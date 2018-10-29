La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Helen Humes, Yusef Lateef, Cecil L Recchia, Stanley Turrentine and more

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on barbotera dans le bayou. On laissera le bon temps rouler. On contemplera la lune cajun. Ce soir, le sud nous donnera la fièvre...

Programmation musicale

Sam Butera and the Witnesses - Let The Good Times Roll

Album Louis Prima Presents the Wildest Clan

Dot

Stanley Turrentine - Bayou

Album Joyride

Blue Note

Herbie Mann, Cissy Houston - Cajun Moon

Album Surprises

Atlantic

Yusef Lateef - The Improvisors

Album The Doctor Is In ... And Out

Atlantic

Jack deJohnette - Bayou Fever

Album New Directions

ECM

Helen Humes, Pete Brown Sextet - Mound Bayou

Album Dizzy Gillespie Complete Jazz Series 1941-1942

Master Of Jazz

Matt Penman - Fifths and Bayou

Album Good Question

Sunnyside

Cecil L Recchia - Sleepy Time Down South

Album The Gumbo

Harpo

Blue Mitchell - O Mama Enit

Album Boss Horn

Blue Note

Romano Sclavis Texier (+ Enrico Rava, Nguyên Lê) - Bayou

Album 3+3

Label Bleu