La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Helen Humes, Hubert Laws, Mark Murphy, Count Basie and more
Suivons Snooky.
Quel est le point commun entre Count Basie, Helen Humes, Hubert Laws, Aretha Franklin, Oliver Nelson, Yusef Lateef et Mark Murphy ? Ce sont des producteurs de jolies notes, certes. Mais surtout, ils ont tous recruté, à un moment ou à un autre, un sideman de génie, délicat tisseur de nappes cuivrées... le trompettiste Snooky Young
Programmation musicale
Helen Humes - Voo-It
Single de 1946
Philo Recordings
Count Basie - Cute
Album Breakfast Dance and Barbecue
Roulette
Yusef Lateef - Eastern Market
Album Yusef Lateef's Detroit
Atlantic
Herbie Mann - Morning After the Carnival
Album My Kinda Groove
Atlantic
Oliver Nelson - Too Much Sun
Album Impressions of Phaedra
United Artist
Mark Murphy - Senor Blues
Album That’s How I Love the Blues!
Riverside
Milt Jackson - For Someone I Love
Album For Someone I Love
Riverside
Hubert Laws - Farandole (L’Arlesienne Suite #2)
Album The San Francisco Concert
CTI
Eddie Harris - How Can you Live Like That?
Album How Can You Live Like That?
Atlantic
Hank Jones, Oliver Nelson - Winchester Cathedral -
Album Happenings
Impulse
Johnny Hodges - Don’t Sleep in the Subway
Album Don’t Sleep In the Subway
Verve
Aretha Franklin - Bring it Home to Me
Album Soul 69
Atlantic
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration