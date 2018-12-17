La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Helen Humes, Hubert Laws, Mark Murphy, Count Basie and more

Quel est le point commun entre Count Basie, Helen Humes, Hubert Laws, Aretha Franklin, Oliver Nelson, Yusef Lateef et Mark Murphy ? Ce sont des producteurs de jolies notes, certes. Mais surtout, ils ont tous recruté, à un moment ou à un autre, un sideman de génie, délicat tisseur de nappes cuivrées... le trompettiste Snooky Young

Programmation musicale

Helen Humes - Voo-It

Single de 1946

Philo Recordings

Count Basie - Cute

Album Breakfast Dance and Barbecue

Roulette

Yusef Lateef - Eastern Market

Album Yusef Lateef's Detroit

Atlantic

Herbie Mann - Morning After the Carnival

Album My Kinda Groove

Atlantic

Oliver Nelson - Too Much Sun

Album Impressions of Phaedra

United Artist

Mark Murphy - Senor Blues

Album That’s How I Love the Blues!

Riverside

Milt Jackson - For Someone I Love

Album For Someone I Love

Riverside

Hubert Laws - Farandole (L’Arlesienne Suite #2)

Album The San Francisco Concert

CTI

Eddie Harris - How Can you Live Like That?

Album How Can You Live Like That?

Atlantic

Hank Jones, Oliver Nelson - Winchester Cathedral -

Album Happenings

Impulse

Johnny Hodges - Don’t Sleep in the Subway

Album Don’t Sleep In the Subway

Verve

Aretha Franklin - Bring it Home to Me

Album Soul 69

Atlantic