ground
The Common Ground

Herbie Mann - Right Now
Album Right Now
Atlantic SD 1384

Right Now
Right Now

Herbie Mann (and J. Gilberto and A. C. Jobim) - One Note Samba
Album Do the Bossa Nova with Herbie Mann
Atlantic SD 1397

Do the Bossa Nova with Herbie Mann
Do the Bossa Nova with Herbie Mann

Herbie Mann - Kurodabushi (Sake Drinking Song)
Album Gagaru and Beyond
Finnadar SR 9 014

Gagaru and Beyond
Gagaru and Beyond

Herbie Mann and Tamiko Jones - 1-2-3
Album A Mann and a Woman
Atlantic

A Mann and a Woman
A Mann and a Woman

Herbie Mann - The Night Before
Album Today !
Atlantic

Today !
Today !

Herbie Mann - Memphis Underground
Album Memphis Underground
Atlantic 781364 2

Memphis Underground
Memphis Underground

Herbgie Mann - Bang Bang
Album Waterbed
Atlantic 50 174

Waterbed
Waterbed

Herbie Mann - Pick Up the Pieces
album Discotheque
Atlantic 50 128

Discotheque
Discotheque
