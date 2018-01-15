La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Gretchen Parlato, Alex Stuart, Ozma, Ray Charles and more
Lonely Avenue.
Cette avenue que nous fait parcourir Ray Charles, elle est triste, et froide, et solitaire. Mais la musique qu'elle inspire nous réchauffe le coeur. Voilà pourquoi nous nous y attarderons, dans cette Avenue. Nous y croiserons Arthur Blythe, Otis Spann, Alex Stuart, Ozma, et nous arriverons, grâce à elle, en Amérique Latine...
Programmation musicale
Ray Charles - Lonely Avenue
Album Yes Indeed !
Altantic
Arthur Blythe - Down San Diego Way
Album Lenox Avenue Breakdown
BGO Records
Joey Pastrana and His Orquesta - King of Latin Soul
Album El Barrio : The bad boogaloo /Nu Yorican Sounds 1966-1970
Fania Records
Bebo Valdés, Javier Colina - Bilongo - Live
Album Bebo Valdes and Javier Colina (Live)
Latin Beat Records
Andrew Hill - Mira
Album Grass Roots
Blue Note
Chick Corea, Steve Gadd - Chick’s Chums
Album Chinese Butterfly
Concord
Lonnie Johnson, Otis Spann - Please Help Me
Album Blues masters / Vol. 4
Storyville
Alex Stuart - Aftermath
Album Aftermath
Jazz Family
Ozma - Magnus Effect
Album Welcome Home
Cristal Records
Gretchen Parlato, Lionel Loueke - Nonvignon
Album Gretchen Parlato
Gretchen Parlato
