Jeudi 22 novembre 2018
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Helen Humes, Yusef Lateef, Cecil L Recchia, Stanley Turrentine and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Helen Humes, Yusef Lateef, Cecil L Recchia, Stanley Turrentine and more
Helen Humes, © Getty / David Redfern

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on barbotera dans le bayou. On laissera le bon temps rouler. On contemplera la lune cajun. Ce soir, le sud nous donnera la fièvre... 

Programmation musicale

Sam Butera and the Witnesses - Let The Good Times Roll
Album Louis Prima Presents the Wildest Clan
Dot 

Stanley Turrentine - Bayou
Album Joyride
Blue Note

Herbie Mann, Cissy Houston - Cajun Moon
 Album Surprises
Atlantic

Yusef Lateef - The Improvisors
Album The Doctor Is In ... And Out
Atlantic

Jack deJohnette - Bayou Fever
Album New Directions
ECM

Helen Humes, Pete Brown Sextet - Mound Bayou
Album Dizzy Gillespie Complete Jazz Series 1941-1942
Master Of Jazz

Matt Penman - Fifths and Bayou
Album Good Question
Sunnyside

Cecil L Recchia - Sleepy Time Down South
Album The Gumbo
Harpo

Blue Mitchell - O Mama Enit
Album Boss Horn
Blue Note

Romano Sclavis Texier (+ Enrico Rava, Nguyên Lê) - Bayou
Album 3+3
Label Bleu

3+3
