La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Helen Humes, Yusef Lateef, Cecil L Recchia, Stanley Turrentine and more
dans le Bayou.
Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on barbotera dans le bayou. On laissera le bon temps rouler. On contemplera la lune cajun. Ce soir, le sud nous donnera la fièvre...
Programmation musicale
Sam Butera and the Witnesses - Let The Good Times Roll
Album Louis Prima Presents the Wildest Clan
Dot
Stanley Turrentine - Bayou
Album Joyride
Blue Note
Herbie Mann, Cissy Houston - Cajun Moon
Album Surprises
Atlantic
Yusef Lateef - The Improvisors
Album The Doctor Is In ... And Out
Atlantic
Jack deJohnette - Bayou Fever
Album New Directions
ECM
Helen Humes, Pete Brown Sextet - Mound Bayou
Album Dizzy Gillespie Complete Jazz Series 1941-1942
Master Of Jazz
Matt Penman - Fifths and Bayou
Album Good Question
Sunnyside
Cecil L Recchia - Sleepy Time Down South
Album The Gumbo
Harpo
Blue Mitchell - O Mama Enit
Album Boss Horn
Blue Note
Romano Sclavis Texier (+ Enrico Rava, Nguyên Lê) - Bayou
Album 3+3
Label Bleu
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Davy TravailleurProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration