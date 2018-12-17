Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 8 janvier 2019
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Helen Humes, Hubert Laws, Mark Murphy, Count Basie and more

Suivons Snooky.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Helen Humes, Hubert Laws, Mark Murphy, Count Basie and more
Helen Humes, © Getty / Genevieve Naylor/Corbis

Quel est le point commun entre Count Basie, Helen Humes, Hubert Laws, Aretha Franklin, Oliver Nelson, Yusef Lateef et Mark Murphy ? Ce sont des producteurs de jolies notes, certes. Mais surtout, ils ont tous recruté, à un moment ou à un autre, un sideman de génie, délicat tisseur de nappes cuivrées... le trompettiste Snooky Young

Suivons Snooky
Suivons Snooky

Programmation musicale

Helen Humes - Voo-It
Single de 1946
Philo Recordings

Voo-It
Voo-It

Count Basie - Cute
Album Breakfast Dance and Barbecue
Roulette

Breakfast Dance and Barbecue
Breakfast Dance and Barbecue

Yusef Lateef - Eastern Market
Album Yusef Lateef's Detroit
Atlantic

Yusef Lateef's Detroit
Yusef Lateef's Detroit

Herbie Mann - Morning After the Carnival
Album My Kinda Groove
Atlantic

My Kinda Groove
My Kinda Groove

Oliver Nelson - Too Much Sun
Album Impressions of Phaedra
United Artist

Impressions of Phaedra
Impressions of Phaedra

Mark Murphy - Senor Blues
Album That’s How I Love the Blues!
Riverside

That’s How I Love the Blues!
That’s How I Love the Blues!

Milt Jackson - For Someone I Love
Album For Someone I Love
Riverside

For Someone I Love
For Someone I Love

Hubert Laws - Farandole (L’Arlesienne Suite #2)
Album The San Francisco Concert
CTI

The San Francisco Concert
The San Francisco Concert

Eddie Harris - How Can you Live Like That?
Album How Can You Live Like That?
Atlantic

How Can You Live Like That?
How Can You Live Like That?

Hank Jones, Oliver Nelson - Winchester Cathedral -
Album Happenings
Impulse

Happenings
Happenings

Johnny Hodges - Don’t Sleep in the Subway
Album Don’t Sleep In the Subway
Verve

Don’t Sleep In the Subway
Don’t Sleep In the Subway

Aretha Franklin - Bring it Home to Me
Album Soul 69
Atlantic

Soul 69
Soul 69
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
lundi 7 janvier 2019
59 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Sheila Jordan, Sylvain Daniel, Charles Mingus, Kenny Cox and more
émission suivante
mercredi 9 janvier 2019
59 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Rahsaan Roland Kirk, NOLA French Connection, Sullivan Fortner and more