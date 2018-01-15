Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Jeudi 8 février 2018
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Gretchen Parlato, Alex Stuart, Ozma, Ray Charles and more

Lonely Avenue.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Gretchen Parlato, Alex Stuart, Ozma, Ray Charles and more
Gretchen Parlato, © Getty / David Redfern

Cette avenue que nous fait parcourir Ray Charles, elle est triste, et froide, et solitaire. Mais la musique qu'elle inspire nous réchauffe le coeur. Voilà pourquoi nous nous y attarderons, dans cette Avenue. Nous y croiserons Arthur Blythe, Otis Spann, Alex Stuart, Ozma, et nous arriverons, grâce à elle, en Amérique Latine...

Programmation musicale

Ray Charles - Lonely Avenue
Album Yes Indeed !
Altantic

Yes Indeed !
Yes Indeed !

Arthur Blythe - Down San Diego Way
Album Lenox Avenue Breakdown
BGO Records

Lenox Avenue Breakdown
Lenox Avenue Breakdown

Joey Pastrana and His Orquesta - King of Latin Soul
Album El Barrio : The bad boogaloo /Nu Yorican Sounds 1966-1970
Fania Records

El Barrio : The bad boogaloo /Nu Yorican Sounds 1966-1970
El Barrio : The bad boogaloo /Nu Yorican Sounds 1966-1970

Bebo Valdés, Javier Colina - Bilongo - Live
Album Bebo Valdes and Javier Colina (Live)
Latin Beat Records

Bebo Valdes and Javier Colina (Live)
Bebo Valdes and Javier Colina (Live)

Andrew Hill - Mira
Album Grass Roots
Blue Note

Grass Roots
Grass Roots

Chick Corea, Steve Gadd - Chick’s Chums
Album Chinese Butterfly
Concord

Chinese Butterfly
Chinese Butterfly

Lonnie Johnson, Otis Spann - Please Help Me
Album Blues masters / Vol. 4
Storyville

Blues masters / Vol. 4
Blues masters / Vol. 4

Alex Stuart - Aftermath
Album Aftermath
Jazz Family

Aftermath
Aftermath

Ozma - Magnus Effect
Album Welcome Home
Cristal Records

Welcome Home
Welcome Home

Gretchen Parlato, Lionel Loueke - Nonvignon
Album Gretchen Parlato
Gretchen Parlato

Gretchen Parlato
Gretchen Parlato
