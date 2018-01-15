La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Gretchen Parlato, Alex Stuart, Ozma, Ray Charles and more

Cette avenue que nous fait parcourir Ray Charles, elle est triste, et froide, et solitaire. Mais la musique qu'elle inspire nous réchauffe le coeur. Voilà pourquoi nous nous y attarderons, dans cette Avenue. Nous y croiserons Arthur Blythe, Otis Spann, Alex Stuart, Ozma, et nous arriverons, grâce à elle, en Amérique Latine...

Programmation musicale

Ray Charles - Lonely Avenue

Album Yes Indeed !

Altantic

Arthur Blythe - Down San Diego Way

Album Lenox Avenue Breakdown

BGO Records

Joey Pastrana and His Orquesta - King of Latin Soul

Album El Barrio : The bad boogaloo /Nu Yorican Sounds 1966-1970

Fania Records

Bebo Valdés, Javier Colina - Bilongo - Live

Album Bebo Valdes and Javier Colina (Live)

Latin Beat Records

Andrew Hill - Mira

Album Grass Roots

Blue Note

Chick Corea, Steve Gadd - Chick’s Chums

Album Chinese Butterfly

Concord

Lonnie Johnson, Otis Spann - Please Help Me

Album Blues masters / Vol. 4

Storyville

Alex Stuart - Aftermath

Album Aftermath

Jazz Family

Ozma - Magnus Effect

Album Welcome Home

Cristal Records

Gretchen Parlato, Lionel Loueke - Nonvignon

Album Gretchen Parlato

Gretchen Parlato